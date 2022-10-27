ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Everything Matt Campbell said after loss to Oklahoma

Iowa State suffered their fifth loss in a row on Saturday, as the Cyclones fell to the Sooners at home, 27-13. As ISU continues in search of their first conference victory, head coach Matt Campbell spoke with the media postgame. Campbell talked about topics such as the run game, the...
AMES, IA
247Sports

247Sports

57K+
Followers
389K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy