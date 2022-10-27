ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oilcity.news

Crash west of Casper forces road closure on Wyoming Highway 220

CASPER, Wyo. — Emergency personnel are responding to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Wyoming Highways 220 and 487, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office said at around 4:15 p.m. Monday. Wyoming Highway 220 is closed between milepost 97 and 104, NCSO said. “We are asking the public...
CASPER, WY
kjzz.com

Wyoming man identified as victim in head-on crash in eastern Utah

NAPLES, Utah (KUTV) — A 28-year-old man from Wyoming has been identified as the victim in a fatal head-on crash in Uintah County. Officials said Skylar Marrello of Casper, Wyoming, was killed in the collision on Friday at approximately 8:30 p.m. on State Route 45. The crash happened near...
UINTAH COUNTY, UT
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (10/24/22–10/30/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Improper smoking material blamed in Friday structure fire

CASPER, Wyo. — The accidental improper disposal of smoking materials is believed to have been the cause of a Friday night structure fire at a residence on the 1200 block of Forest Drive. Firefighters arrived to the single-family home after the call came in at 10:15 p.m. to find...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

City of Casper selling two pieces of land; bids accepted until Dec. 2

CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper is attempting to sell two pieces of land it owns, according to an Oct. 21 press release. Approximately nine acres of the Robertson Road Addition. Where: West of Robertson Road and north of Trevett Lane. Zoning: Currently zoned as Planned Unit Development.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

65-year-old driver dies in Saturday crash west of Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — A 65-year-old driver died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash on Wyoming Highway 220 on Saturday night, Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck confirmed on Monday. The driver has been identified as Wyoming resident Daniel Griffitts. The WHP was notified of the crash...
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

Give Yourself A Better Beard With Casper’s Shop For Him

Who knew that having a beard could score you a National Championship?. I know it sounds like something you could only hope for, right?. The realization is that November 12th at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, your beard could do just that. The 2022 Honest Amish National Beard and...
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

1 Dead After Pickup Rollover Near Casper on Saturday Night

On Saturday, October 29, at approximately 10:05 p.m. a man died in a pickup rollover near milepost 83. Daniel Griffitts, 65, was headed eastbound on WY 220 when the vehicle went off the road and to the right, according to a crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The Ford...
CASPER, WY
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Wyoming

If you live in Wyoming or you plan on visiting this beautiful state soon and you also happen to love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (10/19/22–10/27/22

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Oct. 19 through Oct. 27. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Clear skies to persist through Wednesday, then snow expected

CASPER, Wyo. — Clear skies can be expected throughout Natrona County today and for the ensuing days, though meteorologists predict snow will be possible towards the end of the week. Today’s high temperature is 57 degrees, with a low around 33. Monday through Wednesday, high temperatures will stay between...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Friday Night Sleepover Ends in Structure Fire Near Kelly Walsh High School

The smell of smoke wafted through the air late Friday night, as multiple agencies responded to reports of a structure fire in the 1200 block of South Forest Drive. Deputy Chief Devin Garvin with Casper Fire-EMS told K2 Radio News that firefighters were called to the area of South Forest Drive, a few blocks west of Kelly Walsh High School, with reports of a structure fire.
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

Casper Kids Will Love Spookley The Square Pumpkin

Not only is October the month we watch scary movies, carve pumpkins, go trick-or-treating and get a major sugar rush. It's also the month that is set aside to raise awareness to bullying. October has been National Bullying Prevention Month, since 2006. Bullying is something that most everyone has dealt...
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

Casper Planetarium Launching Us To The Moon In November

The first Moon landing was in 1969, when Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first humans to set foot on the moon. The last manned mission to the moon was in 1972, so for 50 years, scientists have been chomping at the bit to get back. With today's technology...
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

ROCK 96.7

Casper, WY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 96.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock967online.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy