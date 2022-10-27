ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

NOLA.com

Dianna Payton, CEO of YWCA, promotes peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all

Dianna Payton has managed nonprofit programs and served as a grant writer for more than a decade at the local, state and national levels. She previously served as the director of community investment for Capital Area United Way. In this position, she led the strategic development and execution of the group's first open-competitive community investment process in its 90-year history.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Brian Kelly updates the status of four injured starters before LSU plays Alabama

LSU coach Brian Kelly announced that the Tigers will return some key players just in time to host No. 6 Alabama at 6 p.m. Saturday. As expected, sophomore starting safety Major Burns is on track to practice this week after having missed five games with a neck injury. He had 17 tackles and two pass deflections through the first three games this year, including an eight-tackle performance against Florida State, which included two for loss.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: LSU fine won't be paid from academic funds

I am surprised that retired lawyer Skipper Luke does not understand how the LSU Athletic Department is funded. He apparently thinks the recent Southeastern Conference’s $250,000 fine against LSU will negatively impact the education side of LSU. LSU athletic programs are self-funded mainly from funds generated by the football program.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Watch: A nasty brawl breaks out during a women's soccer match between LSU and Ole Miss

Double overtime in the first round of the SEC Women's Soccer Tournament saw more than the LSU women losing on penalty kicks, but a fight between some Tigers and a Rebel. LSU's Maya Gordon and Ole Miss' Ramsey Davis fought for possession with the ball on the sideline and boxing out turned into Davis trying to swing around to get the ball. Gordon replied with a shove, leading to punches and hair pulls before being separated by teammates.

