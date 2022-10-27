ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
psychologytoday.com

Does Ketamine Cure Depression?

Ketamine's antidepressant effects fade rather quickly necessitating ongoing treatment. Thirty percent of patients do not respond to ketamine. A new study suggests there may be ways of sustaining ketamine's antidepressant effects through psychological tools. Ketamine is an amazing medicine being used off label for treatment resistant depression. For many patients...
verywellmind.com

How Does Caffeine Affect Anxiety?

Coffee, tea, soda, and other foods and beverages containing caffeine are consumed by many adults each and every day, so it is perhaps not surprising to learn that caffeine is the most commonly used drug in the world. Because caffeine is so intertwined in our daily diets, it is often easy to forget that it is a drug that, while legal, still has psychoactive effects.
The Independent

How 175 children became infected with HIV amid ‘worst treatment disaster in NHS history’

At least 175 children with the blood disorder haemophilia were infected with HIV in the 1980s, it has been reported.Documents have shed a light on how young people were affected in what has been called the worst treatment disaster in NHS history.It comes amid an inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal, which saw thousands of patients given blood products that were infected with HIV and hepatitis C in the 1970s and 1980s. Around 2,400 are estimated to have died as a result, while many have been left with serious disabilities. There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving victims.Have...
Health Digest

Signs You Need To Adjust Your Antidepressants

Your mental health plays a role in your overall well being and can drastically impact your ability to function effectively from day to day. In fact, when your mood isn't right, it can throw off the tone and feel of your day, week, or even month. Inspira Health explains that the top three most diagnosed mental health disorders are anxiety disorders, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). For individuals who experience milder symptoms of mental health disorders, treatment options may only include a form of therapy such as cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) to help cope with the side effects and symptoms of a disorder or mental illness (via Mayo Clinic). However, other individuals who experience long-term or more severe effects of a mental health disorder may have a treatment plan that includes therapy and a prescribed antidepressant.
ScienceAlert

Here's How Long a Cannabis High Actually Lasts, According to Science

With the decriminalization of cannabis comes a list of questions and concerns over its medical and recreational use – including figuring out how long the drug's effects actually last for. While society has had decades to question the relationship between alcohol consumption and intoxication, the duration of impairment from...
Insider

A psychiatry researcher who taught his students depression was caused by a 'chemical imbalance' in the brain says everything he thought he knew about SSRIs is wrong

When Mark Horowitz was 21, he began taking antidepressants. At the time, he was feeling a "bit miserable" in school — like "a neurotic, Woody Allen kind of guy." His medical provider suggested he start taking a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor, or SSRI. He never imagined the debilitating withdrawal...
shefinds

Yikes! This Blood Pressure Medication Is Being Recalled Because It May 'Increase The Risk Of Cancer'

As reported by Miami Herald, a notable blood pressure medication recall comes from Aurobindo Pharma this week. It involves two lots of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets for having “too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril,” the outlet notes. According to the recall notice’s risk statement, impurities found in the recalled drugs could “increase the risk of cancer.” We rounded up other facts you should know:
Health Digest

Cracked Heels Could Be A Sign Of Something More

Dry skin of any kind is no fun, but a pair of dry, severely cracked heels can be particularly painful, notes Healthline. Often made worse during the colder months of the year, some people may find that their heels start to bleed. Yet the development of cracked heels is not...
The Metrowest Daily News

Our granddaughter was born with velocardiofacial syndrome. What causes it?

Q: My newborn granddaughter, who we have not yet met, was diagnosed with velocardiofacial syndrome. What is this? What can we expect?. A: A medical syndrome is a group of symptoms/conditions that may occur in combination. Many congenital (present at birth) syndromes occur because some anomaly or issue occurred as the fetus was forming, and so any of the body organs/systems developing at that time could be affected.
studyfinds.org

One dose of ketamine eases depression within 4 hours, study reveals

PARIS, France — Most antidepressants take around three weeks to take effect, while studies consistently show ketamine works within hours. However, the mechanism which makes the drug work has remained unclear. Now, researchers from the Paris Brain Institute have discovered one answer that explains ketamine’s lightning-fast course of action.

