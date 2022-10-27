It is definitely a moment of celebration for immigrants when they manage to get US citizenship, especially in the purview of the difficulties many immigrants of color have had in accessing naturalization. A heartwarming video was trending after it was posted on Reddit's popular subreddit r/MadeMeSmile a day ago, already garnering about 50,000 upvotes. The video, titled, "Students and staff at an Oklahoma elementary school lined the hallways to cheer for their school cafeteria manager who passed her test to become a U.S. citizen," showcased the cafeteria manager carrying a small US Flag and tearing up as students of the school cheered her for the accomplishment.

EDMOND, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO