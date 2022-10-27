Previewing Michigan vs. MSU with a Spartans insider

(Photo by Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

TheWolverine.com caught up with Graham Couch of the Lansing State Journal to get his insight on the Michigan State Spartans (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) ahead of their matchup with Michigan Wolverines football (7-0, 4-0) Saturday night at The Big House (7:30 p.m. ET on ABC). Couch analyzed the Spartans’ strengths and weaknesses, and offered a final score prediction. First, we start with a breakdown of MSU’s starters:

Michigan State projected starters on offense

• Redshirt junior QB Payton Thorne — He’s completed 136 of his 208 pass attempts for 1,499 yards and 11 touchdowns with 7 interceptions. His average of 7.2 yards per attempt ranks tied for eighth in the Big Ten. He’s been pressured on 26.1 percent of his drop-backs and is averaging 5 yards per attempt in those situations. Thorne has completed 13 of his 35 passes of 20-plus air yards for 372 yards and 6 touchdowns with 2 picks.

• Redshirt sophomore RB Jalen Berger — The former Wisconsin Badger, who was dismissed from the program, now leads the Spartans with 367 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns on 80 carries. His average of 4.6 yards per carry ranks 22nd in the Big Ten. He splits carries with fifth-year senior Jarek Broussard, a Colorado transfer who’s rushed for 191 yards and 2 touchdowns on 44 carries, and fifth-year senior Elijah Collins, who’s run 30 times for 146 yards and 4 scores. Berger has gained 236 of his rushing yards and 2 of his touchdowns inside the tackles.

• Fifth-year senior WR Jayden Reed — The 2021 first-team All-Big Ten standout missed one game with an injury but leads the team with 32 catches and is second with 373 receiving yards and 3 scores. Of his receptions, 23 have come within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage, but all 3 of his touchdowns have been on intermediate (2) or deep passes (1).

• Sophomore WR Keon Coleman — The two-sport athlete who also plays basketball has caught 31 passes for a team-best 393 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns. A true deep threat, Coleman has hauled in 7 passes of 20-plus air yards for 201 yards and 4 scores this season. MSU has a lowly 60.8 completion percentage when he’s targeted, the lowest on the team of anyone with more than 12 targets.

• Redshirt junior WR Tre Mosley — The slot receiver has 23 receptions for 226 yards and 3 touchdowns. He’s mostly used on short throws, but all 3 of his scores have come on passes of 10-plus air yards.

• Sixth-year senior TE Tyler Hunt — He’s made 12 receptions for 91 yards this season, including three multi-catch games. Fifth-year senior Daniel Barker (12 grabs for 130 yards and 1 touchdown), an Illinois transfer, and redshirt sophomore Maliq Carr (6 catches for 123 yards, including a 72-yarder against Wisconsin) also see action.

• Fifth-year senior LT Jarrett Horst — The 6-foot-6, 300-pounder has started 14 games since arriving at Michigan State from Arkansas State in 2021. His 81.8 overall Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade ranks second on the offense. His 88.6 run-blocking mark leads the offensive line, and he’s given up 6 pressures and 2 sacks in pass protection. He has committed a team-high 6 penalties.

• Senior LG J.D. Duplain — The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder has opened 30 career games at Michigan State. His 78.8 overall PFF rating checks in third on the offense, with 81.5 and 80.0 marks for pass protection and run blocking, respectively. He’s allowed 6 pressures and no sacks this year.

• Senior C Nick Samac — The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder has started 17 career outings. For the season, he has a 66.9 overall PFF grade. His 77.3 pass-blocking rating ranks third among Michigan State’s starting offensive linemen, but he’s lacking with a 67.3 mark in run blocking. He’s allowed 5 pressures and 1 sack this season.

• Sixth-year senior RG Matt Carrick — The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder has started 25 career contests. He’s registered a 70.4 overall PFF grade with an 82.3 pass-blocking mark and 66.3 run-blocking rating. He’s yielded 5 pressures and 1 sack.

• Redshirt junior RT Spencer Brown — The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder is in his first year as a starter, having opened seven games, and he has a 69.1 overall PFF rating for the season. He’s graded out at 67.7 in pass protection and 67.8 in run blocking. He’s given up a team-high 12 pressures and 3 sacks.

Michigan State projected starters on defense

• Redshirt sophomore DT Simeon Barrow Jr. — The 6-foot-3, 290-pounder has registered 20 tackles, including 4 for loss and 2 sacks, 1 quarterback hurry and 1 forced fumble with 14 pressures.

• Fifth-year senior DT Jacob Slade — The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder and preseason All-American missed four games with an injury but returned in the team’s last outing against Wisconsin, when he notched 1 tackle and 1 quarterback hurry. He has 4 tackles, including a half-stop for loss, this season.

• Senior DE Brandon Wright — He’s notched 14 tackles, including 1.5 for loss and 1 sack, 1 quarterback hurry and 1 forced fumble. He’s added 8 pressures and has an 80.8 PFF tackling rating.

• Freshman DE Zion Young — He’s generated 14 tackles, including 2 for loss and 1 sack, and 3 pressures. He made his first career start in the Spartans’ last game against Wisconsin.

• Senior LB Jacoby Windmon — The UNLV transfer started the year at defensive end but moved to linebacker in the last game against Wisconsin and flourished. He led the team with 11 tackles, including 2 for loss, plus an interception and a forced fumble that came in double overtime. He’s forced a nation-leading 6 fumbles so far this season to go along with 37 tackles, including 10.5 behind the line of scrimmage and 5.5 sacks, and 2 pass breakups. He also leads the Spartans with 17 pressures.

• Redshirt sophomore LB Cal Haladay — He leads Michigan State with 58 tackles, while adding 4 stops for loss, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery. He’s struggled in coverage, though, allowing 229 yards and 1 touchdown on 28 targets.

