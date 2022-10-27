Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
Related
theonlycolors.com
Spartan Football Playback: Michigan State vs. Illinois (2013)
Location: University of Illinois Memorial Stadium (Champaign, Illinois) All-time Matchup Record: Michigan State leads 26-19 It was tough to see alley ways for last Saturday’s rivalry matchup in Ann Arbor to be favorable for the Spartans, but stranger things have happened. Unfortunately, the night became memorable in all the wrong ways, most notably due to the actions that came after final snap.
theonlycolors.com
Against All Odds, Week Nine: A Letter from Paul
We all knew that this day would come someday, but that does not make the reality of the situation any easier. We all know how this works. The winner of the annual Michigan/Michigan State game gets to take me back to their town for a full year. Like all of you, I was hoping that the Michigan State Spartans would be able to pull yet another upset on the Michigan Wolverines. Sadly, it was not meant to be.
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State women’s soccer advances in Big Ten Tournament with win against Minnesota
Michigan State women’s soccer defeated Minnesota 2-1 Sunday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. MSU clinched the regular season Big Ten title after an undefeated conference season. Sophomore forward Jordyn Wickes scored both of Michigan State’s goals as the Spartans came back from down 1-0 in...
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State Women’s Basketball picks up commitment from Davis twins, extends Suzy Merchant’s contract
Michigan State women’s basketball had a big weekend with plenty happening. The first big news of the weekend came on Friday when Michigan State Athletics announced that head coach Suzy Merchant’s contract had been extended through 2027. Merchant is currently entering her 16th season as head coach of...
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State Football: Takeaways from the loss to Michigan
Michigan State fell to Michigan by a final score of 29-7 on Saturday, marking the first time the Spartans have lost to the Wolverines in Mel Tucker’s time at Michigan State. There were some bright spots, but there were ultimately overshadowed by a big fourth quarter for the Wolverines that put the game away and earned them the Paul Bunyan trophy for the first time since 2019.
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State football at Illinois set for 3:30 p.m. kickoff on BTN
The kickoff time for Michigan State’s Week 10 matchup against No. 14/13 Illinois has been officially set. The game will be on the Big Ten Network and is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The No. 17/18 Illinois Fighting Illini welcome the Michigan State Spartans to Champaign,...
theonlycolors.com
Game Thread: Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Wolverines
Michigan State is back in Ann Arbor today for the third time in the past four seasons, taking on hated archrival the Michigan Wolverines. Mel Tucker has started his career as head coach in East Lansing with a 2-0 record, but he has his work cut out for him today if he and the Spartans want to make that 3-0.
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State men’s ice hockey takes win-tie split with Notre Dame
Michigan State men’s ice hockey took a win-tie split against No. 12 Notre Dame this past weekend. The Fighting Irish started the weekend off strong with a huge 5-0 victory, proving to be faster and quicker than MSU in every facet. Michigan State rebounded with a hard-fought tie and...
Comments / 0