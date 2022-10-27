Read full article on original website
Brooks sentencing set for mid-November; days before anniversary of Christmas Parade attack
WAUKESHA- Darrell Brooks was back in a Waukesha County courtroom Monday afternoon for a sentencing hearing. Judge Jennifer Dorow set Brooks’ sentencing for Tuesday, November 15th and Wednesday, November 16th. Dorow making it two days because victim impact statements are expected to take up much of, if not all of, Tuesday’s session. The state says it expects 36 people to deliver impact statements while Brooks told the court he expects 20 people to speak on his behalf.
Police seek suspect in Fleet Farm theft of guns
FOND DU LAC- The Fond du Lac Police Department says it’s looking for a suspect, or suspects, who broke into the Fleet Farm near Sullivan and Rogersville late Friday night. Police say the thieves appeared to have cut a hole in the fencing around the store and forced a service door open.
Mother and her toddler hit by SUV while trick-or-treating
MILWAUKEE – Police investigating after a woman and her baby boy who travelled from Racine to Milwaukee to participate in trick-or-treating was hit by SUV that fled the scene near Humboldt Park around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Linda Scott, 22, says she was walking with her 11-month-old son in...
Ballot Facebook photo results in felony charge in Wisconsin
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — A man accused of posting his marked election ballot on social media has been charged with a felony that carries possible incarceration if he’s convicted in what a Wisconsin prosecutor calls a “test case.” Fifty-two-year-old Paul Buzzell, of Mequon, appeared in Ozaukee County Circuit Court Monday where a judge found probable cause to proceed with the case and set a $500 signature bond. According to a criminal complaint, Buzzell, a Mequon-Thiensville School Board member, posted a photo of his completed April ballot on his Facebook page. It resulted in a voter fraud charge that includes a maximum 3 ½ years behind bars and up to $10,000 in fines upon conviction.
Harrowing Halloween Factoids With Professor Simon Bronner
It’s Halloween, a night famous for frights, candy, various haunts, and spooky stories. But how much do you know about the holiday’s origins from Druid traditions? And it’s early promotion by the Catholic Church?. We learn more about this most terrifying day from Professor Simon Bronner. He’s...
City of Milwaukee to harvest 2022 Christmas Tree
City officials are teaming up with the Department of Public Works’ Forestry Services Division to harvest the 2022 city Christmas Tree on Tuesday, November 1. The 31-foot Colorado Blue Spruce is being donated by Erwin Boehme from his own home. Following the harvest, the tree will receive a Milwaukee...
Two dead after early morning apartment fire in Kenosha
KENOSHA- Two people have died after an apartment fire early Sunday morning. The Kenosha Police Department says the fire happened in a second floor apartment near 36th Avenue and 48th Street around 1 a.m. Fire fighters were able to get the blaze under control within an hour but say smoke...
Poll workers train for conflict: ‘A little nervous? I am.’
MILWAUKEE (AP) — America is getting ready to vote in the midterm election, and poll workers around the country are bracing for possible conflict in an era of polarization and misinformation. And that’s especially acute in swing states like Wisconsin. In Milwaukee, The Associated Press observed earlier this month as the city’s chief elections official talked with poll workers about what to expect. Claire Woodall-Vogg instructed the group in how to handle potential problems. She told them that observers have a vital role to play in democracy, but if they cross a line they’ll have to leave — even if it takes police.
Fiserv move builds momentum west of Milwaukee River
MILWAUKEE- The news that Fiserv is moving its headquarters from Brookfield to downtown Milwaukee is the latest example of momentum shifting west of the Milwaukee River. “West town for a long time had been the ‘other’ part of the city, now it’s become one of the hot parts of the city,” Milwaukee Business Journal Editor in Chief Mark Kass told WTMJ’s Libby Collins. “I could see it growing and connecting with the University there and become the hot part of Milwaukee.”
