Miyan Williams' injury 'not serious' per Ryan Day
Ohio State running back Miyan Williams suffered an injury to his left hand/wrist area against Penn State when he was tackled near the sideline and then got caught up in the chains. It looked like it might be a long-term ailment for Williams, but OSU head coach Ryan Day provided an encouraging update at his Tuesday press conference when Bucknuts asked him about the situation.
Country’s No. 6 TE drops top schools, includes Ohio State
Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day tight end Michael Smith is one of a handful of 2024 tight ends the Buckeyes have offered a scholarship. And he has been to an Ohio State game this season. Smith was in Ohio Stadium on September 24 as the Buckeyes beat Wisconsin 52-21. “I’m in...
Week 9's Recruiting Winners and Losers: Michigan closing in on QB, JTT the star Ohio State needs, pain for UF
Week 9 of the college football season featured might have been a popular weekend for byes, but there was still plenty of notable matchups. And with December's Signing Day only getting closer and closer, the wins and losses are having more and more of an impact on recruiting. Below, we...
Day Full Video: Ohio State coach reflects on Penn State wins, looks toward Northwestern
Ohio State football coach Ryan Day is expected to conduct his weekly press conference at noon today. Coach Day will recap Saturday's win over Penn State and look ahead to Saturday's game as the second-ranked Buckeyes visit Northwestern (noon, ABC). The first 27 minutes of video is posted above, the last six minutes are below. Follow Coach Day's comments in real time in the comments section below.
Ex-Penn State QB Christian Hackenberg: Nittany Lions couldn't keep up with 'stronger horse' in Ohio State loss
Penn State football put unbeaten Ohio State to the test in Week 9, but the Nittany Lions were not to able to pull the upset at Beaver Stadium as they succumbed to the Buckeyes, 44-31. Former Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg said the loss was not for a lack of effort on the Nittany Lions' end. Rather, they simply ran out of fuel against a stronger and more talented team.
Twitter reacted after Kayden McDonald announced commitment to Ohio State
The tweet Buckeye Nation loves to see - Mark Pantoni. Ohio State Director of Player Personnel Zach Grant.
Ohio State's Tommy Eichenberg named a semifinalist for 2022 Bednarik Award
On Tuesday, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. were both named semifinalists for the 2022 Maxwell Award, given out to the college football player of the year. Both Buckeyes have been key to the second-ranked Scarlet and Gray's success through eight games this year. But...
Local star looks back on Ohio State visit, on-going talks with Kevin Wilson, Buckeye offense and more
Local star looks back on Ohio State visit, his on-going talks with Kevin Wilson, the Buckeyes offense and more.
J.T. Tuimoloau shuts the door on playing basketball for Ohio State
When J.T. Tuimoloau came to Ohio State, there was hope that he wouldn't just be a one-sport athlete. While he was a five-star prospect as one of the country's top-five football players in the 2021 class, Tuimoloau also was a coveted basketball recruit and received scholarship offers in both sports from a number of schools, including the Buckeyes.
Rece Davis makes early Ohio State vs. Michigan football prediction
The winner of the Big Ten East Division will likely come down to the final regular-season game of the year between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams have already beaten the division’s next-best challenger, the Penn State Nittany Lions. During a recent edition of College GameDay Podcast, Rece Davis explained why he thinks Ohio State will end up winning the game.
Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr. named 2022 Maxwell Award semifinalists
In July, three Ohio State players were named to the 2022 Maxwell Award preseason watch list. Since then, nine weeks of the college football season have taken place, giving actual game tape to evaluate as opposed to preseason speculation. On Tuesday, Maxwell Football Club Executive Director Mark Wolpert announced the...
James Franklin addresses talent gap between Penn State, Ohio State
Ohio State defeated Penn State, 44-31, Saturday in Happy Valley. After the game, Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin addressed the talent gap between his program and the conference’s top two teams, Ohio State and Michigan. “They got good football teams,” Franklin said. “We played really well against Ohio...
