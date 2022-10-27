Read full article on original website
Related
abovethelaw.com
If U.S. Essential Infrastructure Is Brought Down, Is Your Law Firm Prepared?
Can U.S. Critical Infrastructure Really Be Brought Down?. That’s the preliminary question. At one time, and not so long ago, we were not overly worried about our susceptibility to a major takedown of U.S. essential infrastructure. But those days are gone. On October 28, the Washington Post reported that...
abovethelaw.com
Why Corporate-Versus-Corporate Lawsuits Are Frequently Undervalued
Set aside for a moment cases that have no real plaintiff: Mass torts, for example, or securities fraud class actions. Someone is named as a plaintiff in those cases, but that person is largely irrelevant; the plaintiffs’ lawyers are calling the shots. Set aside for a moment individual-versus-corporate lawsuits,...
abovethelaw.com
Shifting Dynamics: A New Era Of L&E-Related Legal Matters
Finding labor and employment (L&E) lawyers with relevant experience has become more difficult in this talent-constrained market, and regulatory oversight is increasing and becoming. more aggressive. Many companies are facing unionization attempts while their backlog of investigations continues to grow. How can legal leaders continue to cost-effectively address L&E investigations...
abovethelaw.com
Laying Down The Law In Blockchain Games
The video game industry is a massive, ever-growing, global phenomenon. In 2021, it was worth an estimated $180.3 billion, a figure that is projected to grow to $300 billion by 2025. While the industry has seen steady growth for years, a new development in the past few months is set to shake things up even more: blockchain games.
Comments / 0