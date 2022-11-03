ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Have a Holly Jolly Christmas With These Grinch Shoes From Amazon

By Grace Riley
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4896xj_0ip2Xq8W00
Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You’re a cute one, Mr. Grinch! Looking to get in the holiday spirit south of the ankles? These shoes are seriously adorable — in fact, you won't be able to help smiling when you slide them on. The comfortable canvas sneakers are such a hot ticket, we suggest buying a pair before they sell out ! It's hard not to fall in love with these smirking sneakers, so it's no surprise they're flying off the virtual shelves.

Available in three different color options — green, army green and red — there's bound to be an option that suits your sense of style. The army green has a camo background underneath the Grinch’s face, adding even more details to the LOL-worthy footwear. Naturally, the green is the most classic pair, showcasing his true vibrant green hue. Prepare to have everyone staring down at your shoes thanks to how bright they are! Lastly, the red shade lines the back of the sneakers, which makes them feel even more festive for Christmas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17NyAO_0ip2Xq8W00
Amazon
See it!

Get the Ladies Canvas Christmas Shoes for prices starting at $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not only will you adore these slip-ons yourself, but they also serve as the perfect present . Think about it: These sneaks serve a variety of purposes, including as a gag gift, stocking stuffer or thoughtful treat for a youngster in your life who's just discovered the Grinch's legendary tale. Perhaps you can pick up a pair for every family member to rock during your Christmas Eve festivities. No one will be able to resist giggling when they open up these themed shoes!

Looking for other ways to style these shoes? Well, if an “ugly Christmas sweater” party is on the agenda, consider yourself the winner. They will elevate your ensemble to show-stopper status. The compliments will come rolling in — sure, they may be a gimmick, but these kicks are effortlessly enchanting.

They're certainly not a year-round staple , but every holiday season, you'll know exactly what to reach for. They will make for an exciting new fashion tradition, and may even make you more excited for the year's most anticipated season.

See it!

Get the Ladies Canvas Christmas Shoes for prices starting at $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

That being said, you may not want to wear a novelty item — but they can also serve as a funky decor touch. Leave them under the Christmas tree next to piles of packed presents to make it look like the Grinch is grabbing gifts while you're out and about! The possibilities are endless, but one thing's for sure: It's almost time to get festive, and why leave your feet out of the fun?

Get the Ladies Canvas Christmas Shoes for prices starting at $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

Want more Grinch in your life? Check out this roundup of other themed items here at Amazon!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here !

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 list has arrived: Here’s what to buy

Oprah’s Favorite Things have just been announced for 2022, and if anyone knows what’s good, it’s Oprah Winfrey. This year, the tastemaker has rounded up a highly giftable shopping list that includes categories like travel, kitchen, beauty, self-care and more, meaning there’s something for everyone from her curated selection.
People

Amazon Shoppers Have Walked Miles at Disney World in These 'Breathable' Under-$40 Slip-On Sneakers

"They are so light, you feel like you have nothing on your feet" We've all been there: that critical moment when a new pair of shoes just fails. The dreaded discomfort often hits at the most inopportune times and promptly afterward, the toe torturers are shoved into the back of the closet, never to be heard from again.  Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found a reliable pair of casual slip-ons that promise a level of comfort that will last. The Konhill Casual Walking Slip-On Shoes have racked up more...
AOL Corp

Oprah's favorite crossbody bag is perfect for fall — and it's only $45 at Amazon

When Oprah shares something she loves, we, the fans, listen. Because not only does she have true style and impeccable taste, but she also understands how little things make life better and brighter. Here's a standout from her last Favorite Things list that's worth revisiting for all your fall adventures: The versatile K. Carrol Kelsey Crossbody, just $45 at Amazon during the Prime Day Early Access sale.
People

Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying This Cozy Long-Sleeve Top — and It's $26 Right Now

“This shirt is so soft and comfortable!” Now that fall is in full swing, Amazon shoppers are gravitating toward this cozy long-sleeve top.  Right now, the Weeso Women's Long-Sleeve Top is ranking on Amazon's Best-Selling Women's Tops, Tees, and Blouses chart, which is updated hourly with top sellers. And it was recently on the site's competitive Movers and Shakers fashion chart. In other words, shoppers keep adding the wardrobe staple to their carts.  Buy It! Weeso Women's Long-Sleeve Top, $25.99; amazon.com  RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign...
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for Only $9 Today

Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand typically costs just between $14 to $32 based on the size. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However, now, you...
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 For Only the Next 5 Hours

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

238K+
Followers
24K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy