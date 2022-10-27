ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Lane Kiffin comments on the firing of Auburn head coach Brian Harsin...Is he a candidate for the job?

Auburn fired Brian Harsin as its head football coach Monday morning. So what in the hell does that have to do with Ole Miss? Reporters are already reporting Lane Kiffin as a name to watch in the search for its next head coach. That's probably the worst kept secret in all of college football as the world waited for Auburn to make it's move. Of course, they would consider Kiffin. But it is unknown if the Ole Miss head coach would have any interest in moving to the Plains.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Tennessee vs. Georgia football: Josh Heupel struck by Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett's 'confidence'

Tennessee and Georgia face off in what is perhaps the most anticipated college football game of the 2022 season Saturday at Sanford Stadium in Athens. And though the Volunteers offense is the creme of the crop, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel is not overlooking a Georgia offense that ranks right behind the Vols within the SEC. Heupel offered praise for Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett on Monday ahead of the game, commending the confidence and poise as Georgia looks to repeat as national champions.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

J.T. Tuimoloau shuts the door on playing basketball for Ohio State

When J.T. Tuimoloau came to Ohio State, there was hope that he wouldn't just be a one-sport athlete. While he was a five-star prospect as one of the country's top-five football players in the 2021 class, Tuimoloau also was a coveted basketball recruit and received scholarship offers in both sports from a number of schools, including the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Tennessee vs. Georgia: Josh Heupel says 'eye discipline' key in Vols' defense of Bulldogs' star TE tandem

If No. 2 Tennessee topples No. 1 Georgia on Saturday, the Volunteers' defense of Georgia's star tight end tandem of Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington could play a major role. Heading into this weekend's showdown of SEC championship and College Football Playoff contenders, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel stressed the importance of "eye discipline."
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Ex-Penn State QB Christian Hackenberg: Nittany Lions couldn't keep up with 'stronger horse' in Ohio State loss

Penn State football put unbeaten Ohio State to the test in Week 9, but the Nittany Lions were not to able to pull the upset at Beaver Stadium as they succumbed to the Buckeyes, 44-31. Former Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg said the loss was not for a lack of effort on the Nittany Lions' end. Rather, they simply ran out of fuel against a stronger and more talented team.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

What Josh Heupel said after No. 3 Tennessee's 44-6 win over No. 19 Kentucky

Everything head coach Josh Heupel said after No. 3 Tennessee's 44-6 win over No. 19 Kentucky on Saturday night at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville:. “Great day in Knoxville. The atmosphere, Vol Walk, the energy inside the stadium well before our guys even came out of the tunnel, was awesome. Can’t thank our guys enough. Great to see a bunch of former players back here, champions weekend. That was fun, too. The atmosphere all night long was just an advantage for us. So, thank you to the fans.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Rece Davis makes early Ohio State vs. Michigan football prediction

The winner of the Big Ten East Division will likely come down to the final regular-season game of the year between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams have already beaten the division’s next-best challenger, the Penn State Nittany Lions. During a recent edition of College GameDay Podcast, Rece Davis explained why he thinks Ohio State will end up winning the game.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson remains day-to-day with arm issue

Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson is day-to-day as the Huskers continue their preparation for Saturday’s matchup with Minnesota. Speaking during his weekly press conference on Tuesday, Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph said that Thompson is dealing with a nerve issue in his throwing arm and was still visiting with doctors on Tuesday.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

What Rick Barnes said about Vols' exhibition win over Gonzaga at Knoxville Quarterback Club

Everything Tennessee basketball head coach Rick Barnes said Monday during an appearance at the Knoxville Quarterback Club:. “Well, I know right now it’s football time in Tennessee. It’s absolutely awesome what’s going on right now with what Josh and his staff have done. It’s just awesome. So much of the credit goes to Randy Boyd and his leadership, what Donde Plowman has done, and what can you say about Danny White? He sees the future as well as any young athletic director I’ve ever seen or been round. He knows in his heart where Tennessee should be and that is amongst the best. He’s working hard to do that and it’s been great with baseball, basketball, soccer — you go down the line with softball and swimming and diving. It’s just a great time to be a Tennessee Volunteer.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Michigan-Michigan State fight: Second video shows new angle of Spartans' postgame altercation with Wolverines

After Saturday's rivalry game between Michigan and Michigan State football — a 29-7 Wolverines win over the Spartans at the Big House in Ann Arbor, Michigan — an altercation broke out in the stadium's tunnel that leads to the home and away team locker rooms. Following the surfacing of an initial video that appeared to show Michigan State players shoving and pushing down a Michigan player, another clip emerged Sunday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

247Sports

57K+
Followers
389K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy