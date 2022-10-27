Read full article on original website
KIMA TV
Candidates in Washington's 4th District talk inflation, immigration and abortion policies
WASHINGTON — This election, voters in Washington’s 4th Congressional District will decide if they want to keep Republican Dan Newhouse of Sunnyside or chose his opponent, Democrat Doug White of Yakima. Newhouse was elected to Congress in 2014 and previously served as a state lawmaker and director of...
Legal abortions drop by nearly 11,000 since Dobbs v. Jackson ruling, study reveals
WASHINGTON (TND) — New data reveals there were nearly 11,000 fewer legal abortions conducted nationwide in the months immediately following the Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling. Since the June decision, which effectively overturned Roe v. Wade, Americans have been crossing state lines seeking abortions. Data...
Ahead of midterms, both parties talking about ways to bring down gas prices & energy costs
WASHINGTON D.C. — Gas stations are billboards for how much you pay to get around. The White House said it is trying to stabilize prices by releasing additional barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. But some Republican lawmakers are accusing the Biden Administration of draining that resource. “We have...
New poll shows gap narrowing between Murray and Smiley in Washington Senate race
SEATTLE, Wash. — The gap appears to be narrowing in the race between Democratic incumbent Sen. Patty Murray and her Republican challenger, Tiffany Smiley, according to a new poll. The two are running for Washington's U.S. Senate seat. The poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group from Oct. 25-28 shows...
