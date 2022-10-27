Starting today, Japanese citizens can apply for an Indian visa online, through a new e-Visa scheme.The scheme, which is being introduced by the Indian government, makes it easier and faster for Japanese citizens to apply for an Indian visa online. It is hoped that it will boost tourism between the two countries.Japanese citizens who want to apply for an Indian visa will now be able to do so through the new e-Visa scheme. The process is simple and convenient, and will take less time than the traditional visa application process.We encourage all Japanese citizens who are planning to travel to India to take advantage of this new e-Visa scheme. For more information, please visit the website of the Indian Ministry of Tourism.

1 DAY AGO