The New Zealand Government has announced that all visitors to the country must now apply for a visa online before travelling.The new visa regime will come into effect from 1 October 2019, and will require all visitors to hold a valid visa before they are able to enter New Zealand.Visitors can apply for a visa online through the New Zealand Immigration website. The process is simple and straightforward, and all applicants will need to provide basic information about themselves and their travel plans.The new visa system will help to streamline the process of entering New Zealand, and will make it easier for authorities to track and manage visitor numbers. It will also help to ensure that all visitors meet the necessary requirements for entry into the country.

1 DAY AGO