Read full article on original website
Related
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa GOP hopes to keep trifecta while Democrats look to flip seats in the statehouse
DES MOINES, Iowa — A week out from the midterms and the struggle continues over control of the statehouse. For the past six years, Iowa Republicans have had control of the Iowa House, Senate and the governorship. While Republicans hope to hold onto the trifecta, Democrats are looking to gain some more seats.
cbs2iowa.com
Fast facts about the big Powerball Jackpot
CLIVE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Wednesdays Powerball Jackpot drawing is the second highest in the games history standing with an estimated $1.2 billion annuity, or a cash option of $596.7 million. It has been growing for nearly three months and has to potential to surpass the record jackpot...
cbs2iowa.com
Gas prices drop slightly in Iowa, averaging $3.51 per gallon
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Average gasoline prices in Iowa have fallen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week. Prices are now averaging $3.51/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Prices in Iowa are 7.0 cents per gallon lower than a month...
cbs2iowa.com
NY Inspector General's Office releases report on 2018 limousine crash that killed 20
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — The New York State Inspector General's Office released its report into the deadly 2018 Schoharie limousine crash that claimed the lives of 20 people. The report finds the state DMV and DOT fell short in their duties when it came to the limo in question being on the road in the first place.
Comments / 0