Man Arrested for Felony Burglary and Possession of Stolen Property After Using Bolt Cutters to Break into Storage Unit in Orofino

Genesee Man Charged with Felony After Receiving Second DUI in Less Than a Year
NEZ PERCE COUNTY - On the morning of Friday, October 28, a 39-year-old Genesee man was stopped by a Lewiston Police Officer for reportedly failing to maintain his lane. According to a release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutors Office, Officer Rigney alleged that Williams almost hit a curb multiple times and failed to use a turn signal.
70-Year-Old Clarkston man Arrested Near Grangeville for Possession of Meth
GRANGEVILLE - On Friday, Idaho County deputies were on patrol in the Grangeville area. They stopped a vehicle for a routine traffic stop. Idaho County K9 Mic performed an exterior sniff and alerted on the vehicle. 70-year-old William Teal, of Clarkston, was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession...
Deputies Discover Missing 14-Year-Old After Stolen Vehicle After Crash In Idaho County
GRANGEVILLE - On Saturday, Idaho County deputies responded to a report of a vehicle crash on Stites Road. Investigation into the crash revealed that one of the people involved was a 14-year-old runaway from Payette County. It was also determined that the vehicle involved in the crash had been stolen from Payette County.
Police Find Body in Clearwater River Early Monday Morning
LEWISTON - Early Monday morning, deputies from Nez Perce County, Idaho State Troopers and Nez Perce Tribal Police responded to an abandon vehicle on Highway 12, near milepost 22. The Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office says an animal was located inside the vehicle along with fishing gear. It appeared the...
Moscow Police Department to hold online auction
The City of Moscow and the Moscow Police Department will hold an online auction from Nov 1 to Nov 8. Items for auction will include bicycles, computer equipment and shop items. A complete list and photos of auction items is posted (once the auction goes live) on the auction web...
Crews Knock Down Fully Involved Shop Fire in Clarkston Monday Night
CLARKSTON - Asotin County Fire District #1 firefighters attacked a fully involved shop fire Monday night. Firefighters responded to the fire call just after 10 p.m., in the 1400 block of 16th Avenue in Clarkston. Lewiston Firefighters and an aid truck from Clearwater Paper also responded to help battle the blaze.
21 Year Old Moscow Man Arrested For Leading Officer On Car Chase Enters Guilty Pleas
The 21 year old Moscow man who was arrested for allegedly leading police on a car chase that ended in a crash has pleaded guilty. Ryan Curley pleaded guilty to misdemeanor reckless driving and DUI in Latah County Second District Court on Wednesday. Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall sentenced Curley to 9 days in jail. He received credit for a day that he has already served in jail. Curley can convert 5 days of his jail sentence to 40 hours of community service. He was also placed on probation for a year.
Pullman Couple Found Living with Over a Dozen Dead Animals Pleads Guilty to Animal Cruelty
PULLMAN - The Pullman couple charged with animal cruelty after over a dozen dead animals were found inside their College Hill apartment have pleaded guilty. 20-year-old Sydney Weston and 22-year-old Carson Hammer each pleaded guilty to 3 counts of felony 1st degree animal cruelty in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday. The case began in March when Pullman Police responded to a report of dead animals inside the couple’s apartment. Pullman Police executed a search warrant on the residence and found 13 dead animals including a dog and ferrets. Police rescued 9 animals including dogs and cats. Those animals were found in very poor condition with some of them near death. The rescued animals were treated at the Whitman County Humane Society in Pullman. All of those animals survived.
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Sunday, October 30, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Sunday, October 30, 2022. --------------------------------------------------- Incident Address: 30 US HIGHWAY 12; MEMORIAL BRIDGE. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA. Time Reported: 08:10:01. semi smoking pretty bad, near Locomotive park, blocking traffic. --------------------------------------------------- 22-L16812 Parking Problem. Incident Address: PARK AVE...
Idaho County Sheriff's Office Welcomes Five New Staff Members
IDAHO COUNTY - On Monday, Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer took to social media to welcome five new staff members to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office. Patrick Adler has been hired to fill the Sergeant’s position in the Idaho County Jail. Patrick was born and raised in Grangeville. Patrick started his law enforcement career at the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, working for two years, before transferring to the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office.
Twice Arrested and Released Suspect who Skipped Court Date is Back in Custody
LEWISTON - An arrest warrant was issued last week after a four-time convicted felon who was arrested in Lewiston on drug charges twice in two weeks, but was released by judges in Nez Perce County on his own recognizance both times, failed to appear in court. Lewiston Police located and...
Driver Hospitalized After Early Morning Crash on Grangeville's Main Street
GRANGEVILLE - Idaho State Police are investigating an incident involving a single vehicle that occurred at approximately 1:43 a.m. Wednesday in Grangeville. Police say a 2014 GMC Savana was traveling westbound on Main Street between Idaho Street and B Street. The driver, a 20-year-old male from Washington, lost control of the vehicle and went off the right shoulder. The vehicle struck a large light pole in front of the Cloninger's Marketplace. The vehicle then came back on the roadway, still continuing westbound, crossed over the center of the roadway and went off the left shoulder. It sideswiped a tree and collided with the Inland Title and Escrow Building.
Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer Announces Multiple Promotions Within Idaho County Sheriff's Office
GRANGEVILLE - On Monday, Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer shared multiple promotions that have recently occurred within the Idaho County Sheriff's Office. Each of the following individuals recently received a promotion: Jail Lieutenant Rick Knutson; Deputy Tracy Forsgren; Deputy Dallon Fondren; Deputy Christy Raup; and Dispatcher Ellie Kaschmitter. Jail Lieutenant...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Suspected Local Meth Trafficker Tyson Farley After He Failed To Return To Jail After Furlough
An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspected local methamphetamine trafficker after he failed to go back to jail after being released. 43-year-old Tyson Farley is charged with multiple narcotics charges in Latah County Second District including felony meth trafficking. Farley was temporarily released from jail by Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall on a furlough so he could visit a family member who was deathly ill. Farley never returned to jail and has missed multiple court hearings. A felony arrest warrant with no bond has been issued for Farley. It’s valid in Idaho, Washington, Oregon and Montana.
Three Hunters Reported Missing in Idaho County Successfully Located, Led Back to Cabin
IDAHO COUNTY - On Saturday, October 22 at around 7:00 p.m., Idaho County Dispatch received a call regarding three missing hunters. According to the report, the individuals, two of which were in their 40's and one 11-year-old, were last known to be in the Jackson Creek area off of French Creek Road and the Warren Wagon Road.
Road Work to Impact Travel on Eagle Creek Road in Nez Perce County
LEWISTON - Work has begun to maintain and improve Eagle Creek Road in the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management area east of Lewiston in Nez Perce County. According to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), significant weather events during the past several years have caused erosion and severe gullying to the roadway, limiting vehicle travel.
City of Lewiston's proposed public nuisance ordinance draws concern
The City of Lewiston's proposed ordinance 4852, regarding nuisances, had some residents voicing their concerns during Monday night's citizen comment portion of the regular meeting. Among the chances, other city nuisance ordinances will now fall under Ordinance 4852. Also, the code will be renamed 'Public Nuisances' instead of 'Nuisances'. It...
Former Orchards Wells Fargo Building Moved, New Intersection Plans Being Considered
LEWISTON - After the Wells Fargo Branch at 303 Thain Road closed in July 2021, the building has sat empty. P1FCU recently purchased the property and decided to move it to move the building off the lot to a new location where it will be used as a non-customer facing, staff operations area.
City of Moscow Announces Fall Leaf Collection Dates
MOSCOW - As the leaves begin to fall, the City of Moscow is reminding residents to keep leaves and other debris out of the streets to prevent them from clogging the stormwater conveyance system. During the fall, the City of Moscow offers residents two options offered to assist with fall...
