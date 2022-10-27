Read full article on original website
2 Utah cities ranked among worst to survive a dragon invasion
New rankings rate two Utah cities as some of the worst places to be if there was ever a dragon attack.
Orem City Library adds extra safety this Halloween for trick-or-treaters
OREM CITY, Utah — The Orem City Library is providing spooky green glowstick necklaces for children this Halloween. Until 6 p.m. on October 31, trick-or-treaters can grab their free glowstick necklace. The library is located at 58 N State St, Orem, Utah. In a Twitter post, Orem City said...
Woman buying hat reportedly escapes kidnapping in Provo
A 39-year-old man has been arrested on Monday, Oct. 31, for allegedly kidnapping a woman who went to his house to buy a hat for a costume.
After attempted kidnapping, Lehi police have a message for parents
LEHI, Utah — Lehi police say a teenage girl did everything right on Saturday night when she thwarted what police call a kidnapping attempt. The Lehi kidnapping attempt happened at Thanksgiving Point around 10:30 p.m. “She definitely thought quick, and I think it saved her from a situation that...
Take a walk through the apartment offering Utah’s highest rent
Contractors are still finishing the upper floors of the Salt Lake City apartment building that appears to have the highest rent in Utah. But the building sitting at 111 S. 300 W., kitty-corner to Vivint Arena, is wrapped up enough to lease several lower floors, with more units on the way in the coming months.
U of U works to be the leading institution for Native students with scholarship
SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah is now offering a four-year Native Student scholarship. The program, the first of its kind for the U of U, offers a twofold outcome by adding to an ever-growing student population. Additionally, it confirms the University’s commitment to supporting tribal communities in Utah.
Popular Taylorsville Halloween display, food drive to end after 18 years
A popular Halloween display that has helped bring in donations for the Utah Food Bank for years is sadly calling it quits.
7 of Utah's all-time weirdest weather events
This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. No one ever thought a tornado would wreak havoc on Salt Lake City. Summer campers never predicted they'd be shivering from snowfall. And you'd never guess that one little Utah town was the site of the costliest landslide in U.S. history. But...
KSL launches COLD podcast season 3: The Search for Sheree Warren
ROY, Utah — The investigative podcast series COLD launched its third season Tuesday, exclusively on the Amazon Music streaming service. COLD season 3 “The Search for Sheree” focuses on the Oct. 2, 1985, disappearance of a 25-year-old Roy, Utah woman named Sheree Warren. Police suspect Warren was murdered but her remains were never located and criminal charges have never been filed in the case.
Woman buying costume at Utah man’s house escapes kidnapping Monday
PROVO, Utah (KSL.com) — A woman who went to a Provo home to purchase an item for a Halloween costume says she had to fight for her life after the seller allegedly tried to abduct her, according to police. Following the encounter, Matthew Henry Swann, 39, of Provo, was...
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide
ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Make arrangements to meet your new best friend today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel...
Ogden business holds Halloween celebration for disabled clients, community members
OGDEN — Anna and Elsa from Disney's "Frozen" line up eagerly with candy bags in hand. They're followed closely by Marvel's Iron Man, Dr. Seuss's Thing 1, Winnie the Pooh, a cheerleader, skeletons and others wearing a variety of Halloween costumes. They're as excited as any kids during the...
Utah drivers are killing more pedestrians and cyclists
Utah drivers have killed or seriously hurt pedestrians and cyclists this year at an extraordinary rate. By the numbers: At least 65 Utahns have been killed in traffic while they were on foot, cycling or on "personal conveyance" devices, like wheelchairs and scooters, according to state data on ZeroFatalities.com and weekly crash reports.
Utah woman shot at Ogden Halloween party
A Utah woman was shot in the lower leg during a Halloween Party in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the Ogden City Police Department.
Utah twins serve up the 'happy' at this McDonald's for 40 years
SALT LAKE CITY — Much has changed over the years in the Salt Lake Valley, but one thing remains the same. Twin sisters Ellen and Elaine Hamilton are still greeting customers at the 3300 S. Main Street McDonald's — a job they've enjoyed together for 40 years. The...
Utah family pleads drivers to pay attention after son was fatally hit
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A South Jordan family has a plea for drivers to slow down and pay attention. Dan Long and Clark Monk’s nine-year-old son was killed on July 6 by a distracted driver. This is their first Halloween without him. “He loved to dress up, he...
Purple Heart recipient deploys ‘The Major’ above Wasatch Front
A local service member who was wounded while serving in the U.S. Army, deployed one of the countries largest American flags over the Wasatch Front this weekend.
Dentist discharged from hospital after grizzly attack
SALT LAKE CITY — The Wyoming hunter who shot himself in the leg while fighting off a grizzly bear was discharged from the University of Utah Hospital on Oct. 25, according to KSL-TV in Salt Lake City. In an interview with the station from his hospital bed, Lee Francis, 65, estimated the bear was 8 feet tall and weighed 700 pounds.
Eyewitness still shaken following Salt Lake City pedestrian accident
A Salt Lake City woman remains in the hospital battling critical injuries days after being struck by a car near Pioneer Park.
What will happen to the popular State Street taco cart during Sears building redevelopment?
SALT LAKE CITY — Tacos Don Rafa has been a steady fixture on the corner of State Street and 800 South for a quarter of a century. The downtown staple outlasted its former neighbor, Sears, as well as some competing taco carts. It survived the 2008 recession, a pandemic and even an attempt from a neighboring restaurant chain to remove it — but will it make it through redevelopment of the former Sears building? Owner Jesus Rosas Alcanta says there’s no doubt.
