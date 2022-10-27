JMU volleyball sweeps Georgia Southern in three sets. JMU volleyball started its road trip with a three-set win against Georgia Southern on Friday. Georgia Southern kept the match close in each set, starting the first by going on a 4-0 run. JMU came back in the first to win 25-21, then never trailed in the second despite Georgia Southern going on a 9-3 run that shrunk the deficit down to 19-18 late. JMU won the second set, then secured the win in the third via a 7-1 run that turned a close set into a decisive 25-18 win.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO