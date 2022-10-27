Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Lane Kiffin comments on the firing of Auburn head coach Brian Harsin...Is he a candidate for the job?
Auburn fired Brian Harsin as its head football coach Monday morning. So what in the hell does that have to do with Ole Miss? Reporters are already reporting Lane Kiffin as a name to watch in the search for its next head coach. That's probably the worst kept secret in all of college football as the world waited for Auburn to make it's move. Of course, they would consider Kiffin. But it is unknown if the Ole Miss head coach would have any interest in moving to the Plains.
247Sports
Tennessee vs. Georgia football: Josh Heupel struck by Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett's 'confidence'
Tennessee and Georgia face off in what is perhaps the most anticipated college football game of the 2022 season Saturday at Sanford Stadium in Athens. And though the Volunteers offense is the creme of the crop, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel is not overlooking a Georgia offense that ranks right behind the Vols within the SEC. Heupel offered praise for Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett on Monday ahead of the game, commending the confidence and poise as Georgia looks to repeat as national champions.
Beamer discusses Gamecocks QB situation before upcoming road trip
South Carolina Gamecocks backup quarterback Luke Doty did not see any game action in October, after making four appearances during the first month of the season. Coach Shane Beamer didn’t close the door on Sunday night, when asked if there would be another opportunity for Doty to play in November.
J.T. Tuimoloau shuts the door on playing basketball for Ohio State
When J.T. Tuimoloau came to Ohio State, there was hope that he wouldn't just be a one-sport athlete. While he was a five-star prospect as one of the country's top-five football players in the 2021 class, Tuimoloau also was a coveted basketball recruit and received scholarship offers in both sports from a number of schools, including the Buckeyes.
247Sports
Tennessee vs. Georgia: Josh Heupel says 'eye discipline' key in Vols' defense of Bulldogs' star TE tandem
If No. 2 Tennessee topples No. 1 Georgia on Saturday, the Volunteers' defense of Georgia's star tight end tandem of Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington could play a major role. Heading into this weekend's showdown of SEC championship and College Football Playoff contenders, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel stressed the importance of "eye discipline."
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Michigan State
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois is two games away from clinching the Big Ten West. The No. 14-ranked Illini (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) are coming off of a 26-9 win at Nebraska and host Michigan State (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (Big Ten Network). Illinois can clinch the West with wins in its next two games: Michigan State and Purdue.
Pac-12 TE Commit Takes In UCLA Game Against Stanford
Seattle (Wash.) O'Dea tight end Tucker Ashcraft took in UCLA's win over Stanford on Saturday at the Rose Bowl...
Watts McBride explains his decision to walk-on at Iowa over full-ride D1 scholarships at other schools
Numerous walk-ons from the state of Iowa have had success during their career at the University of Iowa. There's a strong chance that Cedar Rapids Washington 2023 three-star safety Watts McBride can join that list. On Sunday, McBride announced his commitment to join the Hawkeyes' football program over offers from...
Five star forward Baye Fall is down to four, sets decision date
Baye Fall, a top 20 prospect in the class of 2023 is down to four schools. The 6-foot-10 five-star has set his commitment date for November 15th and will choose between Arkansas, Auburn, Rutgers, and Seton Hall. “I feel blessed because I came from nothing and now I’m at this...
Gamecocks struggles vs. Mizzou are not because of the players
Keith Allsep of the Locked on the Gamecocks Podcast joins Inside the Gamecocks The Show and says that South Carolina's offensive players are not being put in a position to have success.
Louisa County RB Savion Hiter is a name to know in 2026, picks up Virginia offer
MINERAL, Va.-- Remember this name, Savion Hiter. He may only be a freshman but the Mineral (Va.) Louisa County running back is already making a name for himself and he will be one to watch in his 2026 class. Last Friday night, Hiter rushed for a career-high 253 yards and...
247Sports
Ex-Penn State QB Christian Hackenberg: Nittany Lions couldn't keep up with 'stronger horse' in Ohio State loss
Penn State football put unbeaten Ohio State to the test in Week 9, but the Nittany Lions were not to able to pull the upset at Beaver Stadium as they succumbed to the Buckeyes, 44-31. Former Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg said the loss was not for a lack of effort on the Nittany Lions' end. Rather, they simply ran out of fuel against a stronger and more talented team.
Beamer reacts to Carolina's offensive performance against Missouri
What does South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer have to say to the folks who think it’s time to make a change at play-caller and quarterback?. TheBigSpur asked on Saturday night, following the 23-10 loss to Missouri. Here’s what Beamer had to say in response to anyone who might feel that way.
What Josh Heupel said after No. 3 Tennessee's 44-6 win over No. 19 Kentucky
Everything head coach Josh Heupel said after No. 3 Tennessee's 44-6 win over No. 19 Kentucky on Saturday night at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville:. “Great day in Knoxville. The atmosphere, Vol Walk, the energy inside the stadium well before our guys even came out of the tunnel, was awesome. Can’t thank our guys enough. Great to see a bunch of former players back here, champions weekend. That was fun, too. The atmosphere all night long was just an advantage for us. So, thank you to the fans.
247Sports
Rece Davis makes early Ohio State vs. Michigan football prediction
The winner of the Big Ten East Division will likely come down to the final regular-season game of the year between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams have already beaten the division’s next-best challenger, the Penn State Nittany Lions. During a recent edition of College GameDay Podcast, Rece Davis explained why he thinks Ohio State will end up winning the game.
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson remains day-to-day with arm issue
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson is day-to-day as the Huskers continue their preparation for Saturday’s matchup with Minnesota. Speaking during his weekly press conference on Tuesday, Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph said that Thompson is dealing with a nerve issue in his throwing arm and was still visiting with doctors on Tuesday.
What Rick Barnes said about Vols' exhibition win over Gonzaga at Knoxville Quarterback Club
Everything Tennessee basketball head coach Rick Barnes said Monday during an appearance at the Knoxville Quarterback Club:. “Well, I know right now it’s football time in Tennessee. It’s absolutely awesome what’s going on right now with what Josh and his staff have done. It’s just awesome. So much of the credit goes to Randy Boyd and his leadership, what Donde Plowman has done, and what can you say about Danny White? He sees the future as well as any young athletic director I’ve ever seen or been round. He knows in his heart where Tennessee should be and that is amongst the best. He’s working hard to do that and it’s been great with baseball, basketball, soccer — you go down the line with softball and swimming and diving. It’s just a great time to be a Tennessee Volunteer.
Kansas football: Ex-Wisconsin OT, 5-star recruit Logan Brown commits to Jayhawks
Former Wisconsin offensive tackle Logan Brown is transferring to Kansas. The former five-star recruit made it official on Sunday afternoon, announcing his commitment to the Jayhawks via Twitter. Brown spent the last four years with the Badgers, appearing in 26 career games with three starts over the last three seasons...
Mickey Joseph talks Nebraska quarterback picture
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph discusses the picture at quarterback following an injury to Casey Thompson.
247Sports
Michigan-Michigan State fight: Second video shows new angle of Spartans' postgame altercation with Wolverines
After Saturday's rivalry game between Michigan and Michigan State football — a 29-7 Wolverines win over the Spartans at the Big House in Ann Arbor, Michigan — an altercation broke out in the stadium's tunnel that leads to the home and away team locker rooms. Following the surfacing of an initial video that appeared to show Michigan State players shoving and pushing down a Michigan player, another clip emerged Sunday.
247Sports
