kicdam.com
Laker Volleyball Falls in Regionals
Waterloo, Ia (KICD) – The Iowa Lakes Volleyball team traveled to Waterloo to take on the Hawkeye Red Tails for the NJCAA Division II Region XI Bracket A Semi-Finals. Set 1 set the standard for the rest of the match, as Hawkeye edged out the Lakers with a 26-24 win. Iowa Lakes would bounce back with a 2-point win of their own in set 2 25-23. The Lakers looked like they might’ve stolen momentum completely in set 3 winning 25-18, but the Red Tails would bounce back with a 27-25 win in a thrilling set 4. Set 5 Hawkeye would end up pulling away 15-6 and advance to the Bracket A Finals. It was a balanced attack from the Lakers in the loss as Rachel Brack had 17 Kills to go along with the 14 from both Jasmine Shriver and Jaden Gipfert. Brooke Wright was also very active with 11 Kills of her own. Kylah Cortez and Kylie Kline were the defensive leaders with 27 and 33 digs respectively. Kline also added 3 assists and an Ace on the evening.
Ex-Hawk Jeff Horner Returns To Iowa As A Head Coach
The Iowa men's basketball team will play an exhibition game tonight at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. October basketball games usually don't get much attention. But tonight's game will be special, especially for the opposing head coach. Iowa will host Truman State at 7 p.m. tonight in Iowa City. Truman State is a...
Photo Gallery: Football Recruits for Northwestern Game
Iowa Plays Host to Large Group of Prospects Saturday at Kinnick
Watts McBride explains his decision to walk-on at Iowa over full-ride D1 scholarships at other schools
Numerous walk-ons from the state of Iowa have had success during their career at the University of Iowa. There's a strong chance that Cedar Rapids Washington 2023 three-star safety Watts McBride can join that list. On Sunday, McBride announced his commitment to join the Hawkeyes' football program over offers from...
Report Card: Grading Iowa's performance in the win over Northwestern
Iowa got back in the win column on Saturday as the Hawkeyes took down Northwestern, 33-13, inside Kinnick Stadium. Iowa ended its three-game losing streak and is now 4-4 on the season. Here are the grades from HawkeyeInsider.com. Passing Offense. Bock: A- Eickholt: A. The passing game looked to be...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa football: Short-term gains from win vs. Northwestern might turn out to be fool's gold in the end
Multiple revelations can be true at the same time. People just need to be willing to look at situations with an open mind. Take nothing away from Iowa’s 33-13 win over Northwestern. From the get-go, the Hawkeyes’ offense had life. Spencer Pertas’ benching last weekend was a wake-up...
blackheartgoldpants.com
Charlie Jones is the Punishment for the Iowa Offense’s Sins
Iowa football is about to be haunted by the ghost of wide receivers past. While the Hawkeye passing game had its most efficient outing in its recent victory against Northwestern, Iowa’s next contest will see them face a Purdue offense whose passing attack makes Iowa’s look like a relic of another century. Two of the key cogs in the Boilermaker passing attack are wide receivers who suited up for the Hawkeyes last season, and one of those players has emerged as one of the most dynamic wide receivers in college football.
What’s Moving Into This Empty Cedar Falls Building?
The team behind of the most popular restaurants in the Cedar Falls downtown area has plans to open a new eatery. Downtown Cedar Falls has been buzzing with businesses moving in and out of the area. We shared with you last month that Carter House Market & Cafe closed its doors mid-September "temporarily." A week later David's Taphouse & Dumplings shut down as well.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
KCRG.com
Hwy 30 I 380 Crash
Nearly 400 Univ. of Iowa students utilize support & crisis line in it's first year. A year ago, UI launched a support and crisis line to help students through college-related stressors.
KCJJ
Friday night accident closes I-80 for several hours
An accident on Interstate 80 caused the roadway to be closed for multiple hours Friday night. The Iowa Department of Transportation reported the accident in the eastbound lanes of I-80 between the Dodge Street and Herbert Hoover Highway exits just before 10pm. Because the Herbert Hoover Highway exit is currently closed, eastbound I-80 traffic was forced to use the incident bypass route of Highway 218 south to Highway 1 to Highway 6 through Iowa City and West Liberty before taking Garfield Avenue back north to the interstate.
KCJJ
Iowa State Patrol investigates fatal accident between Iowa City and Solon
The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a fatal Saturday morning accident between Iowa City and Solon. The official accident report indicates a semi being driven by 38-year-old Parvinder Kaur of Elk Grove, CA was trying to do a U-turn on Highway 1 at 280th Street just before 2:15am, causing the trailer to block the southbound lane. The trailer was hit by a southbound 2005 Ford Taurus being driven by 22-year-old Riley Reynolds of Iowa City. Reynolds died when the Taurus left the road and crashed into a ditch.
KCRG.com
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: Endangered Pollinator Spotted in Iowa Prairie Acreage
A rare bumble bee has been sighted in northeastern Iowa. Kaytlan Moeller, Outreach Coordinator for Dubuque County Conservation, calls it a “super-exciting” find. The bees were found in a “Mowing to Monarchs” program prairie area late this summer. The county created the program to develop native habitat three years ago, with the goal to help the endangered monarch butterflies and other pollinators.
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KCRG.com
Eastern Iowa restaurant destroyed in fire
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular restaurant in Waterloo is now left in rubble after owners say there was an accident. D+K Hickory House posted these pictures to their Facebook page on Monday. You can see the devastation from a fire left behind. They say it happened Sunday morning. In...
Popular Eastern Iowa Pizza Place Permanently Closing Next Month
It's hard to see a place close its doors, especially a small business. If you ask anyone from Cedar Rapids where a good place to get pizza is, chances are they have told you Fong's Pizza. For over 4 years, they have served Cedar Rapids residents unique and delicious pizza, but the economy is forcing them to close their doors.
KCRG.com
Name released in Cedar Rapids police chase and fatal crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police released the name of the man killed in a crash following a brief chase with Cedar Rapids police Monday morning. Shortly after 2 a.m., officers tried to stop a black Chevy Tahoe for various traffic violations on 33rd Avenue Southwest. They said the vehicle, driven by 38-year-old Jamie Hill, didn’t stop and led authorities on a chase.
One of Waterloo’s Oldest Restaurants Burns Down After 70 years
Hickory House on Park Road in Waterloo is one of the many beloved restaurants in the Cedar Valley. After a fire set the building ablaze at 9 AM on Sunday morning, one of the city's oldest eateries is no more. Waterloo Fire Chief Pat Treloar told KWWL that the fire...
