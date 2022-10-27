ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kemmerer, WY

Green River Fire Dept. responds to multiple calls

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — It’s been a busy weekend for your Green River Fire Department with the structure fire calls and medical calls. On Friday evening at approximately 7:35 p.m., GRFD responded to Solvay Minerals to assist with a coal fire on site. All employees were safe and out of the building upon arrival, and no injuries occurred.
GREEN RIVER, WY
Descendant of Green River pioneer visits county museum

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum had a special visitor recently. Leilani Aubry Niswander of Selma, California, is the direct descendant of Judge Joseph Payne, Sr., a distinguished Green River pioneer. Born in Kentucky in 1838, Judge Payne came to Wyoming after his Civil War service...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY

