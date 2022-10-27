Read full article on original website
League of Women's Voters Say Elections Are Secure
Have you ever wondered how New York State Elections are secured? In an effort to combat a rise in public mistrust around election security and reliability, the League of Women Voters of New York and Tompkins County in collaboration with the Brennan Center for Justice are working to explain how our elections are conducted and the steps used to ensure election security less than two weeks before midterm elections take place on November 8.
Candidates for Ontario County Sheriff lay out the changes they want to bring
Both candidates took aim at New York’s current bail reform laws and vowed to use their position as Sheriff to advocate for changes.
County Legislature Responds to Increase in Flavored Vape Sales
The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) is alerting the community about increased illegal sales of flavored nicotine vaping products by some local retail businesses. TCHD urges retail businesses to cease illicit sales and is reminding the business community of the sanctions that can be incurred when conducting illicit sales. NYS...
Annual City of Ithaca Susan Blumenthal Pride of Ownership Launches Twenty-Fifth Year Nominations Due Wednesday, November 16th
Ithaca’s Twenty-Fifth Annual Pride of Ownership Awards program, recognizing owners of properties within the city of Ithaca who have developed projects or taken care of their properties in ways that enhance the physical appearance of city neighborhoods and commercial areas, is seeking nominations for this year’s awards. The program is a joint project of the Ithaca Rotary Club and the City of Ithaca.
Tompkins County Recycling and Materials Management (TCRMM) offers county residents a drop-off option for glass recycling
Tompkins County Recycling and Materials Management (TCRMM) now offers Tompkins County residents a drop-off option for glass recycling in addition to the well-established curbside pickup. Glass can be dropped off separately from other materials and can be recycled into new bottles and jars. Residents are encouraged to separate out glass containers that are clear, green, or brown and drop them off at the Recycling and Solid Waste Center (RSWC) located in Ithaca at 160 Commercial Ave from 7:00am-3:30pm, Monday – Saturday. Glass containers should be cleaned, and lids removed before being dropped off. The glass drop-off area at the RSWC does not accept Pyrex, drinking glass, ceramics, window glass, or hazardous waste containers.
Power outage restored to 2,500 residents affected in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y.—A power outage has hit parts of the Town and City of Ithaca Monday afternoon, with full restoration not expected for several hours. NYSEG currently lists 2,501 customers without power, including 2,293 in the city of Ithaca and 208 in the Town of Ithaca. There are no reported outages in Tompkins County outside of those two municipalities so far.
New York Attorney General Sues Ithaca Landlord for Housing Discrimination
NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today sued a landlord, Jason Fane, his company Ithaca Renting Company (Ithaca Renting), and his related entities for denying housing to low-income tenants. An investigation by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) found that Mr. Fane and his real estate agents refused to accept Section 8 vouchers at his properties, in violation of New York’s housing laws against source of income discrimination.
Community Forum: Cornell University Borehole Observatory
The university recently completed the Cornell University Borehole Observatory (CUBO), a nearly two-mile deep exploratory borehole. Data gathered through CUBO, such as subsurface rock conditions and heat output, will allow the university to determine if it can move forward with Earth Source Heat (ESH), our version of a deep geothermal system that researchers believe has the potential to sustainably heat Cornell’s Ithaca campus without the use of fossil fuels.
Police Say New York State Man Threatened to Shoot Employees Over Toilet Paper
Toilet paper became one of the nation's most coveted items during COVID, as supply shortages and bulk purchasing left aisles practically empty. However, one New York state man, who police say was "dissatisfied' over a toilet paper purchase, took matters into his own hands. We're not sure who squeezed his roll the wrong way, though officials believe alcohol played a role.
No criminal charges to be filed in Peyton Morse death
SCHUYLER COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - A grand jury has found there’s not enough evidence to file criminal charges in connection with the death of Watertown firefighter Peyton Morse. That’s according to Schuyler County District Attorney Joe Fazzary. Morse died after a March 3, 2021 incident at the...
COVID-19 Update: Adult Moderna Booster Clinic Wednesday November 2
The Tompkins County Health Department is alerting the community of a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for the updated bivalent Moderna booster on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Tompkins County Health Department. The clinic requires registration and is for individuals 18 years and up. The updated booster dose provides enhanced protection against the COVID-19 variants.
Ithaca Tompkins International Airport Now Offering Air Service to John F. Kennedy International Airport
Delta Air Lines to add two daily flights to JFK beginning in early 2023. ITHACA, NY − Ithaca Tompkins International Airport (ITH) announced Delta Air Lines will now offer two daily flights to John F. Kennedy International Airport starting January 9, 2023. Business and leisure travelers can begin booking flights today, October 29th, on either the early morning or mid-day departure to JFK. The 75-seat CRJ-900 regional jets are more fuel-efficient and have Wi-Fi and first-class options.
Watkins Glen Police Department seeks help identifying larceny suspect
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Watkins Glen Police Department is looking for help identifying a larceny suspect. Officials say there was a larceny at Walmart on Wednesday, and the suspect is the woman pictured below. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Watkins Glen Police Department at (607) 535-7883.
House burns in early morning fire in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Fire crews in Ithaca responded to a neighborhood early Sunday for the report of an active structure fire. Crews responded to the 100 block of Blair St. in the city to the fire around 4:12 a.m. According to a post by the Ithaca Fire Department on Facebook, they were unaware if […]
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA
Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
Police investigating fatal shooting in Wayne County
NEWARK, N.Y. Police are investigating a homicide that happened around 2:15 a.m. Saturday on Murray Street in the Village of Newark. Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Newark-Wayne Hospital, where he died from his injuries. The New York State...
Ithaca Police Identify and Charge Murder Suspect
The Ithaca Police Department have identified the victim in the homicide that occurred on 10/28/22 as Michael Monroe, 38, of Ithaca. On 10/29/22 Ithaca Police Investigators arrested Jeremiah L. Jordan, 39 of Ithaca, for the murder of Michael Monroe. Jordan was charged with Murder in the Second Degree, an A-1 Felony. Jordan was arraigned in Ithaca City Court before Judge Peacock and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail.
Gallery: Wags and smiles at Ales for Tails
ITHACA, N.Y.—You know how people say that pets look like their owners? Well, some of these photos prove that to be true. The annual Ales for Tails fundraiser took place Oct. 26 at The Westy, where people and their pups came in costume (and not in costume) to raise money for the SPCA of Tompkins County.
Witches of the Southern Tier Perform in Pulteney Park
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Witches of the Southern Tier performed in Pulteney Park Saturday evening to show off their Halloween spirit. The group is comprised of women from across the Southern Tier and diverse backgrounds. We’re from all different ethnicities, all different backgrounds as well. We have doctors, we...
