MTV Announces 6 New Films For 2022 Holiday Season with Ashanti, Ne-Yo, MC Lyte & More

By Christopher Smith
 5 days ago

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

The holiday season is fast approaching, and MTV is getting into the spirit with six new movies set to air on their networks beginning at the end of November.
On Thursday (Oct. 27), MTV Entertainment Studios announced the premiere of a slate of six new movies for the 2022 holidays with star-studded casts and equal star power serving as producers. “Last year we broke the traditional mold of holiday films in a big way,” said Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer, Paramount Media Networks & MTVE Studios Head of Unscripted Entertainment & Adult Animation P+ in the press release.

“As we look toward this new slate, with the depth of our powerful producers coupled with the diversity of our amazing talent, we will continue to take the classic holiday genre head-on by providing something different for our viewers to enjoy.”

The films will air on VH1 , Comedy Central, and the Paramount Network beginning on Nov. 30 with Hip Hop Family Christmas Wedding. Starring Keri Hilson and Ne-Yo as Jessica and Jayson, the movie sees the two getting ready to tie the knot while dealing with their mothers (played by MC Lyte & Valerie Pettiford) dueling over wedding planning. The movie is executively produced by Jamie Foxx and Foxx Hole Productions.

Airing on Dec. 7 is All I Didn’t Want for Christmas , starring Gabourey Sidibe (who also serves as producer), Loretta Devine, Kel Mitchell, Karen Knox, and Andrew Bushell. Sidibe said in the press release: “Finally, a feel-good Holiday Story for adults who hate feel-good Holiday Stories.”

A New Diva’s Christmas Carol , produced by Idris Elba and starring Ashanti and Robin Givens, is a new look at the old Charles Dickens classic that airs on Dec. 14. Fuhgeddabout Christmas looks at a hard-working Italian-American superstar looking to make Christmas up to her family, with Wild-N-Out star Justina Valentine in the lead role and serving as executive producer. The cast features DC Young Fly and Vincent Pastore, and the film premieres on Dec. 21.

Comedy Central will be the home for Reno 911: It’s A Wonderful Heist , bringing back Lieutenant Dangle and the crew (including Cedric Yarbrough, Niecy Nash-Betts, Carlos Alazraqui, & Wendi McLendon-Covey), in search of Christmas spirit and a few criminals along the way. A Nashville Country Christmas closes out the slate on Paramount Network, with Tanya Tucker and Keith Carradine along with Ana Ortiz, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

The airing date for both films has yet to be announced.

