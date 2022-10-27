Read full article on original website
On the Run seeking your help in finding robbery suspect
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Now it's time for you to help law enforcement catch a fugitive. Every week at this time, KFDM's Angel San Juan teams up with Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens to highlight a man or woman who's on the run. Here's Angel with this week's report on...
Residents don't feel safe after drive-by shooting in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police are asking for any information to put a drive-by gunman behind bars. The toll: two children struck but no life-threatening injuries. It was also a very close call for a family in the house next door. Residents tell KFDM /Fox 4 that their neighborhood isn't...
Thousands stolen from Tyler County churches in "Hell-bound burglary"
TYLER COUNTY — A string of church burglaries in Tyler County has been reported and is being investigated. The suspect, who is seen without a mask, stole guitars and electronics, as well as took thousands in cash and debit cards from Fellowship Church, Magnolia Hills Baptist Church and the Woodville Pentecostal Church.
Two Polk County prisoners escape during transport and later captured
The Polk County Sheriff’s Department in Livingston says that two prison inmates briefly escaped from a prison transport bus on Friday afternoon. The incident reportedly occurred shortly after 1:00 when the bus broke down on the side of Highway 190, about 2 miles west of the Alabama-Coushatta Indian Reservation.
Update: Two children shot at Beaumont residence in South Park neighborhood
BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Police Department: On Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 9:40 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to a residence in the 4300 block of Fonville in reference to a victim of a shooting. When Officers arrived on scene they located an 8 year old male and a 16 year old female each suffering from a gunshot wound. Preliminary investigation has revealed that multiple people where inside the residence when they heard gunshots outside, then discovered that the two children (who were also inside) where shot. No one was able to provide any information about the suspect or suspects. Both children were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Another residence in the 4300 block of Fonville was also struck by gunfire but no one was injured. The investigation is on-going. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477) or by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone. All Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.
City of Beaumont signs new labor agreement with Beaumont Police Officers Association
BEAUMONT — CITY OF BEAUMONT - The City is excited to announce a new four-year contract has been executed between the Beaumont Police Officers Association and the City of Beaumont, effective October 31, 2022. Specifically designed to be more competitive in recruiting and retaining officers, City Manager Kenneth R....
Man pleads guilty to murder in 2019 west Beaumont shooting death
BEAUMONT — A suspect has pleaded guilty to murder in the shooting death of a man in west Beaumont in 2019. Prosecutors tell KFDM/Fox 4 that Jamirious Gardner pleaded guilty Monday morning to murder in the shooting death of Anthony Wilson. Gardner also pleaded guilty to six burglaries. Judge John Stevens will sentence Gardner at a later date. He could receive 10 years for the burglaries, to be served concurrently, and 10 years for murder, also to be served concurrently. He could have received up to life for the murder charge.
Police in Orange searching for man on video who stole vehicle
ORANGE — Police in Orange are hoping you can help identify a man captured on video, appearing to steal a truck. The suspect entered a building in the 4100 block of I-10 in Orange on Oct. 23. Police say he stole keys to the truck as well as other...
Mother waiting for answers after Kolby Kulhanek's body exhumed Tuesday morning
HARDIN COUNTY — The mother of Kolby Kulhanek tells KFDM/Fox 4 News she's waiting and hoping for answers about what caused his death after her son's body was exhumed Tuesday morning. Susan Kulhanek says the exhumation was done at about 7 a.m. Tuesday at Old Hardin Cemetery in Kountze....
Beaumont police say Parkdale Mall burglary suspect's father brought him to police station
BEAUMONT — An update to a story -- Beaumont police say they've identified a burglary suspect and his father helped detectives, who were investigating the case. Investigators say the suspect had stayed after hours at Parkdale Mall on Oct. 9, and mall security didn't know he was there. He...
Galveston County man sentenced to 30 years in prison for murdering wife on Thanksgiving
A Galveston County man who shot and killed his wife on Thanksgiving is heading to prison. A judge has sentenced Dudley Joseph Bernard to 30 years behind bars. Three years ago, on Thanksgiving night, Bernard called 911 and claimed he had accidentally shot his wife Chauntelle Bernard in their League City home.
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Calcasieu Parish
Motorcyclist Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Calcasieu Parish Crash. Moss Bluff – On October 30, 2022, shortly after 5:00 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on LA Hwy 378 (Sam Houston Jones Pkwy) just west of N. Perkins Ferry Road in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Caleb Jase Hebert of Starks. The initial investigation revealed the driver of a 2003 Dodge pickup truck was traveling west on LA 378. At the same time, a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle, being operated by Hebert, was traveling west on LA 378 and struck the rear of the Dodge. The impact caused Hebert to be ejected from the motorcycle. Hebert, who was wearing a DOT approved helmet at the time of the crash, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Lake Charles hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Impairment on the part of Hebert is suspected. The driver of the Dodge was properly restrained and not injured. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation. Making good choices while riding a motorcycle, such as never driving while impaired and obeying all traffic laws, can often mean the difference between life and death. Troop D has investigated 22 fatal crashes resulting in 24 deaths in 2022.
Dramatic rescue of deer hunter stuck upside down in tree 18 feet up: "They saved my life"
TYLER COUNTY — The Tyler County Sheriff's Office worked with other first responders to rescue a deer hunter who was stuck upside down, 18 feet up in a climbing tree stand. "They saved my life," said the hunter, who asked us to withhold his name, told KFDM/Fox 4. Sheriff...
Beaumont residents take part in Halloween festivities
BEAUMONT — A botanical garden and a school presented Halloween celebrations this weekend. Residents made their way to Beaumont Botanical Gardens at Tyrrell Park in Beaumont for Halloween fun. Others gathered at St. Anne Catholic School in Beaumont for its Halloween carnival.
Amelia Farm and Market ends restaurant service, will focus on events and catering
BEAUMONT — The Amelia Farm and Market announced near the beginning of October that the venue was ending its lunch and brunch services, as well as closing its retail market, to focus specifically on "private events", according to their Facebook page. The following is from Amelia Farm and Market's...
Southeast Texans attend workshop for affordable homeownership program
PORT ARTHUR — Many Port Arthur residents left a workshop Saturday armed with information that would move them a step closer to homeownership. They took part in the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America program at the Bob Bowers Civic Center. The program, referred to as NACA, paves the way...
Congregations went from the pews to the polls on Sunday for early voting
BEAUMONT — Some Southeast Texans went from the pews to the polls on Sunday to cast their ballots early. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb was at Cathedral of Faith Baptist Church in Beaumont, where the congregation was encouraged to get out and vote. Early voting continues on Monday through Friday...
H.S. Football - District 9-5A-II - Week 10: PN-G 26 Nederland 24 Final
Port Neches, Tx — It was a rain soaked madness with both mid-county teams taking the lead in the final few minutes. PN-G was the last to score for the 26-24 win. The Indians have won four of the last five Bum Phillips Bowl championships. PN-G Head Coach Jeff Joseph was prepared for the madness.
Lamar Football gets first win of the year in 24-17 final over Nicholls
Beaumont, Tx — BEAUMONT, Texas – Lamar University rolled up 344 yards of offense, and the defense recorded an early pick six as the Cardinals went on to defeat Nicholls, 24-17, Saturday afternoon at Provost Umphrey Stadium. The victory – LU’s first of the season – put an end to a 15-game slide dating back to September of last season.
