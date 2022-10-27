ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowndes County, MS

Commercial Dispatch

Airport moves to secure more funds for $12M terminal expansion

Help is on the way for two local airports after Monday’s meeting of the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors. The board approved applying for a $1 million loan from the Mississippi Development Authority on behalf of Golden Triangle Regional Airport and also approved going after Federal Aviation Administration funds for the Columbus-Lowndes County Airport.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
mississippicir.org

‘The system is not designed for you to win’

For over 20 years, Stephanie Mallette has served as a public defender working on part-time contracts with Oktibbeha and Webster counties in Mississippi. Like most public defenders in Mississippi, Mallette was appointed by a judge. She represented an unlimited number of defendants for a fixed payment that often did not cover the cost of investigators or expert witnesses for the cases.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Governor calls special session called for $2.5B investment

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) called a special session of the Mississippi Legislature. Reeves tweeted, “Biggest economic development project in MS history coming to Golden Triangle. $2.5 billion capital investment (nearly 2X larger than previous CapEx record), 1,000 jobs and $93,000 average salary.” According to Reeves, the economic development deal […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

New Tag Ideas

State Tag Commission accepting new tag design submissions. David is from Macon, Mississippi. He is a graduate of Mississippi State University.
MACON, MS
wcbi.com

GTR Area anticipates largest economic development project in history

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The largest economic development project in the state’s history is coming to Lowndes County. That is the word from Governor Tate Reeves. He announced a special session this morning on Twitter. Lawmakers are expected to approve an economic incentive package of tax breaks to...
wtva.com

Students taken to hospital after school bus crash in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The driver of a school bus, a monitor and some students of Starkville High School are receiving treatment at a hospital after a crash with another vehicle. It happened Tuesday morning on State Highway 25 and Longview Road in Oktibbeha County. Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sergeant...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

One dead in Sunday night homicide in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Columbus are investigating a killing Sunday night near Sim Scott Park. Officers say they got called before 8 p.m. to show up in the 700 block of 21st Avenue North. The initial word from emergency responders was that there had been a shooting.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo police turn off comments on social media posts of felony arrests

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Tupelo Police Department has shut off public comments for its social media posts on felony arrests. "The comments are often hateful and cruel," Chief John Quaka wrote Monday in a letter posted on Facebook. "Families, coworkers and employers are being libeled and bullied in almost every post."
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Recess enhanced at Lawhon Elementary in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Recess at Lawhon Elementary in Tupelo is now more active thanks to the PTO and some generous parents. “Recess boxes” were designed to enhance recess and encourage activity. Outdoor storage boxes with equipment were placed on all three playgrounds for students to use during recess.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

UPDATE: Coroner says man shot dead in SUV in Columbus homicide

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — New information is out concerning the Sunday night homicide in Columbus. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant has identified the victim as Sammie Corder, 67, of Columbus. According to Merchant, Corder was sitting in his sport utility vehicle outside his home on 21st Street North when...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus police continue search for killer in Sunday night shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police continue looking for a killer, as we learn new details about the victim. The deadly shooting happened in the 700 block of 21st Street North, just before 8 p.m. on Sunday night. Interim Police Chief Doran Johnson said officers found the victim with...
COLUMBUS, MS
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Amory (MS) Fire Department Makes Order for New Pumper

Amory (MS) Fire Department was given permission to buy a new fire engine after the board of aldermen approved issuing a purchase order, according to a report published by Monroe Journal. The purchase was necessary because Engine 3, one of Amory’s pumpers is out of compliance, according to the report,...
AMORY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Police seek suspects in fatal Northside shooting

A man was fatally shot Sunday night on Northside, but police say details of the crime are still sketchy and suspects are at large. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identified the victim as Sammie Corder, 67. Columbus Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call in the 700 block...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus police investigate deadly shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus police say a man is dead after a shooting Sunday night. Interim police Chief Doran Johnson says the man was shot in the chest. It’s unclear if anyone has been arrested in connection to the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 662-494-0109.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Goings On With Grant: Sweet Peppers temporarily closing

Goodbyes don’t need to be forever. But still, I’m sorry to say Sweet Peppers Deli located at 2017 Hwy. 45 N. in Columbus will be temporarily closing on Monday for a month-long remodel. Owner John Bean told me it was time to update the aesthetic of the deli....
COLUMBUS, MS

