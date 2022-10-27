ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Independent

Midterm polls – latest: FiveThirtyEight forecast puts Senate on knife-edge as Obama set to stump for Fetterman

With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, Joe Biden is headed to Florida to campaign with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist, who is fighting an uphill battle to unseat Governor Ron DeSantis.Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama is continuing his late-in-the-game tour of crucial states as the Democrats try and drive up voter enthusiasm and turnout among their base. He will be campaigning together with Mr Biden this weekend.Control of the US Senate still hangs in the balance as new polls show Democrats narrowly ahead or tied in key states.According to one...
TheDailyBeast

Trump Predictably Floats Fact-Free Theories About Paul Pelosi Attack

Donald Trump joined a Tuesday podcast of The Chris Stigall Show to discuss everything from Twitter to Russia, but didn’t shut down an opportunity to spread a fact-free conspiracy theory about the violent break-in at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home on Friday. “It’s weird things going on in that household in the last couple of weeks,” he said, reiterating speculation that the glass in Pelosi’s home was broken from the inside-out. “So it wasn’t a break-in it was a break-out,” he said. “If there’s even a little bit of truth to what’s being said, then it’s crazy. But… the window...

