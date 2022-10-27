ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coburg, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kezi.com

Eugene homeowners go all out for 2022 Halloween

EUGENE, Ore. -- It's looking awfully spooky around Oregon just in time for Halloween. Eugene homeowner David Stahl has a lot of eyes on his house on the 3000 block of Elmira Street. In his front lawn, you can see skeletons, monsters and ghost inflatables. In fact, this year he...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Game deer left to waste in Eugene ditch; OSP looking for suspect

EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife troopers are looking for the person or persons who they say left a buck deer to rot in a ditch. OSP said troopers heard a buck deer had been left to waste along Willow Creek Road near west 18th Avenue in Eugene on October 27. Troopers said they arrived to find the deer had been field dressed and skinned but was otherwise lightly processed with very few edible parts removed. Even so, it had been discarded into a ditch. OSP said the carcass did not show any signs giving reason for it to be left to waste.
EUGENE, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

LCSO recovers car of missing California woman near Sweet Home

Linn County Sheriff deputies responded to a report on Oct. 29 about a suspicious vehicle on a dead-end Forest Service road off of Highway 20 approximately 30 miles east of Sweet Home and discovered the vehicle was connected to a female who had been reported missing out of the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office in northern California.
SWEET HOME, OR
WWEEK

Outside Spending Dominates in Oregon’s Congressional Swing Districts

With a little more than a week before ballots are counted, a look at national money pouring into Oregon’s two congressional swing districts highlights a gamble Democrats took when they redrew the 5th Congressional District and created the new 6th District with very narrow voter registration advantages. (Democrats have about 25,000 more voters registered in both districts, an advantage of 4.8 percentage points in the 5th District and 5.5 points in the 6th.)
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

“Active aggressor” scare at RiverBend leads to one arrest

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A person is facing a misdemeanor charge after allegedly being the subject of exaggerated reports of an active shooter at PeaceHealth RiverBend Hospital, Springfield Police Department reported. According to SPD, their officers were notified at about 8:21 p.m. on October 30 of several text alerts sent to...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
philomathnews.com

Philomath woman fights off would-be rapist in home invasion

Just two hours after being released from Benton County Jail, a convicted felon picked out a random Philomath home on the western edge of town on Thursday afternoon and attempted to rape the woman living there, prosecutors say. During a struggle, the woman was able to grab a knife that she had hidden in between her bed’s box spring and mattress to defend herself against the attacker.
PHILOMATH, OR
kezi.com

Benton County Public Health offers funding for extreme weather shelter

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Health officials in Benton County want to help with an emergency shelter for the homeless during severe weather, and they’re looking for proposals. Benton County Public Health wants to open an overnight emergency shelter for homeless individuals for when temperatures are too hot or too cold, or if there is other extreme weather such as freezing rain. The county has $50,000 in American Rescue Plan money for a center, and is hoping to provide another $250,000 contingent on getting additional grant funds from the City of Corvallis. BCPH officials say that decision is currently pending.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Spooky weather not enough to stop Trick-or-Treaters in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. --- Rainy conditions did not stop some Eugene families from Trick-or-Treating on Monday. Dozens of families lined a Cardiff Street neighborhood in their costumes, going door-to-door. For the children, it was all about the candy and showing the world their costumes. For the adults, however, it was an opportunity to build a sense of community.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Willamette Valley Oregon Temple breaks ground

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple broke ground in Springfield, at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way, Saturday morning. This will be the third temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened in the state, alongside the temples in Portland and Medford.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kbnd.com

Four Injured In Hwy 20 Crash

SWEET HOME, OR -- A Bend man was injured in a Monday morning crash that closed Highway 20 west of Santiam Pass for several hours. State Troopers responded to milepost 40, east of Sweet Home, just after 5:30 a.m. for the two-vehicle crash. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound black Hyundai...
SWEET HOME, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Children, Bend man among 4 injured in head-on collision on Highway 20

A head-on crash on Highway 20 east of Sweet Home sent four people to the hospital Monday, including a Bend man and two children. Oregon State Police say a Hyundai, driven by Edwin Dominguez, 20, of Bend, was going east at about 5:30 a.m. OSP said the Hyundai crossed into the westbound lane and hit a Honda CRV driven by an Albany woman.
BEND, OR
kezi.com

Crews working to restore power in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore.-- Hundreds of Springfield Utility Board customers are without power Saturday afternoon. According to SUB, the outage affects customers from about 14th and Main St. to M St. and Rainbow. Crews are working to restore power to customers before 6 p.m. This is developing story. Stay with KEZI for...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
nbc16.com

Serious injury crash on Highway 20, Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Monday morning, October 31, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20, near milepost 40. Early investigations revealed that an east bound car, a black Hyundai Kona, driven by Edwin Dominguez, crossed over into the westbound lane and crashed head-on with a silver Honda CRV, operated by Tia Miller. Police are investigating impairment as a possible contributing cause.
LINN COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Buck deer carcass left to waste along Oregon road (Graphic image)

(Editor’s note: Oregon State Police provided an image of the deer. We have put it at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some). Oregon State Police are looking for whoever is responsible for leaving a buck deer, which had been shot and killed, to waste along a road last week.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Classes return to Lane Community College’s downtown Eugene center

EUGENE, Ore. -- Lane Community College students will have more options for education this winter term, as several classes are set to return after a pandemic-era absence. LCC says that beginning in the winter term which starts January 9, 2023, a variety of introductory classes in the social sciences will be taught at the Mary Spilde Downtown Center at 101 west 10th Ave. Several other classes will be offered at the center, including health professions, English as a second language, adult basic and secondary education, small business development, and senior companion and senior programming classes. LCC says both day and evening classes will be offered, and registration will open on November 7.
EUGENE, OR
hh-today.com

Vintage trees and rare apples: Take a look

About a year ago I had heard about some old apple trees discovered in the East Thornton Lake Natural Area, a 27-acre tract east of North Albany Road. I finally made it out there on Sunday to take a look. There are four of these trees, but I looked at...
ALBANY, OR
Lebanon-Express

Two drivers transported via air ambulance after Highway 20 crash

Four people were injured — including two children — in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 on Monday morning, Oct. 31. Emergency personnel responded to a crash on Highway 20 near milepost 40 at around 5:35 a.m., a mile west of Cascadia County Park, according to an Oregon State Police news release.
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Local nonprofit aims to help Albany students succeed

ALBANY, Ore.- A nonprofit in Albany is hoping to narrow the gap in the Greater Albany Public Schools District. There's been a growing need for more student resources, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic. The Albany Public Schools Foundation has been around since 1984. Their mission is to help every student...
ALBANY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy