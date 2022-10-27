Read full article on original website
Texas man gets no jail time for beating girlfriend, killing preborn baby
Following a plea deal, a Texas man will faceno jail time for allegedly beating his pregnant girlfriend so severely that he caused the death of their preborn baby. According to police, Johnny Charles Ebbs V beat his pregnant girlfriend LaShonda Lemons in 2019, putting her in the hospital. Three days later, their preborn baby died and the cause of death was blunt force trauma that caused placental abruption, meaning the placenta had become detached from the uterus. The arrest warrant states that Ebbs punched Lemons in the stomach and screamed, “F*** you and this baby! You aren’t going anywhere!”
Former Miss Rhode Island sentenced for sneaking into ICE prison to see ex-MLB husband: report
Former Miss Rhode Island Julianna Clare Stout has been sentenced to one year of probation and 50 hours of community service for sneaking into an Immigration and Customs Enforcmenet (ICE) detention center to see her husband, according to the Justice Department and local reports. Stout, who was elected as a...
Halloween horror as kids aged 3, 11 and 13 are among 14 shot and injured in bloody drive-by shooting during balloon release at vigil in Chicago
Three children were among 14 people shot during a bloody Halloween drive-by shooting at a vigil in Chicago. The kids, aged three, 11 and 13, were rushed to hospital after two gunmen opened fire from a car in the city's west side. Eleven others, aged from their 30s to their...
Ex-Heavyweight Boxer Charged After Feds Seize Cocaine Haul Worth $1 Billion
After being arrested at Miami International Airport on Sunday night, a one-time heavyweight boxer has been charged by the Department of Justice with attempting to smuggle 22 tons of cocaine—a quantity worth more than $1 billion—through the United States. Goran Gogic, a 43-year-old citizen of Montenegro, was called a “major drug trafficker” at the head of a “criminal network” in a Monday press release, which included details of what is one of the largest cocaine seizures in U.S. history, according to Reuters. The 19,930 kilograms of cocaine were pulled off of three commercial cargo ships in 2019, with prosecutors alleging that Gogic had masterminded the effort to traffic them from Columbia to Europe using American ports. His crews worked under the cover of night with cranes and nets to hoist the cocaine aboard the massive ships, prosecutors said, taking them off speedboats that drew up alongside them along their routes. Gogic was hit with one count of conspiracy and three counts of violating the federal Maritime Drug Law Enforcement Act. Each charge carries a mandatory minimum of a decade behind bars and possible life sentence.Read it at Reuters
New evidence points to motives behind Paul Pelosi attacks, FBI reveals
The FBI is revealing new evidence it believes points to the intent behind the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer speaks with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in an exclusive interview.Oct. 31, 2022.
A "Leading" Republican Official Has Suddenly Died
Hugh McKean, a "leading" Colorado GOP lawmaker who was serving as the House Minority Leader in Colorado, has died at the age of 55, according to Fox News. In a tweet, the Colorado House Republicans, tweeting at @COHouseGOP, said, "it is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of House Minority Leader Hugh McKean. Hugh was fiercely passionate about serving the great state of Colorado and will be missed dearly. Funeral services are being planned and details will be made public once finalized."
KEYT
Paul Pelosi suspect charged with attempting to kidnap House speaker and attempted murder
Paul Pelosi “is making steady progress on what will be a long recovery process,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement Monday, following the announcement of state and federal charges against the man accused of attacking him. “Since the horrific attack on Paul early Friday, we have...
KEYT
Missouri investigates hospital denial of emergency abortion
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s health department is investigating whether a hospital violated federal rules in denying a woman an emergency abortion. An agency spokeswoman confirmed the investigation of southern Missouri’s Freeman Health System Monday. Joplin resident Mylissa Farmer says she went to the hospital in August when her water broke months early. Doctors told her they couldn’t give her an abortion because her condition wasn’t considered a life-threatening at that moment. But records show doctors also warned that waiting could risk her life. She later received an abortion in Illinois. The hospital didn’t immediately return an Associated Press request for comment Monday.
KEYT
Expert group warns of crisis in Mexico missing students case
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A group of international experts investigating the 2014 disappearance of 43 students in southern Mexico is warning that an attempt by the government to accelerate the results has created a “crisis” for the investigation and risks diminishing confidence in the outcome. The Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts says that the special prosecutor who had led the government’s effort resigned in September over apparent interference by the attorney general’s office and the government replaced him with someone unfamiliar with the case. A government Truth Commission report in August also muddied the waters by presenting questionable screen captures of message exchanges as evidence.
KEYT
Judge keeps North Dakota abortion ban from taking effect
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota judge says he’ll keep the state’s ban on abortion from taking effect because there’s a “substantial probability” that a constitutional challenge to the law will succeed in court. Judge Bruce Romanick’s Monday ruling means abortion is still legal in North Dakota. However, Romanick said the question of whether abortion is a constitutional right in the state has not been decided. The state’s only clinic — the Red River Women’s Clinic of Fargo — closed as it challenged the ban and has moved across the the border to neighboring Minnesota.
KEYT
Oath Keepers member: Capitol riot was historic, spontaneous
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida man who stormed the U.S. Capitol with other members of the far-right Oath Keepers has testified that he believed they were participating in a historic event reminiscent of the French Revolution. Graydon Young was a witness for the government Monday at the seditious conspiracy trial of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates. Young said he saw parallels between the mob that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and the French people who stormed the Bastille more than two centuries ago. Young was the first Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to a conspiracy charge related to the Capitol attack.
KEYT
Pre-election voting is surpassing 2018 levels with more than 21 million ballots cast
Pre-election voting is outpacing 2018 so far across 36 states where the data is available, according to Catalist. Catalist — a company that provides data, analytics and other services to Democrats, academics and nonprofit issue advocacy organizations — is giving insights into who is voting before November and has data from those states for the last three cycles.
KEYT
25 hot housing markets that are finally starting to cool
25 hot housing markets that are finally starting to cool. An aerial view of Florida homes near water and surrounded by palm trees. If you’ve wanted to buy a home but have been priced out of the housing market, the pendulum between a seller’s and a buyer’s market may be swinging in your favor.
Trespassing case might test state’s pipeline survey law
A land surveyor for Summit Carbon Solutions faces a criminal trial in December for allegedly trespassing on land in northwest Iowa that is part of the company’s proposed carbon dioxide pipeline route, according to court records. State law allows the land surveys — without the threat of a trespassing charge — after hazardous liquid pipeline […] The post Trespassing case might test state’s pipeline survey law appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
