ohio.edu
Electrical engineering graduate awarded Women of Color STEM achievement award
“Other people — especially people you might have something in common with — need to see what they can strive for,” said Seana McNeal, BSEE ‘06. McNeal was awarded the Professional Achievement in Government award at the Women of Color STEM conference on Oct. 8, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. This award acknowledged McNeal’s commitment to public service as a deputy program manager for the Air Force Research Laboratory.
ohio.edu
Ohio University’s Heritage College to bring researchers together through new Translational Research Facility
Ohio University’s Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine will start work on a new facility on the Athens campus dedicated to translational research. The Translational Research Facility will support clinical and translational research by offering a high quality, modern, flexible and accessible research and clinical space focused on providing access to public-facing clinical research.
ohio.edu
Mock Trial Team dons suits for its Halloween performance
Ohio University's Mock Trial Team members dressed up this Halloween weekend and showed up in court, but they looked more like the cast of "Suits" than "Men in Black." OHIO sent two teams to the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas to compete in their first competition of the season at the Ohio State University Scarlet and Gray Invitational on Oct. 29-30.
ohio.edu
Father passing torch as professor to daughter in School of Music
In 1998, John Schlabach took a job with Ohio University, leaving behind Kentucky, the place where had been raising his young family. He wanted a more Midwestern atmosphere and a position teaching only the trumpet. In just a few months they had to buy a house and move many miles...
ohio.edu
Leah Recht establishes Social Justice Internship Fund
Leah Recht's law career took a right turn toward corporate law, but she's furthering her passions for social justice, diversity, equity and inclusion through her involvement with the Center for Law, Justice and Culture (CLJC) at Ohio University, where she recently created the CLJC Social Justice Internship Support Fund. "When...
ohio.edu
Emmalee Clark helps show next generation of pre-law students how to succeed at OHIO
The first in her family to go to college, Emmalee Clark decided to navigate Ohio University by following in the footsteps of successful juniors and seniors. Now she's in that leadership role for a new class of pre-law students as a pre-law learning community leader. "As a first-generation student, I...
