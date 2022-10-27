ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anoka, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARE 11

KARE in the Air: Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — When the Minnesota Renaissance Festival wraps up in early October, it turns into a ghost town...and it's not because the festivities have wound down. Each year, organizers give the festival grounds a spooky makeover as part of their annual Phantom's Feast. Our next installment of KARE in the Air gives us a look at the grounds in Shakopee, Minnesota.
SHAKOPEE, MN
MIX 94.9

A Minnesota Marketplace Opening Soon for a Limited Time

The iconic Dayton's store in downtown Minneapolis closed a couple of years ago. But what to do with the building? It's a gorgeous building and the city wanted to keep it and repurpose it. Also, keeping the Dayton's name. This is how this Minnesota Marketplace was born. It's known as...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Power 96

Search Continues For Missing Minnesota Man

Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News) - A large search effort is took place today in a southern Twin Cities suburb for a young man who went missing over the weekend. The Eagan Police Department says 23-year-old Bryce Borca was last seen around 2 AM Sunday. Officials today issued a request to people living in an area on the western side of the Dakota County community to check their security cameras to see if anything was recorded between 2 AM and 4 AM Sunday that could assist with the investigation into the man's disappearance.
EAGAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Local heavy metal guitarist killed in by alleged drunken driver near Hudson, Wis.

HUDSON, Wis. -- A beloved Minnesota musician is dead after a wrong-way wreck this weekend.Metal guitarist Mark Filbrandt from Robbinsdale was driving home from a show in Wisconsin when troopers say a drunk driver crashed into him going the wrong way down I-94 near Hudson.Filbrandt was in the band, Gorrified, with Brennon Betz, a vocalist and bassist. Betz says Filbrandt was like a brother to him."That's been the hardest part, just accepting it," Betz said. "My heart just felt like it was ripped from my chest."Amber Pospisil is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, as well as two...
HUDSON, WI
willmarradio.com

1 killed, 7 wounded in Minneapolis shootings

(Minneapolis MN-) The bullets were flying in Minneapolis again this past weekend. Police report 5 shootings since Friday that left 7 wounded and one person dead. The fatal shooting occurred on Sunday night around 1130 p.m. when two people got into an argument at a house on 15th Avenue South, and one man ended up shot to death. Hours later the house caught fire and was destroyed. No arrests have been made at this point.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Amber Alert canceled after 2-year-old Apple Valley boy is found safe

An Amber Alert that was issued Sunday night in Minnesota for a 2-year-old boy missing from Apple Valley was canceled early Monday after the boy was found safe in Minneapolis. “The child has been found safe and his non-custodial father is in custody. Thank you to all who helped search for him,” the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported just before 5 a.m.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Vehicle smashes into Rosemount pet store

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. -- Someone crashed a vehicle late Thursday afternoon at the Chuck & Don's Pet Shop in Rosemount.Few details were available, but WCCO cameras captured the scene after a car smashed through the front window.Employees taped it off while they cleaned up the broken glass and damaged merchandise.Police haven't returned our calls asking for more information. 
ROSEMOUNT, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day

 The state Department of Human Services awarded Ayan Abukar with an “outstanding refugee” entrepreneurship award last year. Even as the state was lauding her service to the community, Abukar’s nonprofit was claiming to feed 6,400 children per day, multiple times per day, via what federal prosecutors now say was a fraud-riddled federal child nutrition program. The post Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KARE 11

CONTEST: Win tickets to see Hot Wheels Monster Trucks

MINNEAPOLIS — Watch KARE 11 Sunrise or KARE 11 Saturday between Monday, Oct. 31 and Saturday, Nov. 5 for a chance to win tickets to see Hot Wheels Monster Trucks live!. One winner will receive eight main show tickets and eight Crash Zone tickets to see Hot Wheel Monster Trucks at the Target Center on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The winner will be notified by email on Monday, Nov. 7 and have 48 hours to respond.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

West dominates Chaska in section semifinals

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato West football team played host to Chaska in the Section 2AAAAA semifinals Saturday. Scarlets host Chanhassen on Friday with a ticket to this year’s state tournament on the line.
MANKATO, MN
wwisradio.com

St. Croix Wreck Now Drunk Driving Case

(Hudson, WI) — Investigators in St. Croix County are looking at a deadly wreck as a drunk driving case. The Wisconsin State Patrol says a Minnesota woman is in custody after a crash at about 12:30 yesterday morning on I-94 in Hudson. Troopers say she was driving the wrong way on I-94 when she smashed into a car being driven by another Minnesota man. The crash closed the interstate for about three hours early yesterday morning. The woman is in jail in St. Croix County.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
twincitieslive.com

Anoka Native Gretchen Carlson

We could not be celebrating the town of Anoka, Minnesota without talking to it’s most famous person to come from there. Gretchen Carlson is a graduate of Anoka High School in 1984, is a former Miss America, an accomplished journalist and a recognized trailblazer and advocate for women’s rights. While Gretchen no longer resides in Anoka, Minnesota she brings her kids back every year form New York City.
ANOKA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy