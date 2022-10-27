ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

theonlycolors.com

Spartan Football Playback: Michigan State vs. Illinois (2013)

Location: University of Illinois Memorial Stadium (Champaign, Illinois) All-time Matchup Record: Michigan State leads 26-19 It was tough to see alley ways for last Saturday’s rivalry matchup in Ann Arbor to be favorable for the Spartans, but stranger things have happened. Unfortunately, the night became memorable in all the wrong ways, most notably due to the actions that came after final snap.
EAST LANSING, MI
theonlycolors.com

Against All Odds, Week Nine: A Letter from Paul

We all knew that this day would come someday, but that does not make the reality of the situation any easier. We all know how this works. The winner of the annual Michigan/Michigan State game gets to take me back to their town for a full year. Like all of you, I was hoping that the Michigan State Spartans would be able to pull yet another upset on the Michigan Wolverines. Sadly, it was not meant to be.
EAST LANSING, MI
theonlycolors.com

Michigan State Football: Takeaways from the loss to Michigan

Michigan State fell to Michigan by a final score of 29-7 on Saturday, marking the first time the Spartans have lost to the Wolverines in Mel Tucker’s time at Michigan State. There were some bright spots, but there were ultimately overshadowed by a big fourth quarter for the Wolverines that put the game away and earned them the Paul Bunyan trophy for the first time since 2019.
EAST LANSING, MI
theonlycolors.com

Game Thread: Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Wolverines

Michigan State is back in Ann Arbor today for the third time in the past four seasons, taking on hated archrival the Michigan Wolverines. Mel Tucker has started his career as head coach in East Lansing with a 2-0 record, but he has his work cut out for him today if he and the Spartans want to make that 3-0.
ANN ARBOR, MI

