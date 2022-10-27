Former Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Bronson Arroyo Discusses Curveballs, Music upon Reds Hall of Fame Induction Announcement

CINCINNATI (AP) — Playing without Ja’Marr Chase, the Cincinnati Bengals had a rough night. One that could have ramifications for the rest of the season. Cincinnati lost its best cornerback when Chidobe Awuzie departed in the first half of Monday’s ugly 32-13 loss at Cleveland because of a right knee injury. The 27-year-old Awuzie left the stadium on crutches, and coach Zac Taylor said the injury appears to be severe. If Awuzie is sidelined for an extended period, it’s another tough blow for a Bengals team already playing without Chase because of a hip injury for the dangerous wide receiver.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 23 MINUTES AGO