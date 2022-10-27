ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Tage Thompson's monster game for Buffalo Sabres spooks Detroit Red Wings, 8-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Detroit Red Wings let down their goaltender, and let down themselves. They struggled to consistently challenge the Buffalo Sabres on Monday at KeyBank Center and let a close game deteriorate into a 8-3 shellacking. Tage Thompson had a monster night, completing a hat trick with four minutes to play in the third period; that was on top of the 6-foot-7 forward earning three assists.
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

SABRES' ROOKIE SCORES A BEAUTY AND THEN THROWS BIG HIT ON RED WINGS' STAR (VIDEO)

If you haven't been watching, the Buffalo Sabres' stock is rising; fast. They routed the Detroit Red Wings last night, as they chug along through a triumphant opening to the 2022-23 season. Tage Thompson stole the show, but rookie Jack Quinn was also front and center. Quinn scored a goal, put up three shots, and one massive hit on Detroit's Lucas Raymond in 13:32 of ice-time.
BUFFALO, NY
markerzone.com

NIC DESLAURIERS IS PUMPED AFTER GETTING HIS FIRST WITH THE PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

Nic Deslauriers seems to be a fan favourite wherever he goes, but it's not for putting pucks in the net. Usually known for his fists, Deslauriers found himself all alone in front of the net Saturday night, and used his hands to get his first goal as a member of the Philadelphia Flyers. He signed a four-year contract with the team worth $7 million in total during the offseason. Credit Wade Allison and Lukas Sedlak for some beautiful passing on this goal as well. The goal comes against Antti Raanta of the Carolina Hurricanes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees slugger open to joining Cardinals coaching staff

The St. Louis Cardinals will have a new flock of coaches in 2023. Gone are bench coach Skip Schumaker, hitting coach Jeff Albert and pitching coach Mike Maddux, leaving manager Oliver Marmol to rebuild his staff for next season. It could include former Cardinals star Matt Holliday. Last week, the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Centre Daily

Report: Harper-Obsessed Japanese Baseball Star Wants to Play for Phillies

Much like Seiya Suzuki during the 2021 Major League Baseball offseason, a new Japanese baseball star has announced he is ready to be posted. This time, it's Orix Buffaloes outfielder Masataka Yoshida, per @GaijinBaseball on Twitter. Across seven seasons in the Nippon Professional Baseball league, the 29-year-old has hit .327...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
markerzone.com

DOPS SLAPS TY DELLANDREA WITH FINE FOR CLIPPING RANGERS' SHESTERKIN

The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced today they have fined Dallas Stars forward Ty Dellandrea for clipping New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin yesterday afternoon. Dellandrea was initially assessed a two-minute minor for tripping on the play, and Igor Shesterkin - although shaken up initially - was able to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
markerzone.com

MAX DOMI'S HOMETOWN TEAM TRIED TO SIGN HIM DURING THE SUMMER

Suiting up for your hometown team in the National Hockey League is the dream of any player growing up and likely was the same for Max Domi. Domi also had the luxury of not only growing up in Toronto, but also being around the Maple Leafs, as his dad, Tie, spent parts of 11 seasons with the organization.
markerzone.com

RED WINGS' MATT LUFF TAKES PUCK TO THE FACE ON SATURDAY NIGHT (VIDEO)

Detroit Red Wings forward Matt Luff probably wants to forget what happened during Saturday night's game against the Minnesota Wild. The 25-year-old was in his own zone early on in the third period of Saturday's game, covering the point, when he takes a puck in the face courtesy of Wild defenceman Matt Dumba.
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

DUCKS DEFENCEMAN JAMIE DRYSDALE TO MISS SEVERAL MONTHS WITH UPPER-BODY INJURY

The Anaheim Ducks will be without the services of defenceman Jamie Drysdale for the next four-to-six months. On Monday, the team announced that the 20-year-old has suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder. The Toronto native suffered the injury nearly half-way through the second period of Anaheim's game on...
ANAHEIM, CA
markerzone.com

CORY CONACHER RETURNS TO NORTH AMERICA ON A PTO

After spending the last two seasons in Switzerland's National League, Cory Conacher is returning to North America. Conacher has signed a professional tryout contract with the Bellville Senators of the AHL. The 32-year-old has played 193 games in the NHL, recording 75 (28G, 47A) points. He's had a much better...
NEW YORK STATE
markerzone.com

OTTAWA SENATORS REPORTEDLY SET TO BE PUT UP FOR SALE

The Ottawa Senators are reportedly going to be put up for sale, according to Sportico. In their annual NHL franchise value article on Tuesday, Sportico reported that the Senators board of directors have already interviewed sell-side bankers and that there is a lot of interest in the team. Those sell-side...
Yardbarker

Canadiens News & Rumors: Trades, Price & More

In this edition of the Montreal Canadiens News & Rumors rundown, the Canadiens make a trade to bolster their defense in the minor leagues. They also have players building themselves reputations and raising their value prior to contract extension talks. Finally, Carey Price addresses the media and makes a declaration about his intentions for the future.

Comments / 0

Community Policy