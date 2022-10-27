Read full article on original website
Related
Denver Post Issues Urgent Appeal To Voters About GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert
"We grieve that this is who represents our great state in Congress," the newspaper's editorial board wrote in its blistering condemnation of the far-right Republican.
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
Washington Examiner
Republicans score big win in race for crucial Senate seat after Libertarian candidate drops out
Libertarian candidate Marc Victor has dropped out of the Arizona Senate race, giving Republicans a major boost as they try to secure a majority in the upper house of Congress. In withdrawing from the race, Victor has endorsed Republican candidate Blake Masters, who is running against incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ). Victor dropping out of the race comes a week before the election between the two, which is still very tight with only days left for the two to reach out to voters, according to a statement from Masters's campaign.
Kemp asked why Trump is not on Georgia campaign trail. Hear his answer
CNN's Kaitlan Collins sits down with Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) to discuss former President Donald Trump's role in the midterm elections and the impact of Herschel Walker on the Republican ticket in his state.
Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
China fishing fleet defied U.S. in standoff on the high seas
This summer, as China was protesting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, a much different geopolitical standoff was taking shape in another corner of the Pacific
thecomeback.com
Herschel Walker reacts to shocking Barack Obama comments
As former Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker continues his campaign for a Georgia Senate seat against incumbent Raphael Warnock, he’s earned himself a few notable critics, including former United States President Barack Obama who blasted him in a speech last week. And now, Walker is responding. During...
FCC commissioner calls for TikTok ban over data concerns
One of the five commissioners of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is calling on Congress to ban TikTok over concerns that user data could end up in the hands of China’s government. “I don’t believe there is a path forward for anything other than a ban,” FCC commissioner Brendan Carr said in an interview with…
‘There was a third person inside the house’ during attack on Paul Pelosi
After an attacker showed up at Nancy Pelosi’s house and assaulted her husband, an analysis of the alleged attacker’s social media profile showed an antisemitic, alt-right ideology. NBC News investigative correspondent Tom Winter reports.Oct. 30, 2022.
Survivors of collision at sea say their boat was rammed by Cuban coast guard vessel
Elizabeth Meizoso was a happy toddler who liked to pose with her mom’s sunglasses. She is seen dressed all in white with a bow headband in one picture. In another, she is driving a toy red car. Smiling relatives hold her while taking selfies posted on Facebook. She had just turned two in August.
Arab leaders in Algeria for 1st League summit in 3 years
Arab leaders are meeting in Algeria at the 31st summit of the Arab League
I'm still disappointed. Why aren't you?
I'm still disappointed. I'm disappointed with acquaintances, friends, and relatives who should know better, who continue to fall for the bogus claims of Trumpism and refuse to justify their doing so with valid argument. ...
Comments / 0