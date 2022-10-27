ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ye returns to Instagram: ‘I lost $2 billion in one day’

By Christine Samra, Nexstar Media Wire
 5 days ago

( KTLA ) — Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, is back on Instagram.

Earlier this month, the Yeezy designer was banned from the platform due to antisemitic posts that the social network said violated their policies.

Ye took to the platform late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning and poked fun at companies ending their partnerships with him and losing his status as a billionaire.

The Chicago native posted a mock headline that read “Ye has reportedly cut ties with Kanye West.” The photo shows two photos of Ye, which are side-by-side in different poses.

“Had to cut ties bro,” his caption read.

He called out Ari Emmanuel, CEO of Endeavor, who wrote an Op-Ed piece calling for companies to cut ties with the “Famous” rapper.

“Ari Emmanuel, I lost $2 billion in one day and I’m still alive,” Ye’s post read. “This is love speech. I still love you. God still loves you. The money is not who I am. The people is who I am.”

In a since-deleted post, the 24-time Grammy award winner took a screen grab of a text to a person named Quinn Emmanuel on his phone. The post refers to the law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan.

“As to Adidas, you can start to make new designs for footwear, apparel, and accessories immediately,” the screen grab read. “As to Gap, the non-compete expires December 15, 2022. You own Yeezy name and all trademarks associated with Yeezy.”

It’s been quite a week for Ye.

He has been dropped by his Hollywood talent agency, CAA, and lost lucrative deals with luxury fashion brand Balenciaga and German sportswear company Adidas .

In early October, Ye posted on Twitter that he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” making an apparent reference to the U.S. defense readiness scale known as DEFCON.

“You guys have toyed with me and tried to blackball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” he posted.

This caused him to be locked out of Twitter, which is still active, but he hasn’t tweeted anything since Oct. 8.

Ye has also suggested that slavery was a choice and called the COVID-19 vaccine the “mark of the beast.” Earlier this month, he was criticized for wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt to the showing of his latest collection at Paris Fashion Week.

