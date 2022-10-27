The defensive line is the first domino to fall, and how it falls dictates the overall ripple. On Sunday, the New Orleans Saints defensive line executed its job and therefore the entire defense was successful. So much so, the Saints notched just their eighth shutout inside the Caesars Superdome, blanking the Las Vegas Raiders 24-0. Opponents had otherwise been averaging 28.6 points per game against the Saints.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO