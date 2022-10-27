Read full article on original website
Patricia Boisen, 85, of Storm Lake
Memorial services for 85-year-old Patricia Boisen of Storm Lake will be Saturday, November 5th, at 11 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Fratzke and Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
Dick Nesbitt, 88, of Lake City Formerly of Pocahontas
Funeral services for 88-year-old Dick Nesbitt of Lake City, formerly of Pocahontas, will be Thursday, November 3rd, at Evangelical Covenant Church in Pomeroy with burial at Newel Cemetery at 1 p.m. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas is in charge...
Delmar Phillips, 82, of Spirit Lake
Memorial services for 82-year-old Delmar Phillips of Spirit Lake will be Saturday, November 5th, at 3 p.m. at CrossWinds Church in Spirit Lake. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
Callen Shimon, 64, of Peoria, Arizona Formerly of Pocahontas
A Memorial Mass for 64-year-old Callen Shimon of Peoria, Arizona, formerly of Pocahontas, will be Thursday, November 3rd, at 10 a.m. at Resurrection of Our Lord Catholic Church in Pocahontas with burial at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to the services at the church. Powers Funeral Home in...
Iowa DNR Sets Date For Scharnberg Park Trout Stocking
Everly, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will once again be stocking trout in the Scharnberg Pond near Everly in early November. Clay County Conservation Naturalist Bri Blom tells KICD News this annual tradition is part of the DNR’s goal of getting more people involved in angling.
Shirley Lackman, 91, of Albert City
Funeral services for 91-year-old Shirley Lackman of Albert City will be Saturday, November 5th, at 10 a.m. at Resurrection of Our Lord Catholic Church in Pocahontas with burial and graveside services taking place at 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery near Storm Lake. Visitation will be Friday from 4-6 p.m. followed by at a vigil service at 6:30 all at the funeral home.
Serious Injuries Reported in Two Dickinson County Crashes
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Serious injuries were reported in two separate crashes in recent days in Dickinson County. The first incident happened early Saturday morning when 27-year-old Joseph Hilsabeck of Milford was ejected from his vehicle as it rolled multiple times just west of Wahpeton on 190th Street. Hilsabeck was originally taken to Lakes Regional Healthcare in Spirit Lake and later airlifted to Sioux Falls.
Spencer Rotary Readies For 30th Annual Book Sale
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Rotary is continuing to prepare for its annual book sale which is returning for its 30th year this week. Rotarian Nancy Naeve tells KICD News anyone looking for something to read whether general or specific will very likely find what they are looking for.
Wall of Honor
During the month of November, the Spencer Radio Group would like to dedicate this page to all our local Veterans, in appreciation of your service to our country. If you have a photo of a Veteran, please take a moment to submit below. The Veteran in the photo may be living or deceased. On Friday, November 11th Spencer Radio Group will randomly choose one entry to win a $300 Visa Gift Card!
Lyon County Authorities Investigating Weekend Stabbing
George, IA (KICD)– Authorities in Lyon County are investigating after a person was apparently stabbed Sunday morning in George. Police were called to a party in the 300 block of East Indiana around eight o’clock to the 24-year-old victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. They were initially taken to the hospital in Rock Rapids and later airlifted to Sioux Falls.
Prosecution Calls Final Witness in Estherville Murder Trial
Estherville, IA (KICD)– The prosecution has called its final witness in the first degree murder trial of CeJay Van Der Wilt in Estherville a week after the trial began with jury selection. Taking the stand Tuesday morning was DCI Special Agent Lynn Olson who told the court more than...
Suspicious Activity Leads to Ruthven Teen Being Charged wtih Drug Possession
Ruthven, IA (KICD)– A Ruthven teenager has been charged with allegedly possessing illegal substances after police investigated suspicious activity last week. A Deputy with the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office made contact early last Sunday morning but the teen is said to fled on foot while be being questioned.
