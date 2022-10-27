Read full article on original website
Lock-Out Lifted At New Hartford Schools
Update 10/31/22 - 10:59am: Lock-outs at both New Hartford Senior High and at Bradley Elementary School have been lifted, school officials said. A developing story this morning in New Hartford as as two school have implemented lock-out procedures. Bradley Elementary School and New Hartford Senior High School are both on...
WKTV
Herkimer foundation selling wreaths to support student scholarships
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Herkimer Region College & Career Scholarship Foundation are having its annual wreath sale from Monday until Nov. 10. The money raised goes to support scholarships for local students. Each wreath is 16 to 18 inches large and professionally decorated with a large bow. They cost $20...
Who Broke Into Rural CNY School on Halloween? And Why?
One Central New York school district is trying to determine who broke into a school overnight, and what they may have been up to for approximately three hours while they were inside. It happened in the Morrisville Eaton Central School District, and specifically in the elementary school on Eaton Street.
WKTV
YWCA Mohawk Valley held annual "Take Back the Night" event
UTICA, N.Y. - October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and the YWCA Mohawk Valley (YWCA MV) held it's annual "Take Back the Night" on Oct. 20 in observance. The event included a march on Genesee Street, a story-sharing session and a candlelight vigil to honor those who did not make it out of their situations alive.
WKTV
Sidewalk closure in Oneonta starts Wednesday
ONEONTA, N.Y. -- A sidewalk closure is in place for residents in Oneonta, from Main Street to Church Street, in Oneonta. A private contractor will be working at 47 Chestnut Street from, Nov. 2 until Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. During this time, the sidewalk on that side of the street will be closed.
WKTV
Rome Health hosting public tour of new medical center Thursday
ROME, N.Y. -- Rome Health will have an open house on Thursday, open to the public to tour its new $11.4 million Medical Center. The new Medical Center will bring primary care, surgical specialists, diagnostic testing and a pharmacy to one location. Providers from the hospital’s off-campus locations will move...
WKTV
Adirondack Regional Airport receives $8.5 million for updates
SARANAC, N.Y. -- The Adirondack Regional Airport received $8.5 million in state funding for the revitalization of its terminal building, which will improve the flow of people inside. The Syracuse Hancock International Airport also received $20 million in state funding to make improvements, modernize operations and promote environmental resilience. Syracuse...
WKTV
Student stabs classmate multiple times at Proctor High School in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Utica police say a student was stabbed multiple times by a classmate during a fight at Proctor High School Monday morning. Police say staff at the school were notified about a fight in the hallway and came out to find a 17-year-old student stabbing an 18-year-old classmate.
WKTV
City of Rome announces winner of Halloween Decorating Contest
ROME, N.Y. – The community chose the winner of the first Rome Halloween Decorating Contest, which was announced on the city’s Facebook page Monday morning. The winner is 519 Millbrook Road. Online voting was open from Friday through Sunday. According to the city, there were 23 entries and...
localsyr.com
Madison County transfer tax to begin November 1
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Madison County will be collecting its own transfer tax starting November 1. According to Michael Keville, the Madison County Clerk, beginning Nov. 1, 2022, if you buy or sell a property in Madison County, you will be charged a new transfer tax. The county recently passed Local Law #6 that allows Madison County to collect a $2.00 per $500 of consideration real property Transfer Tax, matching the existing NY State transfer tax.
House fire in DeWitt calls six total fire departments to the scene
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A house fire along Tulipwood Lane in DeWitt called multiple fire departments including DeWitt, East Syracuse, Manlius, Liverpool, Solvay, and Fayetville to the scene on Monday, October 31 at 6:39 p.m. DeWitt Police, AMR ambulance, and American Red Cross were also assisting with the two-story home that appeared to have smoke […]
WKTV
Demolition of Clark Mills building hit by lightning begins Tuesday
CLARK MILLS, N.Y. -- Demolition of a vacant building on Main Street in Clark Mills is set to begin Tuesday. In June, the building caught fire after being struck by lightning which led to the decision to take the four-story building down. Demolition is scheduled to last about two weeks,...
No Tricks! Central New York Schools Cancel Halloween Costumes
Kids will have to save the dressing up for trick or treating on Halloween night. District officials have canceled costumes at some schools in Central New York. In a letter sent home from Clinton Central School from Dr. Lee and Dr. Carney, parents were informed that students and faculty will not be dressing up in Halloween attire for school.
Mayfield restaurant closes until spring for renovations
Lanzi's on the Lake, a waterfront restaurant on the Great Sacandaga Lake, has temporarily closed for renovations. Their last day open was Sunday, October 30.
WKTV
RACC hosting 34th annual Holiday House
ROME, N.Y. – Rome Art and Community Center (RACC) is hosting its 34th annual Holiday House, this November. The Holiday House has merchandise from more than 35 artisans and local small businesses available and proceeds from the event benefit the RACC’s programs. "Holiday House is a favorite event...
WKTV
Mohawk Valley shows off their Halloween spirit
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Streets and sidewalks around the Mohawk Valley were full of ghosts, goblins, princesses and superheroes Monday, all with one goal in mind, candy!. One place these trick-or-treaters were sure to have a good time was at a haunted carnival on Old Burrstone Road. Kids who stopped by not only received candy but also got to take a picture with a spooky clown. They were also able to play games, win prizes and eat popcorn.
WKTV
Nexus Center on track to open in time for first scheduled tournament
UTICA, N.Y. – As the completion of the Nexus Center in downtown Utica nears, more than 20 teams are lined up to play a hockey tournament on Nov. 11. While parts might still resemble a construction site, contractors on Monday told Center officials they don't foresee having to reschedule the tournament, but there will be a flurry of activity this week. One of the three multi-purpose playing surfaces has been filled with ice and another is being completed Tuesday with dasher boards.
localsyr.com
Update: 50th annual New York State Field Band Competition held at JMA Wireless Dome
Update: At approximately 10:54 p.m. on October 30, the NYS Field Band Conference announced via Twitter that the following groups won their divisions:. SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The weekend of October 30 is more than just a Halloween celebration to marching band participants, friends and family. Around this date, every year, it is an important competition for every “bandie” in New York…states.
wwnytv.com
Halloween fun for everyone through the North Country
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a festive weekend in the North Country. “They were like ‘Mom, we have to be Chucky for Halloween’ and that started in March,” said Fort Drum resident Zhazha Prieto. Prieto and her family are four versions of the...
WKTV
AAA reminding trick-or-treaters to stay safe
UTICA, N.Y. -- With children filling the streets Monday night, AAA is reminding trick-or-treaters, adults and drivers to stay safe. "On Halloween motorists need to be especially vigilant between the hours of 4 p.m. and midnight, when pedestrians are the most vulnerable. Slowing down and watching for trick-or-treaters who may cross between cars or mid-block may save a life," Regional Director of Public and Government Affairs at AAA Northeast, Patti Artessa said.
