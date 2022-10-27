Jack Harlow Gets Called Macklemore in ‘SNL’ Promo Video

Photo: Getty Images

Jack Harlow is going to be on Saturday Night Live this weekend as both the host and musical guest! In true SNL promo fashion, two show runners poke fun at the host, and Jack Harlow got the same treatment!

In the promo for the show he is in all white and wearing a long white coat walking in the hallway. Keenan Thompson and Miami's/only in Dade's very own Marcello Hernandez run into Jack in the hallway and they assume he is dressed for Halloween.

They try to guess who he is dressed up as. They name:

A box of Kleenex

Cotton balls

Pimp on a cruise ship

Fluff Daddy

R&B Col Sanders

Mackelmore

He tells them this is just my outfit and proceeds to get on the elevator. As the door of the elevator closes he says Meryl Streep obviously.

If this promo shows us anything, this weeks episode is gonna be good!