• Junior NB Angelo Grose — He’s tallied 49 tackles, including 2 behind the line of scrimmage, and 4 pass breakups. He’s been targeted 32 times in coverage, allowing 273 yards and 4 touchdowns.

• Sophomore CB Charles Brantley — He’s recorded 34 tackles, 2 stops for loss, 1 sack, 1 interception and 5 pass breakups. Brantley has given up a team-high 7 touchdowns along with 22 receptions and 406 yards on 30 targets.

• Sixth-year senior CB Ameer Speed — The Georgia transfer has racked up 32 tackles, including 1 for loss, and 1 pass breakup. He’s allowed a team-worst 32 receptions for 362 yards and 1 touchdown on 41 targets.

• Fifth-year senior S Xavier Henderson — The team captain missed five games with an injury but returned in the last outing versus Wisconsin. He has 5 tackles, including 1 for loss, and 1 pass breakup on the year. He’s been targeted twice in coverage but hasn’t given up a grab.

• Senior S Kendell Brooks — He missed last game against Wisconsin but is expected to return this weekend. He’s second on the team with 57 tackles, and has added 1 pass breakup and 3 forced fumbles. He’s allowed 10 receptions for 118 yards on 14 targets. Freshman Dillon Tatum played the majority of the snaps at this position versus the Badgers.

Michigan State specialists

• Freshman K Jack Stone — He’s connected on 1 of his 3 field goal attempts this season, a 43-yarder, and has had 1 blocked. He’s notched 8 touchbacks on 31 kickoffs.

• Sixth-year senior P Bryce Baringer — He’s punted 30 times with a 51.4-yard average and a long of 70 yards with 12 pins inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

• Freshman KR Tyrell Henry — The wide receiver has brought back 5 kicks for 113 yards with a 30-yard long.

• Fifth-year senior WR Jayden Reed — He’s returned 7 punts for 49 yards with an 18-yard long.

Where Michigan State’s offense is strong

Michigan State’s offense is averaging only 27 points per game, and Couch said there haven’t been many strong areas, but the weapons for quarterback Payton Thorne to work with are likely the best aspect of the unit.

“It should be the Spartans’ weapons on the outside at receiver and also at tight end,” Couch said. “And we saw that play out in their last game against Wisconsin. That was the first time Jayden Reed looked healthy all season and it showed. He had 9 catches for 117 yards, caught the game-winning touchdown in overtime, threw a touchdown in overtime and returned a punt for a score that was called back for a penalty. He’s one guy that potentially gives MSU a matchup to exploit.

“Keon Coleman has shown flashes and might develop into an NFL receiver and, against the Badgers, tight end Maliq Carr showed up with a huge play. He’s been relatively absent this season but came in with high expectations. Those guys should all be difference-makers, Reed especially.”

What has held the Michigan State offense back

As Couch mentioned, Reed missed one game and hasn’t been 100 percent much of the season, after getting banged up in the second contest of the campaign against Akron.

However, the offensive line is what Couch points out as a weak point. The group hasn’t paved the way for much success on the ground, with the Spartans averaging only 3.7 yards per carry. Additionally, Thorne has been under pressure on 26.1 percent of his drop-backs. He’s thrown 4 interceptions while facing heat.

“Some of it has been the health of Jayden Reed and how that impacts everything else,” Couch said of the Michigan State offense’s struggles. “But a lot of it has been the struggles up front. This is not an offensive line that’s winning much in the running game. Nor has it always adequately protected Payton Thorne. Thorne hasn’t taken that next step this season, but he’s also been operating in less-than-ideal conditions.”

Healthier Michigan State defense

Michigan State has some key defensive pieces back, and moved one from defensive end to linebacker. Those developments paid off against Wisconsin, which gained only 283 total yards in a 34-28 double-overtime loss.

“The return of All-Big Ten defensive tackle Jacob Slade and senior safety Xavier Henderson the last time out, coupled with moving Jacoby Windmon to linebacker, made the Spartans considerably more formidable,” Couch explained. “That was against the Badgers who, in terms of priority and strengths, have some similarities to Michigan. But MSU wasn’t always stout against the run against Wisconsin.

“That’s been the hallmark of most of MSU’s defenses in recent years. And with Slade back, this should be a good interior defensive line. So I guess that’s the likely strength, if there is one — that and Windmon. We’ll see if it matters.”

Spartans’ passing defense issues continue

Michigan State finished dead last nationally in passing yards allowed per game last season, and while the numbers have been better to this point this fall, the same issues are there. The Spartans are allowing 269 yards per game through the air, which checks in tied for 110th in the country.

Not only has the back end, which added players from the transfer portal, not improved much, the pass rush hasn’t been getting home, with only 2.4 sacks per game. The Spartans rank 108th in the land with a 22.7-percent pressure rate.

“The issue, I think, is fourfold,” Couch said. “One, Xavier Henderson’s injury — [linebacker] Darius Snow’s [season-ending injury], too — was a problem. Henderson is such a savvy player in terms of seeing things pre-snap and communicating them. The Spartans don’t have the depth of talent or experience behind him to survive him being out, and he missed that four-game losing streak.

“Two, MSU doesn’t have the talent at defensive back it had throughout the [former head coach] Mark Dantonio era. Three, I don’t think the 4-2-5 scheme they’ve played most of the season (until the last game) helped much. Four, they’ve had almost no pass rush in Big Ten play, until the Wisconsin game.”

Couch’s final score prediction

“My sense is this is a dialed-in Michigan team that’s had its eyes on this game for a year,” Couch said. “The Wolverines certainly have the better roster and are stronger in the trenches.”

Prediction: Michigan 42, MSU 14