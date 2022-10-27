ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FU BAR
4d ago

I wonder is it due the massive complaints this year about prices at the venue. $10 for a slice of pizza, you can get a whole pie for that. Everything was just so ridiculously expensive this year. Perhaps the economy would be in better shape in 2024.

Cape Gazette

Wicked Brew Bash is a monster hit

Schellville, which is known for its popular Christmas venue, converted to a Halloween site for one night Oct. 29 for the first Wicked Brew Bash. More than 3,500 tickets were sold at the event, which featured more than 14 food trucks and 30 artisans. The event also provided people with a first-hand look at the additions being made to Schellville in time for the upcoming holiday season.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Linda Ronstadt Experience returns to Milton Theatre Nov. 5

The Milton Theatre will present the Linda Ronstadt Experience for shows at 3 and 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5. “American Idol” star Tristan McIntosh creates a stunning portrayal of Ronstadt in the prime of her career. The show takes audiences on a musical journey with smash hits "You're No...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Classical guitarist David Rodgers to play Nov. 10

Classical crossover guitar artist David Rodgers will perform at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10, at The Room at Cedar Grove near Lewes. The show includes a multi-course, wine-pairing dinner with proceeds to benefit Paul Kares, a nonprofit supporting young musicians and aspiring culinary professionals. Tickets for the Nov. 10 concert...
LEWES, DE
WBOC

Sea Witch Festival Costume Parade Returns to Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The Sea Witch Costume Parade returned to Rehoboth Beach Saturday morning. The parade kicked off at 11 a.m. with the iconic Hilda the Sea Witch balloon, among many others, making its way down Rehoboth Avenue. The festival also features over 30 different vendors showing off handmade products.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Friends remember Jamie Parsons

Local chef and food truck entrepreneur Jamie Parsons was remembered by his family and friends in a celebration of life at Schellville Oct. 24, on his heavenly birthday. Parsons died Sept. 19, after a battle with cancer. The event featured music from Al Frantic, Tyler Greene and the Williams Brothers,...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

A Wicked Weekend in Milton

Annas, Elsas, and Spidermans, oh my! Kids of all ages clad in a variety of costumes converged on downtown Milton Oct. 29, for the town’s annual Wicked Weekend event. A fantasy trail, haunted walk, pumpkin painting and a terror train welcomed families at Memorial Park, while a magic show kept people entertained at Milton Theatre’s Quayside. Milton Historical Society showed monster movies at the Lydia B. Cannon Museum.
MILTON, DE
delawaretoday.com

These Delaware Restaurants Do Soup Season Right

It’s soup season, and these Delaware eateries are serving up the warming comfort food in cups, bowls and takeout containers. Soup is part of nearly every cuisine around the world, inspiring cookbooks, fast-food restaurants and even famous Seinfeld characters (“No soup for you!”). Fortunately, there is no shortage of varieties in Delaware. Here, we dish on a few favorites to slurp up this season.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

‘A Farmer’s Christmas’ opens at ag museum Nov. 26

The Delaware Agricultural Museum and Village is busy with preparations for “A Farmer’s Christmas,” the museum’s annual holiday celebration, open to the public Saturday, Nov. 26 through Saturday, Dec. 17, at 866 North DuPont Highway, Dover. The event is unlike any other in the state and...
DOVER, DE
wilmtoday.com

Best Burger Spots in Wilmington, Delaware!

We LOVE our burgers here in Wilmington, Delaware! We polled our friends on our Instagram for the best burger spots in Wilmington and did our own research to compile this list below! Try to read it without drooling, WE DARE you!. 1. Kid Shelleen’s- “Brunch, beer, and burgers” are the...
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Foodie Friday: Indigo

REHOBOTH BEACH, De.– Indigo in Rehoboth Beach has been turning up the heat for about five years now. But, if you’re looking for something a bit milder- they have something for everybody to enjoy. Of course the Foodie Team had to try it all in this week’s Foodie Friday.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

Lewes Church to Host Emergency Shelter This Winter

LEWES, Del. - St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church will host a winter emergency shelter for men from December 1 through March 15, 2023. According to the church, they are partnering with Code Purple of Sussex County to help with providing shelter to men who need it this winter. St. Jude already has engagement with the homeless community, providing things like food and clothing to local charities.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

32nd Annual Sea Witch Festival kicks off in Rehoboth Beach

The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce’s 32nd Annual Sea Witch Festival kicked off with an afternoon of fun Friday, Oct. 28. There were the Tyke Bike on the Boardwalk, shows at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center and the Schellville Express in Grove Park. If you’re seeing this Friday...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
PhillyBite

5 Best BBQ Joints in Delaware

- If you love to barbecue, you will be delighted to learn that there are several top-notch barbecue joints in Delaware. The state is situated near barbecue powerhouses like Virginia and the Carolinas, and you can taste some of the best-smoked meat in the country in this state. You can enjoy the delicious flavors of slow-smoked pit barbecue at some of the top Delaware BBQ joints.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

New Lewes Oyster House offers seaside tavern vibes

  The Lewes Oyster House proves that good things come to all who wait. After months of construction delays, the downtown Lewes restaurant at 108 Second St. opened to the public this week. Last week, however, the Second Street eatery gave the staff a trial run with friends and family, and one reporter talked her way into a seat at the oyster ... Read More
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Pink Affair benefits Cancer Support Community

A sell-out crowd attended Cancer Support Community Delaware’s Pink Affair Oct. 21 at Lewes Yacht Club, and they were generous with their support, as the event raised $20,000. For the past 26 years, the group has ensured that no one has to face cancer alone by providing support groups,...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Hopkins Preserve is legacy for farming family

The Sussex County Land Trust unveiled its master plan for Hopkins Preserve Oct. 22 on the property along Sweetbriar Road west of Lewes, and hundreds turned out to see it. The plan – including trails and preserved natural areas for wildlife – is the most ambitious project the trust has taken on since it was formed in 2001.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Return Day is a unique Sussex tradition

Return Day in Georgetown is a truly unique Sussex County tradition that dates back about 230 years to 1792, a year after the county seat was moved from Lewes to the newly-created town of Georgetown. At that time, Delaware law required all county voters to cast their ballots in the county seat.
GEORGETOWN, DE
WMDT.com

Volunteers paint pallet homes for the homeless in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md- A splash of color is being added to the Anne street pallet home village for the homeless in Salisbury. Over 20 volunteers painted the homes in vibrant colors, making them pleasant places to be and look at for residents and neighbors. Salisbury Homeless Services Manager Brett Sanders says...
SALISBURY, MD

