Torrance, CA

I'm in white and I'm disgusted by how idle and childish people are. Stop attacking people. we are not special or superior. it's total bs

I don’t understand why no one can answer that question… why do they feel more superior because of a skin color they had no choice in choosing? Racism is still alive, forget the midterms this is real life. Stop acting like it isn’t happening anymore because it’s happening everywhere everyday

So I see a lot of deflection and no accountability. Stick to the topic and punish who needs to be punished. How hard is it to point out when someone is wrong their wrong no matter the race. As an AA woman I’m not making excuses for my race when they do something wrong yet, most white people make nothing but excuses and turn a blind eye. Smdh

