MotorAuthority

Hellephant-powered 1968 Dodge Charger heads to auction

If you've ever want to own a muscle car powered by Dodge's 1,000-hp Hellephant crate engine, now's your chance. A Hellephant-powered 1968 Dodge Charger named Dumbo is slated for a Mecum auction running in Las Vegas from November 10-12. The supercharged 7.0-liter V-8 was unveiled at the 2018 SEMA show,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Autoblog

Buick V8-powered 1956 VW Beetle is a Hot Wheels Legends Tour finalist

Hot Wheels has selected a 1956 Volkswagen Beetle as a finalist in the 2022 Legends Tour. While this is the second Beetle chosen for the semifinal round, it's a one-of-a-kind, heavily-modified car that's nicknamed "Berlin Buick" and powered by a mid-mounted V8 engine. Owner Rob Freeman drove from Syracuse, New...
SYRACUSE, NY
Motorious

Guy Installs Generator On His Tesla

While GM, BMW, and some other automakers have sold electric cars with range extenders, Tesla has never offered a dirty ICE engine for that purpose. Well, some guy with a YouTube channel decided to take matters into his own hands, installing a gas generator on his Model 3. Instead of towing it with a trailer, this genius took out the rear window and plopped the generator there, which we’re sure cops are just going to love.
Top Speed

This Classic 1971 Mercedes SEL By Icon4x4 Has C6 Corvette ZR1 Power

The Mercedes W109 has its own place in history as one of the most significant luxury cars ever made and the basis for the first-ever AMG – the “Rote Sau” (Red Pig). Los Angeles-based company, Icon 4x4, has developed an exquisite, handcrafted masterpiece that combines the philosophy of hot-rodding and modern-day tuning with a road-going version of the "Rote Sau," creating one of the most unique models to ever wear the Tri-Star. And it's no slouch on the road, either.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

A 140-Year-Old Pair of Levi’s Was Found in a Mine Shaft. They Just Sold for Over $87,000.

Turns out gold isn’t the only valuable thing you can find in a mine. A pair of vintage Levi’s discovered in an abandoned mine shaft in the American West recently sold for $87,400 at an auction in New Mexico. The jeans, which date back to the 1880s, were unearthed by self-described “denim archaeologist” Michael Harris several years ago before they were snapped up by a pair of vintage-clothing dealers at the Durango Vintage Festivus on October 1. “I’m still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them,” Kyle Haupert, who bought the jeans with Zip Stevenson, told The Wall...
CAR AND DRIVER

These Vehicles Are Dead for 2023

The checkered flag is waving for a number of vehicles after the 2022 model year. It’s time to bid farewell to fuel-sipping economy cars such as the Chevrolet Spark and Hyundai Accent, and supercars including the Acura NSX, Ford GT, and Lamborghini Aventador. Not even functional little work vans...
TENNESSEE STATE
Autoblog

Hyundai and Kia recall 122,000 vehicles over potential gearbox fault

No automaker is having a good time dealing with semiconductor chips and circuit boards, but Hyundai and Kia are having an especially hard time. The two brands have recently had to recall four models over two problems with circuit boards in their official tow hitch accessory. Now a potential issue with the circuit board controlling the oil pump in the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission used by Hyundai and Kia is forcing recalls of eight models. A potentially inadequate soldering job could allow a board component to detach, thereby causing a pump malfunction.
Top Speed

Here's How Much the 2023 Corvette Z06 Costs with All Options

The Chevrolet Corvette has been the definitive American sports car since 1953 and America's answer to the European sports cars. While the early C1 model was not much of a performer, the introduction of a V-8 quickly mended that. A few know that the Corvette was always meant to be a mid-engine model, and while not without its issues, it finally happened in 2020 with the C8 Corvette. In 2021, the C8 is offered again as a Z06 version, which is the first Vette to get a flat-plane V-8, similar to those used by Ferrari and McLaren. With a starting price of $106,695, the 670-horsepower C8 Z06 is the most affordable collection of “horses” with a mid-engine layout. However, its options list may have been inspired by the German sports car manufacturers a bit more than many would like.
torquenews.com

Best Car Tires of 2022 Update from Consumer Reports

Here’s the latest update from Consumer Reports on what they found from extensive testing the best performance tires you can buy in 2022 to match your car’s needs for all seasons. Matching Your Tire Driving Needs. Matching your driving needs with the correct tire can be difficult when...
Reader's Digest

What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?

Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. They aren’t just weird car features, either. Here’s what’s really...

