Jim’s Steak House has been one of Peoria’s most popular dining destinations since they opened up in 1960 out at Junction City. They moved the operation downtown to the basement of the Janssen Law Center in the early ’90’s on Jefferson Avenue in downtown Peoria. They serve up some of the best steak entrees in the area and they also have delicious poultry, pasta and seafood dinners as well.

PEORIA, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO