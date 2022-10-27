Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Naji Marshall is helping Pelicans continue to win while two starters are sidelined
LOS ANGELES — On Sunday afternoon, New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall started against the Los Angeles Clippers and effectively ended the game with a breakaway dunk. With a little more than four minutes remaining, Marshall lied in wait like a defensive back for the right moment to pick off Amir Coffey’s pass. Marshall tipped it toward the Clippers’ basket. He finished emphatically, a dunk that inflated New Orleans’ lead to 20 points.
Injury Report: Giddey Progressing Toward Returning, Magic Down Multiple Starters
Oklahoma City is beginning to trim down their injury report as the season presses on, but the Thunder's Tuesday night opponent is seeing the opposite trend.
NOLA.com
Return of 'Point Zion' keys Pelicans' win over Clippers
LOS ANGELES — Early in the fourth quarter, Zion Williamson caught a pass on the right side of the floor and quickly recognized that the Los Angeles Clippers were sending a double-team his way. With Clippers wing Nic Batum on his back and center Ivica Zubac shading toward him,...
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
NOLA.com
One NFL team has called the Saints inquiring about a trade for RB Alvin Kamara, report says
The New Orleans Saints recently received a call recently from the Buffalo Bills asking if the team would be willing to part ways with star running back Alvin Kamara through a trade, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported on Sunday. Glazer added that the Saints have no interest in trading...
NOLA.com
Why Saints RB Mark Ingram wasn't available for most of the 1st half vs. the Raiders
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram saw very little action in the first half of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders after suffering an injury to his knee. Ingram entered the injury tent, and was eventually taken back to the locker room to have his injury further assessed. He had one catch for 2 yards before leaving the game.
NOLA.com
Saints rookie OT Trevor Penning is out of a walking boot. Here's where his recovery stands.
A big reinforcement is making his way back for the New Orleans Saints offensive line. Offensive tackle Trevor Penning, who has missed the entire season to this point with a serious turf toe injury, cleared a big step recently by ditching the walking boot he's worn the last several weeks.
NOLA.com
A chain reaction: Defensive line 'the catalyst' of Saints' shutout success against Raiders
The defensive line is the first domino to fall, and how it falls dictates the overall ripple. On Sunday, the New Orleans Saints defensive line executed its job and therefore the entire defense was successful. So much so, the Saints notched just their eighth shutout inside the Caesars Superdome, blanking the Las Vegas Raiders 24-0. Opponents had otherwise been averaging 28.6 points per game against the Saints.
