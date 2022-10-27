Read full article on original website
Related
counton2.com
2 the Point: SC gubernatorial debate recap, Candidate for SC 110, and Superintendent of Education
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – This week on 2 The Point, we take a look back at the one and only debate between South Carolina’s two candidates running for Governor and how incumbent Henry McMaster and challenger Joe Cunningham each faired. Plus, we sit down with a candidate...
counton2.com
Fuel company issues diesel shortage alert for the Carolinas
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A major company that tracks the availability of fuel on Friday issued an alert for a diesel fuel shortage in the Southeastern United States, including North and South Carolina. The alert from Mansfield Energy on Friday also includes Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama and Maryland. The...
counton2.com
Trick-or-treating forecast
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — There was a big warm-up across the viewing area today as a warm front moved up from the south. This also brought around some more humidity today as dewpoints are in the mid-to-upper 60s. During trick-or-treating hours, 4-9 p.m., the Grand Strand is going...
counton2.com
Candidate on SC ballot appearing under multiple political parties
SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) — Early voting continues in South Carolina, and one candidate will be listed twice when you cast your ballot. Lisa Ellis is listed under both the Democratic and Alliance parties. “Fusion voting” allows candidates to appear on the ballot under multiple political parties. “This...
counton2.com
EPA: Water in Mississippi’s capital city is safe to drink
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency confirmed Monday that the water in Mississippi’s capital city is safe to drink, after months of sampling at a treatment plant overwhelmed by August flooding that caused wide supply disruptions. The beleaguered O.B. Curtis water treatment plant fell into...
Comments / 0