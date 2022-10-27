During the month of November, the Spencer Radio Group would like to dedicate this page to all our local Veterans, in appreciation of your service to our country. If you have a photo of a Veteran, please take a moment to submit below. The Veteran in the photo may be living or deceased. On Friday, November 11th Spencer Radio Group will randomly choose one entry to win a $300 Visa Gift Card!

SPENCER, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO