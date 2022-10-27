Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
Does Ketamine Cure Depression?
Ketamine's antidepressant effects fade rather quickly necessitating ongoing treatment. Thirty percent of patients do not respond to ketamine. A new study suggests there may be ways of sustaining ketamine's antidepressant effects through psychological tools. Ketamine is an amazing medicine being used off label for treatment resistant depression. For many patients...
verywellmind.com
How Does Caffeine Affect Anxiety?
Coffee, tea, soda, and other foods and beverages containing caffeine are consumed by many adults each and every day, so it is perhaps not surprising to learn that caffeine is the most commonly used drug in the world. Because caffeine is so intertwined in our daily diets, it is often easy to forget that it is a drug that, while legal, still has psychoactive effects.
A colonoscopy study has some wondering if they should have the procedure. What you should know
A new European study on colonoscopies -- the largest of its kind -- has complicated results, and it's left some people wondering whether they should have the procedure to screen for colon cancer.
A 28-year-old who lost 25 pounds without dieting or exercise was told she had IBS. She actually had colon cancer.
Ashley Teague, now 30, experienced unexplained weight loss, diarrhea, and bloody stool for months. She said her doctors refused her colonoscopy requests, since she was young and looked healthy. She had colon cancer and Lynch syndrome, a genetic condition that raises the risk of several cancers.
CNBC
The 6 common signs of a sociopath: 'They can be harder to spot than a psychopath,' says psychotherapist
As a psychotherapist, I've spent much of my career studying interpersonal relationships and personality disorders — and even trained personnel in the U.S. military, the FBI and the CIA. One topic I find the most interesting is sociopathy, which is a term used to describe antisocial personality disorder. Sociopaths...
How 175 children became infected with HIV amid ‘worst treatment disaster in NHS history’
At least 175 children with the blood disorder haemophilia were infected with HIV in the 1980s, it has been reported.Documents have shed a light on how young people were affected in what has been called the worst treatment disaster in NHS history.It comes amid an inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal, which saw thousands of patients given blood products that were infected with HIV and hepatitis C in the 1970s and 1980s. Around 2,400 are estimated to have died as a result, while many have been left with serious disabilities. There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving victims.Have...
5 reasons your eye is twitching and when you should be worried
Eye twitching is extremely common and can be caused by a number of things including dry eye, a nutrient deficiency, and fatigue.
Signs You Need To Adjust Your Antidepressants
Your mental health plays a role in your overall well being and can drastically impact your ability to function effectively from day to day. In fact, when your mood isn't right, it can throw off the tone and feel of your day, week, or even month. Inspira Health explains that the top three most diagnosed mental health disorders are anxiety disorders, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). For individuals who experience milder symptoms of mental health disorders, treatment options may only include a form of therapy such as cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) to help cope with the side effects and symptoms of a disorder or mental illness (via Mayo Clinic). However, other individuals who experience long-term or more severe effects of a mental health disorder may have a treatment plan that includes therapy and a prescribed antidepressant.
Here's How Long a Cannabis High Actually Lasts, According to Science
With the decriminalization of cannabis comes a list of questions and concerns over its medical and recreational use – including figuring out how long the drug's effects actually last for. While society has had decades to question the relationship between alcohol consumption and intoxication, the duration of impairment from...
Opinion: Warning Signs You Are Communicating With A Narcissist
I learned a long time ago that having a conversation with a narcissist isn’t going to be an easy walk down the street. In fact, it’s going to be more like walking into the middle of a tornado.
A psychiatry researcher who taught his students depression was caused by a 'chemical imbalance' in the brain says everything he thought he knew about SSRIs is wrong
When Mark Horowitz was 21, he began taking antidepressants. At the time, he was feeling a "bit miserable" in school — like "a neurotic, Woody Allen kind of guy." His medical provider suggested he start taking a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor, or SSRI. He never imagined the debilitating withdrawal...
Yikes! This Blood Pressure Medication Is Being Recalled Because It May 'Increase The Risk Of Cancer'
As reported by Miami Herald, a notable blood pressure medication recall comes from Aurobindo Pharma this week. It involves two lots of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets for having “too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril,” the outlet notes. According to the recall notice’s risk statement, impurities found in the recalled drugs could “increase the risk of cancer.” We rounded up other facts you should know:
Opinion: Tactics Victims Can Use To Disarm A Narcissist
Most of the advice you hear when you have a Narcissist in your life is that you need to cut them out and go no contact. I believe that this is applicable when leaving an abuser if the situation permits.
Cracked Heels Could Be A Sign Of Something More
Dry skin of any kind is no fun, but a pair of dry, severely cracked heels can be particularly painful, notes Healthline. Often made worse during the colder months of the year, some people may find that their heels start to bleed. Yet the development of cracked heels is not...
Our granddaughter was born with velocardiofacial syndrome. What causes it?
Q: My newborn granddaughter, who we have not yet met, was diagnosed with velocardiofacial syndrome. What is this? What can we expect?. A: A medical syndrome is a group of symptoms/conditions that may occur in combination. Many congenital (present at birth) syndromes occur because some anomaly or issue occurred as the fetus was forming, and so any of the body organs/systems developing at that time could be affected.
studyfinds.org
One dose of ketamine eases depression within 4 hours, study reveals
PARIS, France — Most antidepressants take around three weeks to take effect, while studies consistently show ketamine works within hours. However, the mechanism which makes the drug work has remained unclear. Now, researchers from the Paris Brain Institute have discovered one answer that explains ketamine’s lightning-fast course of action.
Use of marijuana, meth, cocaine, and opiate could increase the risk of irregular heart rhythm
A large-scale study conducted by researchers from the University of California, San Francisco, (UCSF) on more than 23 million people has found that some commonly used and abused drugs may have a previously unknown adverse effect on heart health. The mentioned effect is the risk of developing atrial fibrillation (AF),...
scitechdaily.com
Shocking Study Finds Decreased Proteins – Not Amyloid Plaques – Cause Alzheimer’s Disease
Contrary to a prevailing theory that has been recently called into question, new research from the University of Cincinnati (UC) bolsters a hypothesis that Alzheimer’s disease is caused by a decline in levels of a specific protein. UC researchers led by Alberto Espay, MD, and Andrea Sturchio, MD, in...
EatingWell
One in 10 Americans Over 65 Have Dementia—Here are 15 Ways to Reduce Your Risk
As much as you might have zero use for your ability to still recall your childhood landline phone number, or could really do without your ability to karaoke to every word of "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" on cue—no screen lyrics required—a sharp memory is nothing to take for granted.
A vitamin B12 deficiency can go unnoticed and cause symptoms like numb limbs and a yellow tinge to the skin and eyes. A dietitian explains how to get enough.
Vitamin B12, a nutrient found mostly in animal products, is vital for healthy nerves and blood cells. A deficiency can go unnoticed because it can cause symptoms that are shared with other conditions. Vegans can get vitamin B12 from fortified plant milks, nutritional yeast flakes, and supplements.
Comments / 0