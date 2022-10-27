Read full article on original website
The FADER
Eddie Chacon shares shares new song/video “Comes and Goes”
Eddie Chacon has shared a new song called “Comes and Goes,” his second single since signing to Stones Throw. He announced the label switch in August with the soft-funk summer anthem “Holy Hell,” which we added to our rolling Songs You Need In Your Life playlist at the time of its release.
The FADER
Rap world leads tributes to Takeoff, dead at 28
Takeoff, the Atlanta rapper best known as one third of Migos, was fatally shot during the early hours of Tuesday morning. Early reports revealed that the 28-year-old was killed outside 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas. His fellow Migos member Quavo was also in attendance but was not harmed during the shooting.
The FADER
Report: Davido’s 3-year-old son drowns, police question artist’s staff
Nigerian police are questioning eight members of staff employed by Davido following the death of the Nigerian artist's 3-year-old son at home this week. BBC News reports that Ifeanyi Adeleke, who turned 3 last month, drowned at the Lagos property on Monday. Davido and his fiancée, celebrity chef Chioma Rowland,...
The FADER
CEO Trayle shares fifth annual Happy Halloween mixtape
CEO Trayle has shared his fifth annual Happy Halloween mixtape via Do What You Love and 10K Project. HH5 arrives today (October 31), in celebration of spooky season’s climax, alongside a Decat-directed, blood-spatter visual treatment for its opening track, “Sincerely Yours.” It was preceded by two singles: “I Love You, But…” and “Chokehold,” the former arriving in mid October and the latter this past Friday.
Tory Lanez All Smiles After Being Blessed With His New Jewelry, An Ankle Monitor Bracelet
Tory Lanez's house arrest has officially begun. The post Tory Lanez All Smiles After Being Blessed With His New Jewelry, An Ankle Monitor Bracelet appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
The FADER
Mariah Carey ushers in the arrival of Christmas a.k.a Mariah season
No sooner had the last candle been blown out from inside the jack-o'-lantern or the horror movie credits finished rolling was Mariah Carey springing into action. Yes, November 1 officially marks the end of spooky season and the arrival of Christmas a.k.a. Mariah season. Carey, the unofficial Queen of Christmas,...
The FADER
Molly Payton shrugs off the clichés on “Ruins”
On her latest single "Ruins," New Zealand's Molly Payton channels feelings of uncertainty and frustration amid a rocky period for her mental health into a fizzing ball of indie rock energy. There's a sense of working things out in real time to the song that rubs alongside its pop-leaning hooks and buzzy guitars, all of which mark Payton as a peer of the likeminded Arlo Parks and Beabadoobee, both of whom she has supported on tour.
The FADER
Song You Need: Rob49 and G Herbo do the math
G Herbo is only 27, but he’s been Chicago royalty for almost a decade now. And Rob49, 23, has recently achieved princely status in his hometown of New Orleans with the viral success (and subsequent Lil Baby remix) of “Vulture Island.” On Friday (October 28), the two younger statesmen combined forces to share “Add It Up,” a trunk-rattling anthem produced by Atlanta beat king Southside and Smatt Sertified, a rising star from Queens.
The FADER
Listen to five new SAULT albums (if you can guess the password)
SAULT, the enigmatic British group whose identity is shrouded in secrecy, have released five new albums. The catch? They are all password-protected. News of the albums was announced on Tuesday with a message on social media. Describing the albums as “an offering to God,” the post explained that the password that unlocks the folder containing all five albums “is in the message." It included a link to the SAULT album where the encrypted folder can be downloaded.
The FADER
Lavender Country’s Patrick Haggerty dies at 78
Patrick Haggerty, a lifelong civil rights activist and the leader of the queer collective Lavender Country, passed away Monday morning (October 31) after suffering a stroke. The news was announced on the band’s official Instagram and Facebook pages hours later, and was first reported by Stereogum. “This morning, we lost a great soul,” the post reads. “RIP Patrick Haggerty. After suffering a stroke several weeks ago, he was able to spend his final days at home surrounded by his kids and lifelong husband, JB. Love, and solidarity. 💜💜💜”
