Columbus, OH

247Sports

Miyan Williams' injury 'not serious' per Ryan Day

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams suffered an injury to his left hand/wrist area against Penn State when he was tackled near the sideline and then got caught up in the chains. It looked like it might be a long-term ailment for Williams, but OSU head coach Ryan Day provided an encouraging update at his Tuesday press conference when Bucknuts asked him about the situation.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Day Full Video: Ohio State coach reflects on Penn State wins, looks toward Northwestern

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day is expected to conduct his weekly press conference at noon today. Coach Day will recap Saturday's win over Penn State and look ahead to Saturday's game as the second-ranked Buckeyes visit Northwestern (noon, ABC). The first 27 minutes of video is posted above, the last six minutes are below. Follow Coach Day's comments in real time in the comments section below.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Ex-Penn State QB Christian Hackenberg: Nittany Lions couldn't keep up with 'stronger horse' in Ohio State loss

Penn State football put unbeaten Ohio State to the test in Week 9, but the Nittany Lions were not to able to pull the upset at Beaver Stadium as they succumbed to the Buckeyes, 44-31. Former Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg said the loss was not for a lack of effort on the Nittany Lions' end. Rather, they simply ran out of fuel against a stronger and more talented team.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

J.T. Tuimoloau shuts the door on playing basketball for Ohio State

When J.T. Tuimoloau came to Ohio State, there was hope that he wouldn't just be a one-sport athlete. While he was a five-star prospect as one of the country's top-five football players in the 2021 class, Tuimoloau also was a coveted basketball recruit and received scholarship offers in both sports from a number of schools, including the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Rece Davis makes early Ohio State vs. Michigan football prediction

The winner of the Big Ten East Division will likely come down to the final regular-season game of the year between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams have already beaten the division’s next-best challenger, the Penn State Nittany Lions. During a recent edition of College GameDay Podcast, Rece Davis explained why he thinks Ohio State will end up winning the game.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

James Franklin addresses talent gap between Penn State, Ohio State

Ohio State defeated Penn State, 44-31, Saturday in Happy Valley. After the game, Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin addressed the talent gap between his program and the conference’s top two teams, Ohio State and Michigan. “They got good football teams,” Franklin said. “We played really well against Ohio...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

247Sports

