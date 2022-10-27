Read full article on original website
Apple explains how the redesigned Home app came to be
Apple released iOS 16 earlier this fall, and with it, launched an improved version of the Home app with the goal of making it work for everyone. The new Home app -- once prone to being unruly if a user's home had more than a handful of smart devices -- has been redesigned with a focus on simplicity.
Apple's iOS 16.2 release expected in December, iOS 16.3 possibly in February
Apple's next major updates for its operating systems will reportedly land in the middle of December, while updates including iOS 16 will apparently ship in February or March. Apple released a swathe of operating system updates on October 24, bringing out iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, macOS Ventura, and others. However, users may have a long time to wait for the next big update release from the iPhone maker.
Apple Watch optimized charging available in watchOS 9
Apple Watches running watchOS 9 can learn from users' charging habits to slow battery aging, similar to a feature found on iPhone called optimized battery charging. Battery health is an increasing concern among Apple users, so the company has implemented measures to ensure device batteries don't age too quickly. One such feature has been added in watchOS 9 called optimized battery charging.
Google patches seventh zero-day exploit in Chrome in 2022
A critical Google Chrome update for theMac and Windows desktop browsers is available that addresses an actively exploited vulnerability. Chrome users should update to version 107.0.5304.87 for Mac and version 107.0.5304.87/.88 for Windows as...
Edge Full Kit review: An iPhone mount for your MacBook Pro
The Edge Full Kit lets you mount your phone to your notebook, computer, or tablet, and could potentially help you multitask better between your hardware and your iPhone. The kit ships with three accessories inside - a mount, a light, and a universal wireless charger. All of these components work together to give you the best home kit experience it has to offer.
Google Hangouts is dead, half-baked RCS is not a replacement
November 1, 2022, is the last day Google Hangouts is accessible from the web, and users are urged to complete the transition to Google Chat. Hangouts has been slowly deprecated over the past year as the app stopped working for most users. The only remaining Hangouts tool was the web app, which closes down Tuesday, November 1.
Apple undecided about iPhone SE 4's display size and technology
The fourth-generation iPhone SE may not have a 6.1-inch LCD screen after all, with an analyst claiming that the screen itself hasn't been finalized by Apple. Apple is currently on its third generation of iPhone SE, with rumors already swirling about the iPhone SE 4. While there have already been some claims made about changes, it seems that debate is still continuing regarding its display.
Apple reportedly won't launch new M2 Macs until 2023
Expectations of a third set of fall launches from Apple were put into question following comments from Apple's leadership in its quarterly results, as first reported by AppleInsider on Saturday. In follow-up reports on Sunday, it seems that Apple has made the call and is holding off on other Mac launches in 2022.
Spotify adds audiobook debacle to Britain's Apple App Store investigation
Apple stopped Spotify from circumventing its App Store fees for audiobooks, and now, Spotify is allegedly speaking with the British competition watchdog over the incident. Spotify wants to sell audiobooks within its app by sending customers to its website. Apple doesn't allow this for individual goods, though a rule was passed to allow subscription services to link to the external subscription page.
Matter may not be a HomeKit hero -- at least at first
The organizational body behind Matter has promised that the new standard will be the great unifier of smart homes. While it is absolutely the beginning of something great, it won't mean a lot for HomeKit users out of the gate. Matter is a new smart home standard that will work...
How to use Apple Fitness without an Apple Watch
WithiOS 16, everyone with an iPhone can now track workouts in the Apple Fitness+ app. Here's how to get started with tracking your activity. Prior to iOS 16, the only way to "Close Your...
Hands on with Apple's new HomeKit architecture in iOS 16.2
Apple is currently testing a beta version of iOS that promises to improve the speed and performance ofHomeKit accessories. We put our home on the line to test it out and see what a difference it makes.
Europe coming after Apple's App Store with Digital Markets Act
The Digital Markets Act entered into force on November 1 and will be applicable on May 2, 2023. Its goal is to require companies such as Apple to offer alternatives to allow third-party app stores on its platforms and alternative payment systems. Gerard de Graaf, an EU official who helped...
Tim Cook casts doubt on new M2 MacBook Pros in 2022
The fall is Apple's main product launch period, with the annual iPhone refresh being the centerpiece of events. Flanking them are Apple's other ecosystem changes, covering product areas including the iPad, the Apple Watch, and the Mac, which can sometimes get their own events. Apple's M2 processor debuted in 2022,...
Apple's Chief Information Officer, VP of online retail are leaving the company
The news comes shortly after the announcement that Evans Hankey would soon leave the company. Hankey was best known as Jony Ive's replacement. Anna Matthiasson, Apple's vice president of online retail, is leaving her position at the company, sources told Bloomberg. Matthiasson has been at the company for only three...
Ikea's Matter hub, VOCOlinc floor lamp review, & more on HomeKit Insider
On this week's episode of the Homekit Insider podcast, your hosts talk about the new Matter hub from Ikea, review the VOCOlinc floor lamp, and much more. After being announced earlier this year, the Ikea Dirigera smart hub with Matter support will finally be released on November 1. It will work with all major smart home platforms including Apple HomeKit.
Hands on with the Banana Phone: reference memes of days gone by with this novelty handset
Take a trip back to 2004 with the Banana Phone, a Bluetooth handset that pairs with your iPhone. The Banana Phone does what it says on the box: it's a Bluetooth handset in the shape of a banana. It is made of shiny plastic and is roughly the size of...
Instagram users are geting 'account suspended' errors
Instagram appears to have gone down worldwide, but rather than solely being inaccessible, the fault is causing users to be told their accounts have been suspended. The Instagram failure is not affecting all users,...
Deals: Apple's M1 MacBook Air 16GB dips to $1,099, plus $40 off AppleCare
Apple's upgraded MacBook Air M1 with 16GB of memory is eligible for an exclusive promo code discount on top of bonus savings onAppleCare. With units in stock in Space Gray, Apple Authorized Reseller Adorama...
Daily deals Nov. 1: $399 Amazon 50-inch Fire TV, $249 Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones, $40 Ring Video Doorbell, more
Tuesday's best deals include a 49-inch LG Curved UltraWide monitor, 1TB of portable Samsung storage for $90, refurbished iMacs from $170, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores daily to uncover discounts and offers...
