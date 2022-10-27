ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Rembert Mural Eyed For Bassett Building

By Nora Grace-Flood
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VMfiS_0ip2IdIk00
Melissa Bailey photo Artist Winfred Rembert: Future mural subject?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wr6MT_0ip2IdIk00
188 Bassett: Recently damaged by people camping inside the building.

New life may soon light up a long-dead former social services building on Bassett Street — in the form of a mural remembering the late Newhallville artist Winfred Rembert.

Representatives of the public arts nonprofit Site Projects, known for having commissioned several murals throughout the city, pitched that latest mural plan Tuesday night during the most recent monthly meeting of the Newhallville Community Management Team.

That tentative plan is to turn the outside of the former state- and now city-owned structure at 188 Bassett St. — which will next be home to New Haven’s adult education program — into the face of the recently-passed Newhaville-based artist.

Later on in Tuesday’s meeting, Newhallville’s Livable City Initiative (LCI) neighborhood specialist reported that a group of people had recently been found camping out at the vacant Bassett Street property and had caused significant damage to the building in the proces. (See more on that below.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NvzQE_0ip2IdIk00
David Sepulveda showcases pages of artwork from Rembert's book during Tuesday's Zoom.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BNuWS_0ip2IdIk00

“I have no doubt that everybody in this room was aware of the brilliance of this man far before I was,” Site Projects Board Member (and New Haven Independent arts contributor) David Sepulveda said to the Zoom audience Tuesday.

He pulled out a copy of Rembert’s Pulitzer Prize-winning memoir, Chasing Me to My Grave. We’re ​“so proud of New Haven’s son, who is now considered one of the great American folk artists,” Sepulveda added.

Rembert, who settled in Newhallville after leaving his Georgia home as a teenager, was known for carving and painting evocative scenes on leather. Read more about his life and work here.

“Mr. Rembert was a great man. We loved him. We really loved him,” Newhallville Community Management Team Chair Kim Harris said Tuesday. She applauded the mural project as a start to celebrating the artist’s legacy, and tossed out ideas for additional community events down the line, such as a public reading and discussion of his memoirs. (A celebratory panel about Rembert’s life is scheduled to take place at NXTHVN Thursday night between 5:30 and 7:30.)

Sepulveda said that another local artist, Katro Storm, originally came up with the idea to commemorate Rembert with a place-based painting. Though Storm did not return a request for comment from the Independent for this article, Sepulveda said that Storm was a friend of the Rembert family and will serve as the lead artist on the project. Read more about Storm, and learn about some of his illustrations, particularly of African American figures, here.

Sepulveda said that his interest in the project grew when he heard this conversation on WNHH radio’s weekly pundits” show about the possibility of ​“creating a museum in New Haven, and Newhavillville, more specifically, to honor Rembert.”

“For now,” Sepulveda continued, ​“a mural would be a great first step toward honoring Rembert in his home community.”

"A Lot Of Damage Was Done To The Building"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y4vdN_0ip2IdIk00
Thomas Breen photo The Bassett Street state building.

The prospective project imagines not just a way to honor a genius New Havener, but to brighten a currently abandoned property that was recently damaged when a crew of people were discovered by a city official to be camping out in the Bassett Street building.

Sepulveda said Site Projects selected the brick siding of the former Department of Social Services, known more causally now as the ​“state house,” as its first choice site for the mural because ​“of its high visibility in the Newhallville community and facing the Farmington Canal Line, and because it is only blocks from the Newhallville home of the late Winfred Rembert.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SNpp5_0ip2IdIk00
Twitter image

The so-called ​“state house,” located at 188 – 206 Basset St. is currently slated for conversion into an adult education hub for New Haveners aged 17 and up to pursue high school diplomas, job training, higher education and English language proficiency — read more on that in a previous article here. The adult ed program would share that space with the American Job Center.

During Tuesday’s management team meeting, Livable City Initiative Specialist Deirdre Hamilton said that the building house had recently been broken into by a group of people in need of a place to live.

“They had broken the windows out — I had my guys go in and seal it up. We brought in the team to give them case management, but nobody took it,” Hamilton reported.

Hamilton said ​“a lot of damage was done to the building,” including to the elevator, which the individuals had apparently been using to move between floors.

That’s just another setback to a complicated city conversion that’s already faced confusing obstacles such as a contested tax foreclosure lawsuit on two adjacent lots that the Elicker Administration is looking to acquire for parking for the future adult ed center. Read more here.

Laura Clarke, the executive director and co-founder of Site Projects, said that ​“it is our understanding that the exterior structure of the building is in good shape… but confirming the structural integrity of the wall would be essential.”

“The building is owned by the city so we need to find the open door from which to get someone who will say: ​‘Why not?’” she wrote in an email to the Independent. ​“If/when the city says yes, we would then need to go to adult education and get their blessing.”

Sepulveda added that ​“while the proposal is still in the planning stage, we are confident we will be able to realize the mural sometime in 2023.”

CMT leader Kim Harris urged that the mural should relay to Newhallville youth that Rembert’s skill and genius grew out of their same, shared community.

