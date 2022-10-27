A land surveyor for Summit Carbon Solutions faces a criminal trial in December for allegedly trespassing on land in northwest Iowa that is part of the company’s proposed carbon dioxide pipeline route, according to court records. State law allows the land surveys — without the threat of a trespassing charge — after hazardous liquid pipeline […] The post Trespassing case might test state’s pipeline survey law appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.

IOWA STATE ・ 8 MINUTES AGO