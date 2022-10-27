Read full article on original website
Related
Midterm polls – latest: FiveThirtyEight forecast puts Senate on knife-edge as Obama set to stump for Fetterman
With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, Joe Biden is headed to Florida to campaign with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist, who is fighting an uphill battle to unseat Governor Ron DeSantis.Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama is continuing his late-in-the-game tour of crucial states as the Democrats try and drive up voter enthusiasm and turnout among their base. He will be campaigning together with Mr Biden this weekend.Control of the US Senate still hangs in the balance as new polls show Democrats narrowly ahead or tied in key states.According to one...
'I would not vote for J.D. Vance,' GOP Rep. Liz Cheney tells Cleveland gathering
U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, took sides in Ohio's U.S. Senate race Tuesday, saying "I would not vote for J.D. Vance" when asked for her opinion on the race by PBS NewsHour anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff. When asked whether she would vote for Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan if she lived...
Supreme Court clears way for Graham testimony in Georgia
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for Sen. Lindsey Graham’s testimony in a Georgia investigation of possible illegal interference in the 2020 election by then-President Donald Trump and his allies in the state. The court lifted a temporary hold on Graham’s appearance before...
Trump Predictably Floats Fact-Free Theories About Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump joined a Tuesday podcast of The Chris Stigall Show to discuss everything from Twitter to Russia, but didn’t shut down an opportunity to spread a fact-free conspiracy theory about the violent break-in at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home on Friday. “It’s weird things going on in that household in the last couple of weeks,” he said, reiterating speculation that the glass in Pelosi’s home was broken from the inside-out. “So it wasn’t a break-in it was a break-out,” he said. “If there’s even a little bit of truth to what’s being said, then it’s crazy. But… the window...
The 5 States With the Biggest Proposed Tax Amendments on the November 8 Ballot
Races are heating up ahead of the November 8 midterm elections. Not only is there a contentious fight for the balance of the federal House of Representatives and Senate at stake, but there are a...
I'm still disappointed. Why aren't you?
I'm still disappointed. I'm disappointed with acquaintances, friends, and relatives who should know better, who continue to fall for the bogus claims of Trumpism and refuse to justify their doing so with valid argument. ...
Fact check: Connecticut ballot initiative removes antiquated hot wax rule, won't reduce security
A Connecticut ballot initiative would allow for early voting, but it would not remove requirements of sealing some ballots, as a viral post claims.
Comments / 0