1470 WMBD
Peoria teen develops water irrigation system
PEORIA, Ill. – The struggle for people in some parts of the world, coupled with people who somehow water their lawns while it’s raining, inspired a local student to create a better way. Kushi Shah’s idea started out as a science project and now has made her into...
1470 WMBD
Expansion of Peoria’s Rock Island Greenway continues
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria’s Rock Island Greenway is getting bigger and bigger; and with some regulation out of the way, the pedestrian and bike path will soon grow again. The greenway has been extended again now that the city and the Peoria Park District have taken care of a railroad trestle that was in the way of the trail being connected.
1470 WMBD
Peoria Civic Center hosting 18 shows in 12 days in November
PEORIA, Ill. — It’s an upcoming jam-packed schedule for the Peoria Civic Center. Civic Center General Manager Rik Edgar says they’ll be hosting 18 shows in the next 12 days, kicking off Wednesday night with Bradley Men’s Basketball and the Broadway show “Come From Away”.
1470 WMBD
Peoria neighborhoods to receive lighting upgrades
PEORIA, Ill. — Illinois State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-Peoria) and Peoria Mayor Rita Ali will hold a news conference on Wednesday, highlighting state funding for new street lights. As part of efforts to modernize local infrastructure and make our streets safer, Gordon-Booth and Mayor Ali will join local leaders...
Central Illinois Proud
Green Gables Bar & Grill set to rebuild after fire
HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — According to a local restaurant page on Facebook, the owners of the burnt-down Green Gables Grill are taking the next steps to rebuild. The Facebook page Bloomington Normal Restaurant Scene (BNRS) posted details Friday afternoon about the plans to rebuild Green Gables and what it will take to get the restaurant up and running again.
1470 WMBD
Peoria home demolished after fire overnight
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called to a home on W. Howett Street, near S. Louisa and S. Webster, Monday night on reports of fire. Fire Battalion Chief Tom Stimeling said crews arrived just before 11:30 p.m., finding heavy fire at the front of the home, which was vacant.
Central Illinois Proud
Soderstrom Castle continues Halloween tradition with Ghostbusters
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) –Each year, the Soderstrom Castle on Grandview Drive in Peoria Heights attracts thousands of trick-or-treaters with a fun theme. The theme this year was Ghostbusters, chosen after the popular 1984 film. Kids received chocolate bars and light-up rings. The castle also featured fire jugglers, which...
25newsnow.com
Famous burgers on the grill again where Green Gables burned down last spring
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - One of Central Illinois’ most popular restaurants will apparently rise again after a catastrophic fire destroyed the business in May. Third-generation owners of Green Gables, Kyle and Amy Tague, wanted to rebuild the Lake Bloomington-area restaurant since the May 9 fire, but they weren’t sure about their plans because of the cost and other factors.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Jim’s Steakhouse
Jim’s Steak House has been one of Peoria’s most popular dining destinations since they opened up in 1960 out at Junction City. They moved the operation downtown to the basement of the Janssen Law Center in the early ’90’s on Jefferson Avenue in downtown Peoria. They serve up some of the best steak entrees in the area and they also have delicious poultry, pasta and seafood dinners as well.
1470 WMBD
Supply chain concerns compound for Central Illinois farmers
PEORIA, Ill. — There remain significant supply chain concerns for many central Illinois farmers and agricultural producers. A combination of ongoing high fuel prices as well as uncertainty with a railroad worker labor dispute and climate concerns have come together to create considerable headaches. Mark Gebhardt with the Illinois...
25newsnow.com
Ghostbusters take over Soderstrom Castle
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Ghostbusters are taking over Grandview drive this Halloween weekend. Saturday morning, the Soderstrom Castle’s annual Halloween decorations were put up on the massive estate and lawn. This year’s theme is the cult classic Ghostbusters, after the popular 1984 film. You may notice...
1470 WMBD
Reditus Labs to close as of Friday
PEKIN, Ill. – The rumors are true: Pekin-based Reditus Labs will close its doors. Acting CEO Jim Keane declined an interview request, but confirms a news release announcing the lab will shut down at the close of business on Friday. The company cites the ongoing litigation against it, and...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Saturday Night @ Oliver's Pizza & Pub North
While we wait for the main course, I’ll roam around and take a few photos in here. Here’s another shot of the bar and as you can see they have a nice selection of beers on tap. The Oliver’s logo on the wall behind the bar has been...
videtteonline.com
DESTIHL Brewery to debut first-ever Autumn Fest with variety of seasonal activities
Inviting guests to enjoy the autumn season along with live music, local vendors, pumpkin painting and more is DESTIHL Brewery’s Autumn Fest. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 1200 Greenbriar Drive in Normal. More specifically, the event will take place outdoors on the...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Peoria, IL
Peoria, Illinois, is the largest city in the United States along the Illinois River and the county seat of Peoria County. The city has a population of 113,150 residents, according to the 2020 census. U.S. News & World Report, a nationally recognized publication, has named it the finest place to...
1470 WMBD
Morton High Marching Band goes into national competition undefeated
BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The undefeated season continues for the Morton High School Marching Band. The band says it picked up “Grand Champion” honors on Saturday at the Greater Saint Louis Marching Band Festival in Belleville. The team won first place in its division, and also won Best...
Central Illinois Proud
One dead after Bloomington crash
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One woman is dead after a crash at the Main Street overpass on Veterans Parkway Monday. According to a Bloomington police press release, officers were dispatched at approximately 8:42 a.m. A 28-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene. The other occupants from the involved...
Battle raging between Knox County landowners and carbon pipeline developer
A battle is being waged over a pipeline that will stretch from Galva through Knox County, transporting Carbon Dioxide from Big River Resources on the Heartland Greenway System. Navigator CO2 is in the works of building the pipeline that will originate in Nebraska, South Dakota, and Iowa, be buried at...
wcbu.org
Affidavit provides new details on police shooting of Peoria man
A search warrant filed two days after the police shooting of 59-year-old Samuel Vincent Richmond provides new details on the hours before his death. On Oct. 5, Illinois State Police filed for approval to search Richmond's 2014 silver Chevrolet Impala. According to the affidavit, Peoria Police received a 911 call...
25newsnow.com
One local church looking to make impact in community
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - One local church has different programs with the same goal - community outreach. Right now, St. Peters Lutheran Church in East Peoria has two programs - one is a basketball team for kids K-2. All proceeds earned during the concessions of the games are given back to local schools.
