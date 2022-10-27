Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
James Beard Award Winning Restaurant Corinne’s Place Launching Two Food TrucksMarilyn JohnsonCamden, NJ
Pete’s Produce Farm in West Chester Announces Closing DateMarilyn JohnsonWest Chester, PA
No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
Riverwards Produce Owner Vincent Finazzo Explains Why to Shop Local for Turkey Day This YearMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Old City's Panorama Now Open for Dinner on Tuesdays; 50% Off Pasta and Wine FlightsMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
markerzone.com
CANADIENS MAKE 621-GAME VETERAN A HEALTHY SCRATCH AHEAD OF TUESDAY'S GAME IN MINNESOTA
Despite winning their last two games, the Montreal Canadiens will make a pair of changes to their lineup when they take on the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night. Forwards Jonathan Drouin and Rem Pitlick will return to the lineup after missing Saturday's game in St. Louis due to being healthy scratches.
markerzone.com
INSIDER SAYS 'EVERYBODY IS FRUSTRATED' IN SEATTLE W/ REGARDS TO SHANE WRIGHT BEING SCRATCHED
Shane Wright has had a rough start to his NHL career, going all the way back to the draft where he fell to fourth overall after spending more than two years atop the draft rankings. All in all, I have a hunch it'll work out for all parties involved, but that doesn't mean the situation is immune to growing pains.
Tage Thompson's monster game for Buffalo Sabres spooks Detroit Red Wings, 8-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Detroit Red Wings let down their goaltender, and let down themselves. They struggled to consistently challenge the Buffalo Sabres on Monday at KeyBank Center and let a close game deteriorate into a 8-3 shellacking. Tage Thompson had a monster night, completing a hat trick with four minutes to play in the third period; that was on top of the 6-foot-7 forward earning three assists.
markerzone.com
SABRES' ROOKIE SCORES A BEAUTY AND THEN THROWS BIG HIT ON RED WINGS' STAR (VIDEO)
If you haven't been watching, the Buffalo Sabres' stock is rising; fast. They routed the Detroit Red Wings last night, as they chug along through a triumphant opening to the 2022-23 season. Tage Thompson stole the show, but rookie Jack Quinn was also front and center. Quinn scored a goal, put up three shots, and one massive hit on Detroit's Lucas Raymond in 13:32 of ice-time.
markerzone.com
NIC DESLAURIERS IS PUMPED AFTER GETTING HIS FIRST WITH THE PHILADELPHIA FLYERS
Nic Deslauriers seems to be a fan favourite wherever he goes, but it's not for putting pucks in the net. Usually known for his fists, Deslauriers found himself all alone in front of the net Saturday night, and used his hands to get his first goal as a member of the Philadelphia Flyers. He signed a four-year contract with the team worth $7 million in total during the offseason. Credit Wade Allison and Lukas Sedlak for some beautiful passing on this goal as well. The goal comes against Antti Raanta of the Carolina Hurricanes.
Ex-Yankees slugger open to joining Cardinals coaching staff
The St. Louis Cardinals will have a new flock of coaches in 2023. Gone are bench coach Skip Schumaker, hitting coach Jeff Albert and pitching coach Mike Maddux, leaving manager Oliver Marmol to rebuild his staff for next season. It could include former Cardinals star Matt Holliday. Last week, the...
Centre Daily
Report: Harper-Obsessed Japanese Baseball Star Wants to Play for Phillies
Much like Seiya Suzuki during the 2021 Major League Baseball offseason, a new Japanese baseball star has announced he is ready to be posted. This time, it's Orix Buffaloes outfielder Masataka Yoshida, per @GaijinBaseball on Twitter. Across seven seasons in the Nippon Professional Baseball league, the 29-year-old has hit .327...
Fox47News
Here's who is returning as Detroit Red Wings celebrate 1997 & 1998 Stanley Cups this week
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup wins this week, and dozens of former players and legends will return for the celebration. According to the Detroit Red Wings, they will celebrate the 1997 Stanley Cup Championship team on...
markerzone.com
DOPS SLAPS TY DELLANDREA WITH FINE FOR CLIPPING RANGERS' SHESTERKIN
The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced today they have fined Dallas Stars forward Ty Dellandrea for clipping New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin yesterday afternoon. Dellandrea was initially assessed a two-minute minor for tripping on the play, and Igor Shesterkin - although shaken up initially - was able to...
markerzone.com
MAX DOMI'S HOMETOWN TEAM TRIED TO SIGN HIM DURING THE SUMMER
Suiting up for your hometown team in the National Hockey League is the dream of any player growing up and likely was the same for Max Domi. Domi also had the luxury of not only growing up in Toronto, but also being around the Maple Leafs, as his dad, Tie, spent parts of 11 seasons with the organization.
Yardbarker
Stars sign goaltender Matt Murray to one-year contract following Jake Oettinger injury
Yes, there are now two of them. The Dallas Stars have signed goaltender Matt Murray to a one-year entry-level contract, helping to fill the gap after Jake Oettinger went down with an injury this past weekend. Murray, 24, has a 7-3-0 record in 11 games with the AHL’s Texas Stars,...
markerzone.com
TAGE THOMPSON IS LIVING UP TO HIS NEW DEAL AND THE SABRES MIGHT JUST BE A PLAYOFF TEAM
Tage Thompson signed a monster contract extension earlier this year, leading many to suspect it was too much too soon. The Sabres signed their premiere pivot to a seven-year, $50 million contract after just one productive season; Thompson nearly doubled his career production in one season. When Thompson was slow...
markerzone.com
RED WINGS' MATT LUFF TAKES PUCK TO THE FACE ON SATURDAY NIGHT (VIDEO)
Detroit Red Wings forward Matt Luff probably wants to forget what happened during Saturday night's game against the Minnesota Wild. The 25-year-old was in his own zone early on in the third period of Saturday's game, covering the point, when he takes a puck in the face courtesy of Wild defenceman Matt Dumba.
markerzone.com
DUCKS DEFENCEMAN JAMIE DRYSDALE TO MISS SEVERAL MONTHS WITH UPPER-BODY INJURY
The Anaheim Ducks will be without the services of defenceman Jamie Drysdale for the next four-to-six months. On Monday, the team announced that the 20-year-old has suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder. The Toronto native suffered the injury nearly half-way through the second period of Anaheim's game on...
markerzone.com
DALLAS' GM OFFERS REPORT ON JAKE OETTINGER & THE CAP PROBLEM HIS ABSENCE CREATES
The Dallas Stars lost goaltender Jake Oettinger mid-way through their game against the New York Rangers to a lower-body injury. That loss clearly cost them that game, and it has also presented the Stars with two distinct problems. GM Jim Nill spoke about those problems today, and the general reaction...
markerzone.com
ANDREAS ATHANASIOU BURNS MARC-ANDRE FLEURY WITH GOAL-OF-THE-YEAR CANDIDATE
The Chicago Blackhawks have been wildly surprising this season. I guess no team can be considered out when they've got Patrick Kane and friends, but this team wholly embraced the tank-job this summer. Yet, they are sitting in a playoff spot ten games in, with a 4-3-2 record after tonight.
markerzone.com
CORY CONACHER RETURNS TO NORTH AMERICA ON A PTO
After spending the last two seasons in Switzerland's National League, Cory Conacher is returning to North America. Conacher has signed a professional tryout contract with the Bellville Senators of the AHL. The 32-year-old has played 193 games in the NHL, recording 75 (28G, 47A) points. He's had a much better...
markerzone.com
OTTAWA SENATORS REPORTEDLY SET TO BE PUT UP FOR SALE
The Ottawa Senators are reportedly going to be put up for sale, according to Sportico. In their annual NHL franchise value article on Tuesday, Sportico reported that the Senators board of directors have already interviewed sell-side bankers and that there is a lot of interest in the team. Those sell-side...
Yardbarker
Canadiens News & Rumors: Trades, Price & More
In this edition of the Montreal Canadiens News & Rumors rundown, the Canadiens make a trade to bolster their defense in the minor leagues. They also have players building themselves reputations and raising their value prior to contract extension talks. Finally, Carey Price addresses the media and makes a declaration about his intentions for the future.
markerzone.com
BLACKHAWKS DEFENCEMAN SETH JONES OUT MULTIPLE WEEKS WITH UPPER-BODY INJURY
The Blackhawks are set to be without their star defenceman Seth Jones for the next little while. On Sunday, Blackhawks Head Coach Luke Richardson told reporters that Jones will not play in tonight's game against the Minnesota Wild and will be out for the next three-to-four weeks with a thumb injury.
Comments / 0