Original Ahsoka star won’t appear in upcoming Star Wars series
You’d think that voicing the Star Wars character Ahsoka Tano for over 14 years across various animated series would earn you a role in the live-action Star Wars series based on said hero. But you’d be wrong, as it turns out Ashley Eckstein will not be a part of the Ahsoka release date.
Lucasfilm taking time with new Star Wars movies to get them right
When it comes to the Star Wars movies, there is as much fanfare as there is criticism. While the original trilogy is widely considered to be the best of the Skywalker saga, the sequel and prequel trilogies have gone down less favorably both among critics and fans — although the prequel trilogy, at least, is getting some late-term appreciation thanks to Star Wars series like Obi-Wan Kenobi.
Percy Jackson writer teases “new scenes” in Disney Plus show
The Percy Jackson TV series is currently in production, and Rick Riordan, the author of the original novel series, has shared some exciting news about how things are progressing on his website. “Annabeth (Leah [Jeffries]), Percy (Walker [Scobell]) and Grover (Aryan [Simhadri]) continue to amaze me with their great work,”...
Chucky did an incredible ad for the Child’s Play VHS
There’s plenty of freaky horror movie dolls out there, but none are quite as fun as good old Chucky, are they? The crazy little guy certainly earned his status as the best scary toy in this advert for the ‘80s movie Child’s Play. The slasher movie features...
Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25
Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
Dustin Hoffman improvised Midnight Cowboy’s most iconic line
Dustin Hoffman has starred in some of the best movies of all time and very rarely does he give anything less than an incredible performance. He’s so good in fact, that he improvised the most iconic line from the 1969 drama movie Midnight Cowboy. In such a long and...
Harry Potter fans baffled after new scene appears in Goblet of Fire
Goblet of Fire is one of the most memorable Harry Potter movies, with many stand-out set-pieces – from the Quidditch World Cup, to the various trials of the Triwizard Tournament, to the tragic finale. And one moment that really remains burned in the brain is the entrance of the Beauxbatons and Durmstrang students into Hogwarts’ Great Hall.
Watch: 'Christmas Story Christmas' pays homage to original
HBO Max released the full trailer for "A Christmas Story Christmas" on Tuesday. The sequel to 1983's "A Christmas Story" premieres Nov. 17.
The Witcher: how old is Geralt?
How old is Geralt? Created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and based on the book series of the same name, the fantasy series The Witcher follows Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), a mighty monster hunter and adventurer who protects the common folk from the various beasts and creatures that plague the land.
Michael Keaton’s Batman in The Flash revealed by Christmas decorations
Michael Keaton is set to don Batman’s iconic cape and cowl once again when he appears in The Flash next year. So far, though, we’ve not got a good look at Keaton’s older Dark Knight, and it’s presumed Warner Bros and director Andy Muschietti are holding off showing him until the DC movie’s second trailer.
House of the Dragon: is Daemon Targaryen related to the Mad King?
How is Daemon Targaryen related to the Mad King? The fantasy series House of the Dragon has taken us back in time to a Westeros free from war and violence. OK, that’s a bit of a stretch, there’s still an awful lot of murder and bloodshed, but for the most part, things are pretty peaceful with the Targaryen family on the throne and certainly a lot quieter than they were under Robert Baratheon.
Namor Marvel movie was scripted 18 years ago, but timing wasn’t right
Namor is one of the latest MCU characters to become part of the franchise, joining Black Panther 2 as a partial antagonist. The hero has been long-awaited for Marvel movie fans, and according to Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige, plans for the aquatic mutant stretch back almost two decades. Talking...
Kevin Feige was offered the DCEU before James Gunn, but he said no
So it is written, acclaimed Marvel movie director James Gunn is now in charge of the DCEU. The news, while sudden, isn’t all too surprising given the great jobs he did on action movie The Suicide Squad and sci-fi series Peacemaker. It certainly makes us more optimistic about DC movies, but things could’ve been very different.
Millie Bobby Brown thinks Stranger Things may continue after season 5
Stranger Things creators, the Duffer Brothers, have insisted that the popular Netflix series will end after season 5. Yet, we all know how difficult it can be to walk away from a popular TV series, and few shows have ever been as popular as Stranger Things. One of the sci-fi...
Monsters at Work season 2 release date speculation, cast and more
What is the Monsters at Work season 2 release date? Monsters at Work is a kid’s TV series which debuted on the streaming service Disney Plus and is a spin-off from the hugely popular Monsters, Inc. movies. The animated series sees the return of Mike Wazowski and the big...
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story review (2022): outrageous and intelligent
If we’re all afraid to say it, then I will. I’m sick of drama movie biopics about musicians. That’s not to say that Rocketman, Bohemian Rhapsody, and Elvis were in any way bad, but in the last few years, this particular genre has become a little oversaturated. This is why Weird: The Al Yankovic Story couldn’t have come at a more perfect time.
Henry Cavill shoots down House of the Dragon season 2 rumours
Henry Cavill has had a dramatic week, with the announcement that he’s officially back as Superman, swiftly followed by the news that he’s leaving The Witcher. He’s clearly a busy man, but this hasn’t stopped people trying to fan-cast him in…House of the Dragon season 2, of all things.
Fan-favourite Virgin River character will return “down the line”
There wasn’t a dry eye in the house when the hit drama series Virgin River season 4 ended with beloved bartender Ricky (Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey) leaving his sleepy home town to join the army (at long last). While fans were hoping the brave teen wouldn’t be away too long, Gurnsey’s been clear Ricky won’t appear in Virgin River season 5.
Henry Cavill wants Man of Steel 2 to make fans feel like they can fly
Following his recent appearance in the DC movie Black Adam, Henry Cavill’s return as our favourite Kryptonian Superman has inspired a lot of hope about the future of the DC franchise. The status of the DCEU has been in flux following Zack Snyder’s Justice League and exit from the IP in 2021, which many thought would result in Cavill retiring from the role of Clark Kent too.
