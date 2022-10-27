Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Young Bloomfield Hills squad continues growth with sweep of North Farmington in D1 volleyball district opener
BLOOMFIELD HILLS — After starting the season 17-6, it took the Bloomfield Hills BlackHawks recording a three-set sweep of North Farmington in Monday’s Division 1 district opener to get them back over the .500 mark again. After enduring a back-loaded schedule filled with powerhouse programs, the 25-15, 25-21,...
Photo gallery from the Division 1 district volleyball opener between Bloomfield Hills and North Farmington
Bloomfield Hills hosted North Farmington to open Division 1 volleyball district play on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, sweeping the match in three sets, 25-15, 25-21, 25-20, to advance to Wednesday’s district semifinal against Birmingham Seaholm.
Cross country regional roundup: Clarkston and Milford boys, Oxford and Walled Lake Northern girls win regional titles
Clarkston won the boys title in Saturday’s Division 1 regional at Waterford’s Hess Hathaway Park, while Oxford claimed the trophy on the girls side. Oakland County champion Lucy Cook (18:49.49) and Rochester teammate Chloe Nixon (18:56.14) went 1-2 in the girls race to qualify as individuals, but the Oxford Wildcats had three of the next seven finishers and five in the top 20 to post a team score of 55.
Lutheran Northwest girls getting healthy, win D4 regional cross country title; Shrine boys qualify for state finals
ROYAL OAK — Continuity has been the one thing lacking for the Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest girls cross country team this season. Nagging injuries have certainly plagued the team. But on Friday, everyone saw a glimpse of what could be, as the Crusaders inched closer to full strength, topping...
Photo gallery from Friday’s Division 4 cross country regional at Royal Oak’s Memorial Park
The Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest girls and Lutheran Westland boys cross country teams captured the Division 4 regional championship Friday at Memorial Park in Royal Oak.
Trick-or-treating hours in Oakland County
The following is a list of Halloween trick-or-treating hours, Monday Oct. 31, for communities in Oakland County. Many communities have set Halloween trick-or-treating hours, but others do not. Homeowners are advised to leave their porch lights on to indicate they are distributing treats. Auburn Hills. • No set Halloween trick-or-treating...
Senior calendar of activities and events
Vitality publishes the second Thursday of each month. To have an event published, it must be sent at least three weeks prior to the monthly publication date. To submit information for the calendar, email jgray@medianewsgroup.com. November. Nov. 10: Cool Cars: Unique Automobiles of the Detroit Historical Society Collection at the...
Fatal pedestrian crash highlights unexpected hazard for drivers
A Davison woman who died after being hit by a car on M-59 early Saturday is the fifth pedestrian death handled by Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies so far this year. Sarah Ratliff, 30, was on foot on the freeway after fleeing an altercation inside a pickup truck when she was hit by what police believe is an Audi Q7 at 2:21 a.m. Saturday morning. She died shortly after arriving at an area hospital. The Sheriff’s Office announced a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the driver.
Bicyclist dies after crash with Jeep on Opdyke Road
Police are asking for any witnesses to a Monday evening crash to reach out investigators. 47-year-old Bloomfield Hills man died on the evening of Halloween after being struck by a vehicle. The accident occurred at 7:35 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, on Opdyke Road near Hempstead Road in Auburn Hills, the...
Three people hospitalized after Auburn Hills fire
Three people, a firefighter and two residents, suffered medical emergencies at the scene of an early morning fire in Auburn Hills. Auburn Hills firefighters were called to Oakland Estates mobile home park on the 300 block of North Squirrel Road at 1:16 a.m. Monday on the report of a structure fire. They found the home’s deck and shed aflame.
Threats at 2 Oakland County high schools on same day
Two Oakland County high schools experienced threats of violence Monday, Oct. 31 – and both had similar occurrences less than a week ago. South Lyon High School officials learned of a threat at about 11 a.m., according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. No further details were available.
New exhibition in Hazel Park features unique film photography
Visitors to the “Captured on Film” exhibition, debuting at the Color | Ink Studio & Gallery in Hazel Park on Friday, Nov. 4, will be treated to a style of photography that dates back to ancient history. The show, a new project by Hazel Park photographer Eric Law, runs for seven weeks at the studio, located at 20919 John R Rd.
Reward offered for M-59 hit-run driver in Rochester Hills
A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to the arrest of the driver of an Audi Q7 vehicle that hit and killed a Davison woman early Saturday. Oakland County Sheriff’s officials announced the award, sharing the only known details about the car – that the Audi, which may be a 2017-2019 model, has front-end damage, including to the lower part of the front grille.
Homelessness deepens as pandemic aid ends and the economy falters
The dollars don’t match the demand. During the height of the pandemic, as millions of dollars in federal aid flowed to community organizations, homeless families and individuals received the support they needed and advocates say things improved. But these programs, including anti-eviction measures, emergency rental assistance and child tax...
Royal Oak DPS moves to improve trash containers, recycling at parks
Nearly all of the 51 parks in Royal Oak have blue, heavy metal barrels for trash containers that sit near adjacent streets, but that’s about to change. City commissioners this week approved the Department of Public Service’s move to buy 100 new trash receptacles that can be placed in different locations within parks and discourage people from overwhelming the containers with trash.
Sheriff’s office seeks suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the driver of an Audi Q7, after the vehicle reportedly struck a Davison woman in Rochester Hills, then fled the scene. The Audi struck Sarah Ratliff, 30, as the car was entering westbound M-59 from Adams Road. Ratliff died shortly...
Outdoor dining options will be limited in Royal Oak as demand falls
Street patio dining in Royal Oak helped restaurants get through the pandemic, but it will be limited to a handful of restaurants starting Tuesday. Only one restaurant group that includes Tom’s Oyster Bar, Ale Mary’s and Mesa – which are all next to each other on Main Street – has sought approval from the city to use four metered parking spaces in front of the businesses for one patio during the cold months.
Royal Oak crime: Woman arrested for stabbing husband; intoxicated woman caught speeding with child in car
A Royal Oak woman is accused of stabbing her husband in the arm before he left their apartment to report the incident at the police station late Oct. 20. Police said the husband, 27, said he was gathering his things to leave when his wife grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed him in the right arm following an argument.
