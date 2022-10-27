ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

kicdam.com

Laker Volleyball Falls in Regionals

Waterloo, Ia (KICD) – The Iowa Lakes Volleyball team traveled to Waterloo to take on the Hawkeye Red Tails for the NJCAA Division II Region XI Bracket A Semi-Finals. Set 1 set the standard for the rest of the match, as Hawkeye edged out the Lakers with a 26-24 win. Iowa Lakes would bounce back with a 2-point win of their own in set 2 25-23. The Lakers looked like they might’ve stolen momentum completely in set 3 winning 25-18, but the Red Tails would bounce back with a 27-25 win in a thrilling set 4. Set 5 Hawkeye would end up pulling away 15-6 and advance to the Bracket A Finals. It was a balanced attack from the Lakers in the loss as Rachel Brack had 17 Kills to go along with the 14 from both Jasmine Shriver and Jaden Gipfert. Brooke Wright was also very active with 11 Kills of her own. Kylah Cortez and Kylie Kline were the defensive leaders with 27 and 33 digs respectively. Kline also added 3 assists and an Ace on the evening.
WATERLOO, IA
98.1 KHAK

Ex-Hawk Jeff Horner Returns To Iowa As A Head Coach

The Iowa men's basketball team will play an exhibition game tonight at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. October basketball games usually don't get much attention. But tonight's game will be special, especially for the opposing head coach. Iowa will host Truman State at 7 p.m. tonight in Iowa City. Truman State is a...
IOWA CITY, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

Charlie Jones is the Punishment for the Iowa Offense’s Sins

Iowa football is about to be haunted by the ghost of wide receivers past. While the Hawkeye passing game had its most efficient outing in its recent victory against Northwestern, Iowa’s next contest will see them face a Purdue offense whose passing attack makes Iowa’s look like a relic of another century. Two of the key cogs in the Boilermaker passing attack are wide receivers who suited up for the Hawkeyes last season, and one of those players has emerged as one of the most dynamic wide receivers in college football.
IOWA CITY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

What’s Moving Into This Empty Cedar Falls Building?

The team behind of the most popular restaurants in the Cedar Falls downtown area has plans to open a new eatery. Downtown Cedar Falls has been buzzing with businesses moving in and out of the area. We shared with you last month that Carter House Market & Cafe closed its doors mid-September "temporarily." A week later David's Taphouse & Dumplings shut down as well.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Hwy 30 I 380 Crash

Nearly 400 Univ. of Iowa students utilize support & crisis line in it’s first year. A year ago, UI launched a support and crisis line to help students through college-related stressors. Updated: 4 hours ago. County auditors blame new election laws for cutting absentee ballot requests by more than...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Friday night accident closes I-80 for several hours

An accident on Interstate 80 caused the roadway to be closed for multiple hours Friday night. The Iowa Department of Transportation reported the accident in the eastbound lanes of I-80 between the Dodge Street and Herbert Hoover Highway exits just before 10pm. Because the Herbert Hoover Highway exit is currently closed, eastbound I-80 traffic was forced to use the incident bypass route of Highway 218 south to Highway 1 to Highway 6 through Iowa City and West Liberty before taking Garfield Avenue back north to the interstate.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa State Patrol investigates fatal accident between Iowa City and Solon

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a fatal Saturday morning accident between Iowa City and Solon. The official accident report indicates a semi being driven by 38-year-old Parvinder Kaur of Elk Grove, CA was trying to do a U-turn on Highway 1 at 280th Street just before 2:15am, causing the trailer to block the southbound lane. The trailer was hit by a southbound 2005 Ford Taurus being driven by 22-year-old Riley Reynolds of Iowa City. Reynolds died when the Taurus left the road and crashed into a ditch.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

kiow.com

North Iowa Outdoors: Endangered Pollinator Spotted in Iowa Prairie Acreage

A rare bumble bee has been sighted in northeastern Iowa. Kaytlan Moeller, Outreach Coordinator for Dubuque County Conservation, calls it a “super-exciting” find. The bees were found in a “Mowing to Monarchs” program prairie area late this summer. The county created the program to develop native habitat three years ago, with the goal to help the endangered monarch butterflies and other pollinators.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Eastern Iowa restaurant destroyed in fire

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular restaurant in Waterloo is now left in rubble after owners say there was an accident. D+K Hickory House posted these pictures to their Facebook page on Monday. You can see the devastation from a fire left behind. They say it happened Sunday morning. In...
WATERLOO, IA
B100

Popular Eastern Iowa Pizza Place Permanently Closing Next Month

It's hard to see a place close its doors, especially a small business. If you ask anyone from Cedar Rapids where a good place to get pizza is, chances are they have told you Fong's Pizza. For over 4 years, they have served Cedar Rapids residents unique and delicious pizza, but the economy is forcing them to close their doors.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Name released in Cedar Rapids police chase and fatal crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police released the name of the man killed in a crash following a brief chase with Cedar Rapids police Monday morning. Shortly after 2 a.m., officers tried to stop a black Chevy Tahoe for various traffic violations on 33rd Avenue Southwest. They said the vehicle, driven by 38-year-old Jamie Hill, didn’t stop and led authorities on a chase.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