“It’s not just local history,” Laura Clark noted. ​“His work is nationally and internationally known. But he was from here.”

That’s right, Harris said: ​“We care that he’s from here.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QUaXT_0ip2IdIk00
Detail from Rembert’s piece Benevolence Baptist Church .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

Bike Co-op Founder Bids Adieu

After eight years of building up the Bradley Street Bicycle Co-op, John Martin has purchased his first gas-powered vehicle — and is taking off on a van-powered, six-month sabbatical while the shop he founded changes gears. Martin, who will officially step down as director of the East Rock community...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Small-Biz Bucks Fall From Haven(ly)

Entisar Elamin was chopping parsley Monday for a batch of baba ganoush when a parade of official visitors popped in with their own recipe — for helping other women like her make it in the Connecticut economy. Elamin, a refugee from Sudan, was at work in the kitchen of...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Breen Named Independent Editor

New Haven Independent Managing Editor Tom Breen is stepping into the top editor role at the nonprofit online daily news outlet. Tom, 34, began writing for the Independent in 2015. He will oversee the assigning, editing, and publishing of all Independent stories on a daily basis. He succeeds founding editor...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Lessons Lurk In The Graveyard

Martha Townsend was laid to rest in Grove Street Cemetery 225 years ago this fall — becoming the first person to be interred in downtown’s foliage-dappled, history-rich burial ground. Since then, thousands of notable New Haveners have joined her. They have left behind wisdom of the ages that...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Crisis Team Hits The Street

Social worker Yichu Xu and ​“peer recovery specialist” Nanette Campbell reported for duty Tuesday to start helping cops and firefighters deal with emergency calls — and pilot a new way of dealing with people in crisis. They spoke with Ollie Cooper, a regular on the Green,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Pride Center Loses Nonprofit Status

The New Haven Pride Center has lost its tax-exempt nonprofit status and has replaced its executive director amid apparent financial troubles. The local LGBTQ+ advocacy organization announced that news on its Facebook page Monday night. According to the Pride Center’s Facebook statement, the organization is undertaking an internal investigation into...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Safety, Candy Abound At Ashmun Trunk-Or-Treat

Little mermaids, Minions and monsters gathered outside of the Connecticut Violence Intervention Program’s headquarters Monday — to take turns ​“trunk or treating” within a web of safety-minded community members and their cars. Well over 100 families and friends lined up along Ashmun Street on Halloween...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Ville, Hill Bring The Art For Open Source Fest

On Friday evening, the small park between Shelton Avenue, the Farmington Canal Trail, and Hazel Street bloomed into a small arts festival that warmed the cool evening with an explosion of color, sound, and good conversation. It was the beginning of the Artspace-organized Open Source Festival’s weekend of making visual art appear across New Haven, not only from downtown, Westville, and East Rock, but from Newhallville and Dixwell to the Hill and Mill River.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Rembert’s Rep Rises At NXTHVN Celebration

His tale of triumph through art, grit, and love in Georgia’s 1960s cotton fields, including seven years on a chain gang and a near lynching, is already taught at Yale — and well might become required reading in high schools and colleges throughout the country. And a major...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Ribbon Cut On New Carnival-Themed Eatery

Neon candied apples, plump corn dogs, flaky fried Oreos, and carousel jingles await customers of a new Whitney Avenue restaurant, where co-owner Victoria Streeto hopes to offer a time-traveling portal to childhood comforts and delights. That restaurant is called Fest Faves, which opened at 15 Whitney Ave. earlier this fall...
NEW HAVEN, CT
newbritainindependent.com

New Life II Holding Second Distribution of Winter Gear and Coats

“We need Donations,” said Pastor Dana Smith of New Life II recently, announcing a second distribution of winter gear and coats to families in need on November 19, 2022. The distribution is to be November 19th, from 11:00am, “until all of the gear is gone,” event organizers say.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Haven Independent

City’s ​“Other Sides” Revealed

When Flemming ​“Nick” Norcott Jr. was growing up in the Dwight/Kensington neighborhood in the 1940s and ​’50s, Prospect Hill wasn’t the only ​“other side” of town that was off limits to Black families like his. “There were a lot of ​‘other...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Court Hearing Scheduled For Nov. 3 On Olson Drive Lawsuit

ANSONIA — Now that the sides have agreed upon a set of facts, or at least most of them, a court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 3 in the case of Matt McGowan versus the City of Ansonia. McGowan, an Ansonia resident, is suing the city for allegedly not...
ANSONIA, CT
New Haven Independent

Martin Readies 1 Last Bridge To Nature

Before he moves on from his city job next week, Martin Torresquintero is hustling to finish one last bridge to connect New Haveners to an overlooked nature wonderland. Torresquintero (pictured above) has been building those physical and metaphorical bridges for 24 years as the parks department’s outdoor adventures coordinator and park ranger supervisor.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

New Haven addressing pedestrian accidents after 2 people killed

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – In less than 24 hours, three car accidents involving two deaths occurred in the City of New Haven.  The city is doing what it can to address this and they want to make sure everyone is safe. The string of incidents began when city resident Damaso Rosario Luna, 68, was struck […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy