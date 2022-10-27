Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Airport moves to secure more funds for $12M terminal expansion
Help is on the way for two local airports after Monday’s meeting of the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors. The board approved applying for a $1 million loan from the Mississippi Development Authority on behalf of Golden Triangle Regional Airport and also approved going after Federal Aviation Administration funds for the Columbus-Lowndes County Airport.
mississippicir.org
‘The system is not designed for you to win’
For over 20 years, Stephanie Mallette has served as a public defender working on part-time contracts with Oktibbeha and Webster counties in Mississippi. Like most public defenders in Mississippi, Mallette was appointed by a judge. She represented an unlimited number of defendants for a fixed payment that often did not cover the cost of investigators or expert witnesses for the cases.
Governor calls special session called for $2.5B investment
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) called a special session of the Mississippi Legislature. Reeves tweeted, “Biggest economic development project in MS history coming to Golden Triangle. $2.5 billion capital investment (nearly 2X larger than previous CapEx record), 1,000 jobs and $93,000 average salary.” According to Reeves, the economic development deal […]
wtva.com
State Tag Commission accepting new tag design submissions. David is from Macon, Mississippi. He is a graduate of Mississippi State University.
Sheriff: Small child in state custody after being found wandering alone on rural Mississippi road
Mississippi agencies are investigating after a small child was found walking alone on a rural Mississippi road. Officials from the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office say a 3- to 4-year-old boy was found walking alone Monday morning on New Light Road near the Links Apartments. Investigators say the child is...
wcbi.com
GTR Area anticipates largest economic development project in history
JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The largest economic development project in the state’s history is coming to Lowndes County. That is the word from Governor Tate Reeves. He announced a special session this morning on Twitter. Lawmakers are expected to approve an economic incentive package of tax breaks to...
Burglary suspects steal thousands of dollars of power tools from Mississippi hardware
A group of people evidently were on a power trip when they stole thousands of dollars of power tools from a Mississippi hardware and building supply. Investigators in Columbus, Mississippi, are seeking the public’s help in finding those for the recent burglary. WTVA in Tupelo reports that police say...
wtva.com
Students taken to hospital after school bus crash in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The driver of a school bus, a monitor and some students of Starkville High School are receiving treatment at a hospital after a crash with another vehicle. It happened Tuesday morning on State Highway 25 and Longview Road in Oktibbeha County. Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sergeant...
wtva.com
One dead in Sunday night homicide in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Columbus are investigating a killing Sunday night near Sim Scott Park. Officers say they got called before 8 p.m. to show up in the 700 block of 21st Avenue North. The initial word from emergency responders was that there had been a shooting.
WLBT
Mississippi woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a new owner in town. Macon, Mississippi native Tyra Ivory, 26, is now one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country. She cut the ribbon on her dream surrounded by people who came to support her. Ivory hosted a ribbon cutting to...
wtva.com
Tupelo police turn off comments on social media posts of felony arrests
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Tupelo Police Department has shut off public comments for its social media posts on felony arrests. "The comments are often hateful and cruel," Chief John Quaka wrote Monday in a letter posted on Facebook. "Families, coworkers and employers are being libeled and bullied in almost every post."
wtva.com
Recess enhanced at Lawhon Elementary in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Recess at Lawhon Elementary in Tupelo is now more active thanks to the PTO and some generous parents. “Recess boxes” were designed to enhance recess and encourage activity. Outdoor storage boxes with equipment were placed on all three playgrounds for students to use during recess.
wtva.com
UPDATE: Coroner says man shot dead in SUV in Columbus homicide
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — New information is out concerning the Sunday night homicide in Columbus. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant has identified the victim as Sammie Corder, 67, of Columbus. According to Merchant, Corder was sitting in his sport utility vehicle outside his home on 21st Street North when...
wtva.com
Child in state custody after being found wandering street alone in Oktibbeha County
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Sheriff's investigators in Oktibbeha County say a little boy found walking alone on a road Monday morning is now in state custody. Someone found the child, believed to be 3-to-4 years old, on New Light Road near the Links Apartments. The child's parents were eventually...
wcbi.com
Columbus police continue search for killer in Sunday night shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police continue looking for a killer, as we learn new details about the victim. The deadly shooting happened in the 700 block of 21st Street North, just before 8 p.m. on Sunday night. Interim Police Chief Doran Johnson said officers found the victim with...
wcbi.com
Webster County Sheriff’s Department starts memorial K-9 foundation
EUPORA, Miss. ( WCBI) – He was more than just a dog. The Webster County Sheriff’s Office announced last Tuesday that its K-9 officer, Zeus, passed away. Now, they are finding a unique way to honor Zeus’s memory. Zeus joined the Webster County Sheriff’s Office in 2017....
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Amory (MS) Fire Department Makes Order for New Pumper
Amory (MS) Fire Department was given permission to buy a new fire engine after the board of aldermen approved issuing a purchase order, according to a report published by Monroe Journal. The purchase was necessary because Engine 3, one of Amory’s pumpers is out of compliance, according to the report,...
Commercial Dispatch
Police seek suspects in fatal Northside shooting
A man was fatally shot Sunday night on Northside, but police say details of the crime are still sketchy and suspects are at large. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identified the victim as Sammie Corder, 67. Columbus Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call in the 700 block...
wcbi.com
Columbus police investigate deadly shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus police say a man is dead after a shooting Sunday night. Interim police Chief Doran Johnson says the man was shot in the chest. It’s unclear if anyone has been arrested in connection to the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 662-494-0109.
Commercial Dispatch
Goings On With Grant: Sweet Peppers temporarily closing
Goodbyes don’t need to be forever. But still, I’m sorry to say Sweet Peppers Deli located at 2017 Hwy. 45 N. in Columbus will be temporarily closing on Monday for a month-long remodel. Owner John Bean told me it was time to update the aesthetic of the deli....
