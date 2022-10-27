Read full article on original website
FU BAR
4d ago
I wonder is it due the massive complaints this year about prices at the venue. $10 for a slice of pizza, you can get a whole pie for that. Everything was just so ridiculously expensive this year. Perhaps the economy would be in better shape in 2024.
Cape Gazette
Wicked Brew Bash is a monster hit
Schellville, which is known for its popular Christmas venue, converted to a Halloween site for one night Oct. 29 for the first Wicked Brew Bash. More than 3,500 tickets were sold at the event, which featured more than 14 food trucks and 30 artisans. The event also provided people with a first-hand look at the additions being made to Schellville in time for the upcoming holiday season.
Cape Gazette
Linda Ronstadt Experience returns to Milton Theatre Nov. 5
The Milton Theatre will present the Linda Ronstadt Experience for shows at 3 and 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5. “American Idol” star Tristan McIntosh creates a stunning portrayal of Ronstadt in the prime of her career. The show takes audiences on a musical journey with smash hits "You're No...
Cape Gazette
Classical guitarist David Rodgers to play Nov. 10
Classical crossover guitar artist David Rodgers will perform at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10, at The Room at Cedar Grove near Lewes. The show includes a multi-course, wine-pairing dinner with proceeds to benefit Paul Kares, a nonprofit supporting young musicians and aspiring culinary professionals. Tickets for the Nov. 10 concert...
WBOC
Sea Witch Festival Costume Parade Returns to Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The Sea Witch Costume Parade returned to Rehoboth Beach Saturday morning. The parade kicked off at 11 a.m. with the iconic Hilda the Sea Witch balloon, among many others, making its way down Rehoboth Avenue. The festival also features over 30 different vendors showing off handmade products.
Cape Gazette
Friends remember Jamie Parsons
Local chef and food truck entrepreneur Jamie Parsons was remembered by his family and friends in a celebration of life at Schellville Oct. 24, on his heavenly birthday. Parsons died Sept. 19, after a battle with cancer. The event featured music from Al Frantic, Tyler Greene and the Williams Brothers,...
Cape Gazette
A Wicked Weekend in Milton
Annas, Elsas, and Spidermans, oh my! Kids of all ages clad in a variety of costumes converged on downtown Milton Oct. 29, for the town’s annual Wicked Weekend event. A fantasy trail, haunted walk, pumpkin painting and a terror train welcomed families at Memorial Park, while a magic show kept people entertained at Milton Theatre’s Quayside. Milton Historical Society showed monster movies at the Lydia B. Cannon Museum.
delawaretoday.com
These Delaware Restaurants Do Soup Season Right
It’s soup season, and these Delaware eateries are serving up the warming comfort food in cups, bowls and takeout containers. Soup is part of nearly every cuisine around the world, inspiring cookbooks, fast-food restaurants and even famous Seinfeld characters (“No soup for you!”). Fortunately, there is no shortage of varieties in Delaware. Here, we dish on a few favorites to slurp up this season.
Cape Gazette
‘A Farmer’s Christmas’ opens at ag museum Nov. 26
The Delaware Agricultural Museum and Village is busy with preparations for “A Farmer’s Christmas,” the museum’s annual holiday celebration, open to the public Saturday, Nov. 26 through Saturday, Dec. 17, at 866 North DuPont Highway, Dover. The event is unlike any other in the state and...
wilmtoday.com
Best Burger Spots in Wilmington, Delaware!
We LOVE our burgers here in Wilmington, Delaware! We polled our friends on our Instagram for the best burger spots in Wilmington and did our own research to compile this list below! Try to read it without drooling, WE DARE you!. 1. Kid Shelleen’s- “Brunch, beer, and burgers” are the...
WMDT.com
Foodie Friday: Indigo
REHOBOTH BEACH, De.– Indigo in Rehoboth Beach has been turning up the heat for about five years now. But, if you’re looking for something a bit milder- they have something for everybody to enjoy. Of course the Foodie Team had to try it all in this week’s Foodie Friday.
WBOC
Lewes Church to Host Emergency Shelter This Winter
LEWES, Del. - St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church will host a winter emergency shelter for men from December 1 through March 15, 2023. According to the church, they are partnering with Code Purple of Sussex County to help with providing shelter to men who need it this winter. St. Jude already has engagement with the homeless community, providing things like food and clothing to local charities.
Cape Gazette
32nd Annual Sea Witch Festival kicks off in Rehoboth Beach
The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce’s 32nd Annual Sea Witch Festival kicked off with an afternoon of fun Friday, Oct. 28. There were the Tyke Bike on the Boardwalk, shows at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center and the Schellville Express in Grove Park. If you’re seeing this Friday...
PhillyBite
5 Best BBQ Joints in Delaware
- If you love to barbecue, you will be delighted to learn that there are several top-notch barbecue joints in Delaware. The state is situated near barbecue powerhouses like Virginia and the Carolinas, and you can taste some of the best-smoked meat in the country in this state. You can enjoy the delicious flavors of slow-smoked pit barbecue at some of the top Delaware BBQ joints.
New Lewes Oyster House offers seaside tavern vibes
The Lewes Oyster House proves that good things come to all who wait. After months of construction delays, the downtown Lewes restaurant at 108 Second St. opened to the public this week. Last week, however, the Second Street eatery gave the staff a trial run with friends and family, and one reporter talked her way into a seat at the oyster ... Read More
Delaware hikers take trek to ‘middle of nowhere’ for glimpse of rare adult American chestnut
Octogenarian and botanist Anne Nielsen couldn’t pass up a rare chance to see an adult American chestnut tree. The diminutive Nielsen, bristling with energy and curiosity at the age of 87, was visiting her friend Diane Kesler in Kennett Square, Pa., when they learned about a guided tour to the only such tree in Delaware.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Inner Harbor to welcome Baltimore’s largest-ever Christmas Village from Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve
This year’s Christmas Village in the Inner Harbor will be the biggest ever for Baltimore, with over 50 local and international vendors selling toys, apparel, jewelry, decorations and more. The indoor and outdoor German Christmas Market at West Shore Park will have a preview weekend Nov. 19-20, then officially...
Cape Gazette
Pink Affair benefits Cancer Support Community
A sell-out crowd attended Cancer Support Community Delaware’s Pink Affair Oct. 21 at Lewes Yacht Club, and they were generous with their support, as the event raised $20,000. For the past 26 years, the group has ensured that no one has to face cancer alone by providing support groups,...
Cape Gazette
Hopkins Preserve is legacy for farming family
The Sussex County Land Trust unveiled its master plan for Hopkins Preserve Oct. 22 on the property along Sweetbriar Road west of Lewes, and hundreds turned out to see it. The plan – including trails and preserved natural areas for wildlife – is the most ambitious project the trust has taken on since it was formed in 2001.
Cape Gazette
Return Day is a unique Sussex tradition
Return Day in Georgetown is a truly unique Sussex County tradition that dates back about 230 years to 1792, a year after the county seat was moved from Lewes to the newly-created town of Georgetown. At that time, Delaware law required all county voters to cast their ballots in the county seat.
WMDT.com
Volunteers paint pallet homes for the homeless in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md- A splash of color is being added to the Anne street pallet home village for the homeless in Salisbury. Over 20 volunteers painted the homes in vibrant colors, making them pleasant places to be and look at for residents and neighbors. Salisbury Homeless Services Manager Brett Sanders says...
