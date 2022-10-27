David Cronenberg doesn’t just make a notable return with Crimes of the Future – now on Hulu – but a return to classic form. In the midst of an arthouse horror revival (resurgence? Reinvigoration?) that often put the phrase “body horror” back in our wet, wet mouths, it makes sense that the guy who essentially invented the subgenre would show everyone how the master does it, with a movie boasting a neat catchphrase: “Surgery is the new sex.” Since 1999’s wonderful WTFer eXistenZ, Cronenberg avoided his signature high-ick-factor tropes (although a strong argument could be made that the extremely nude bathhouse fight scene in Eastern Promises is just body horror of a different type), making, for him at least, relatively conventional psychodramas and thrillers. So it’s with perverse glee that we sit down to watch Crimes of the Future, which promises to make our stomachs churn. At least we hope so, because we like that for some reason.

