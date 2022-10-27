Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph addresses injury to Casey Thompson, provides early status for QB coming out of Week 9
Mickey Joseph provided an update on Casey Thompson after the game on Saturday. Nebraska lost QB Casey Thompson to injury in the first half before falling to No. 17 Illinois 26-9. Thompson was met with a solid Illini pass rush as he was dropping back to pass in the 2nd...
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum ranks top 4 teams, says Ohio State will get vaulted after Week 10
Paul Finebaum updated his top 4 teams on ESPN’s SportsCenter Sunday morning coming out of Week 9, but Finebaum expects this group to look different after the conclusion of Week 10. After Week 9, things look mostly the same for Finebaum with Ohio State at No. 1 followed by...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day, Ohio State players share amazing reaction to JT Tuimoloau's final Week 9 stats
Ryan Day wasn’t done talking about the game that J.T. Tuimoloau had on Saturday. He praised Tuimoloau during a meeting on Monday. Day started by just listing off Tuimoloau’s stat line. Tuimoloau had 3 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 2 interceptions, and 1 touchdown in a very impressive showing.
Paul Finebaum reveals top name to watch to become Auburn's next head coach
The Auburn Tigers are soon expected to be conducting a search for the program’s next head football coach. Current coach Bryan Harsin is not likely to remain in place beyond this season, and the Tigers are reportedly closing in on hiring John Cohen as the school’s new athletic director.
Ohio State Commit Has Message For Fans About SEC Visit
2022 four-star offensive lineman Luke Montgomery is one of the best players at his position and the top prospect in the state of Ohio. He's already committed to Ohio State but may have given a few fans an ulcer with his recent plans to visit the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend.
saturdaytradition.com
Junior Colson reveals Michigan's team message vs. MSU: 'Do not play with our food'
Junior Colson revealed the message the team received heading into Michigan’s rivalry game with Michigan State. “Coach said, ‘Do not play with our food,’” Colson revealed per Alejandro Zuniga with 247 Sports. “That’s what we had to go out there and do.”. Colson led...
How Kayden McDonald's Commitment Impacts Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class
An in-depth look at what McDonald will bring to the Buckeyes both on and off the field.
What They’re Saying About Ohio State’s Win At Penn State
Local and national pundits react to the Buckeyes’ 44-31 victory over the Nittany Lions on Saturday.
247Sports
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark ensures that BYU doesn't go completely winless in October
There is no sugar coating things for BYU football right now: The month of October has been about as bad as it can get. The Cougars have dropped games to Notre Dame, Arkansas, Liberty and East Carolina. The defense is in total disarray and the future of the defensive coaching staff is firmly up in the air. Since the Arkansas game, the offense seems to have come down with a case of disarray-itis of their own and has looked pretty out of sorts for a few weeks. There have been recruiting lumps and there is enough frustrating and pessimism in the Provo air that you have to chew your breaths when you walk around campus right now.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh throws major shade at Michigan State for 'stuff after the whistle' during Week 9 rivalry game
Jim Harbaugh is happy to have the Paul Bunyan trophy back in Ann Arbor, saying his players were “locked in and focused” during the Week 9 rivalry with Michigan State. That proved to be the case with the Wolverines dominating on both sides of the ball. The trophy...
saturdaytradition.com
Alan Haller, Michigan State AD, releases further statement on postgame incident with Michigan
Alan Haller, Michigan State’s Athletic director, put out a statement after news broke that Mel Tucker would be indefinitely suspending 4 players from Michigan State’s football team. Michigan State and Michigan got into a fight in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game. Haller thought Tucker’s decision to...
saturdaytradition.com
New video sheds alternate angle on Michigan Stadium's tunnel following UM-MSU rivalry
Things turned ugly quickly after the Week 9 rivalry game between Michigan and Michigan State. Afterward in the tunnel, multiple Spartans were caught video in what appeared to be an attack on one Wolverine player. After the game, head coach Jim Harbaugh labeled the incident an “assault” and said a...
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin discusses gap between top B1G East programs following tough loss at home
James Franklin suffered a loss at home to Ohio State in Week 9. He was asked about gap between Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State. Franklin lost to Michigan earlier in the year and is now 0-2 against currently ranked B1G teams this season. The Nittany Lions could not get out of their own way in the 44-31 loss to the Buckeyes.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit releases top performing players from Week 9, 1 B1G star featured
Kirk Herbstreit put out his top performers on Monday like he does every week. There was a B1G player that got mentioned on his list. It’s no surprise that Herbie is one of the people who is also high on J.T. Tuimoloau after his performance from Week 9. Tuimoloau was a dominant force of the defensive side of the ball for the Buckeyes.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day dodges question about Michigan Stadium's tunnel arrangement during Week 10
Ryan Day was asked about the Michigan Stadium tunnel fight that happened on Saturday. He was not too keen on giving an answer about it. This year’s version of the game will be played at Ohio State, unlike last season. It will be at The Big House in 2023, however.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day not interested in watching CFP Rankings reveal show
Ryan Day is not going to sweat where Ohio State stands on the initial College Football Playoff Rankings. In fact, he revealed he won’t even bother watching Tuesday’s release show on ESPN. According to Day, he does “absolutely” believe the Buckeyes have done enough to be one of...
saturdaytradition.com
Coaches Poll Week 10: 4 B1G teams crack top 25
The USA TODAY Coaches Poll is getting updated for Week 10! After a dramatic and action-packed Week 9 around the country, the new Coaches Poll has Georgia locked in at No. 1 overall. In the B1G, Ohio State secured another win and 44+ point scoring performance with a big 4th...
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker issues lengthy apology for Michigan State's Week 9 behavior at Michigan Stadium
Mel Tucker took time Monday to address and apologize for Michigan State’s actions following the rivalry game vs. Michigan. After the game, a group of Spartans engaged in an ugly incident involving 2 Wolverine players. That fight is being investigated by authorities and 4 members of the Michigan State program are currently suspended.
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema shares positive health update for 3 Illini heading into Week 10
Bret Bielema spoke about three different players at his weekly press conference. Josh McCray, Michael Marchese, and Tip Reiman were all talked about. McCray played in his first game since suffering a knee injury in the season opener against Wyoming. While he only had 1 carry for four yards rushing,...
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker issues statement on Michigan State's postgame altercation with Michigan
Mel Tucker is addressing the incident involving Michigan State and at least one member of the Michigan program following Week 9. Tucker is making it clear there is no place for such incidents in college football and vowed the Spartans will cooperate fully with the investigation. “As Spartans our program...
